(The Weather Channel)   Jolly ol' St. Nick to visit Texas early   (weather.com) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, Flood, Tropical storm warnings, Gulf of Mexico, tropical-storm-force winds, Galveston, Texas  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It won't be as bad as Ida, though.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: It won't be as bad as Ida, though.


We got 60 inches in 3 days less than half a mile from here from Harvey back in 2017. We'll put the cars up against the house again and ride it out.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Granted I'm tired AF right now, but by the headline I thought it was going to be snow. In September. In Texas. And it's probably a sign of how incredibly f*cked up the past few years have been that my reaction to snow, in September, in Texas was not, "That's impossible!" It was, "Welp, there goes the power grid, again. In the middle of the COVID surge."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Granted I'm tired AF right now, but by the headline I thought it was going to be snow. In September. In Texas. And it's probably a sign of how incredibly f*cked up the past few years have been that my reaction to snow, in September, in Texas was not, "That's impossible!" It was, "Welp, there goes the power grid, again. In the middle of the COVID surge."


Yeah I'm seeing about getting a generator again in a couple of months, I'm not going through that winter storm s*** again without one. Greg Abbott and his ilk have proved that they can't be trusted.. not that I did before.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: namegoeshere: Granted I'm tired AF right now, but by the headline I thought it was going to be snow. In September. In Texas. And it's probably a sign of how incredibly f*cked up the past few years have been that my reaction to snow, in September, in Texas was not, "That's impossible!" It was, "Welp, there goes the power grid, again. In the middle of the COVID surge."

Yeah I'm seeing about getting a generator again in a couple of months, I'm not going through that winter storm s*** again without one. Greg Abbott and his ilk have proved that they can't be trusted.. not that I did before.


I have a 3500 watt/5000 surge generator I need to prep for this winter just in case we get farked by ERCOT again.

It's enough to run the fridge, chest freezer, TV, computer, and the main living area furnace blower, so assuming we can buy gas, that should be all we need to ride out another freeze.

Stay safe, coastal Farkers.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess Texas doesn't need any FEMA help because it's proud of its independence.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Then, "independent" rugged individualist Texans will beg for federal disaster aid.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every two weeks until November and start again in May.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone seen Ted?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Granted I'm tired AF right now, but by the headline I thought it was going to be snow. In September. In Texas. And it's probably a sign of how incredibly f*cked up the past few years have been that my reaction to snow, in September, in Texas was not, "That's impossible!" It was, "Welp, there goes the power grid, again. In the middle of the COVID surge."


I expected an article about them putting Big Tex up for the state fair

/ Big Tex was originally a super creepy Santa
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor dyslexic subby, it's TS Nick
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It won't be as bad as Ida, though.


Unfortunately.
 
Daraymann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Every year, as the rain's [sic] rage & Texas floods, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don't see close to the level of flood in other states."  Donald Trump.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
irishtimes.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  



namegoeshere: Granted I'm tired AF right now, but by the headline I thought it was going to be snow. In September. In Texas. And it's probably a sign of how incredibly f*cked up the past few years have been that my reaction to snow, in September, in Texas was not, "That's impossible!" It was, "Welp, there goes the power grid, again. In the middle of the COVID surge."





We should get some coal and shove up Ted Cruz's ass
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

invictus2: Jolly ol' St. Nick to visit Texas early

namegoeshere: Granted I'm tired AF right now, but by the headline I thought it was going to be snow. In September. In Texas. And it's probably a sign of how incredibly f*cked up the past few years have been that my reaction to snow, in September, in Texas was not, "That's impossible!" It was, "Welp, there goes the power grid, again. In the middle of the COVID surge."
We should get some coal and shove up Ted Cruz's ass


Make sure its red hot, too
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Has anyone seen Ted?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Granted I'm tired AF right now, but by the headline I thought it was going to be snow. In September. In Texas. And it's probably a sign of how incredibly f*cked up the past few years have been that my reaction to snow, in September, in Texas was not, "That's impossible!" It was, "Welp, there goes the power grid, again. In the middle of the COVID surge."


Same, except my thought was, "Now people will have a defensible reason to put xmas decorations up 3 months early."
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Then, "independent" rugged individualist Texans will beg for federal disaster aid.


I've done some research and you are one of the most miserable POSs on Fark.   You might be better off if you just suck-start a revolver.   There are several sites on how to get this done. You won't be missed.
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry Louisiana. I hope it's not too bad.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

daffy: Sorry Louisiana. I hope it's not too bad.


I'm more worried about Alabama. Where's my Sharpie?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It won't be as bad as Ida, though.


Yeah, 20 inches of rain is nothing.
Have you looked at the water vapor?
One minute sustained wind speed is not the only metric, just the easy one.
 
