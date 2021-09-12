 Skip to content
(Guardian) The truth is out there... But it is kind of strange how most of these encounters happen when people are sleeping
38
    Alien abduction, Extraterrestrial life, US government, PC Alan Godfrey, Close encounter, US military, Terry Lovelace, claims of close encounters  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It isn't aliens.  Interstellar distances that we can't see with our telescopes are just too big to cross.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

your mom's ass is to big to cross. they are here. they walk among us.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I honestly can't tell if this is schtick or not.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The aliens never land at Neil DeGrasse Tyson's house when they can interrupt Clovis and Lurlene slamming hams in the S ilverado's jumpseatto the latest Florida-Georgia Line classic
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I tell Abeyta about an interview I carried out with a young man in Florida. The man, who did not want to be named, described an ambiguous close encounter that took place during his sleep. When I asked him what he preferred the truth to be - a real encounter or merely a vivid dream - the young man said he would prefer it to be true because that would mean he was "special".


Trust me, you're special.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some guy thinks something happened, gets himself hypnotized and "recovers" a memory of being abducted.  What a bunch of credulous nonsense.  The author even had it explained that hypnotism is very effective at planting false memories, but the response was "na na na I want to believe."

People are seeing or detecting something we don't yet understand.  That doesn't mean it's aliens any more than it used to mean angels or demons.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's the Fae, get the salt and iron.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Temporal lobe hallucination.  Could happen to anyone.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
> is it time to take aliens more seriously?

Well... what are they asking? Which side are they coming down on? Are they for or against pineapple on pizza?

Without them taking a position on any issue, even if I say I take them seriously it doesn't change anything.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't remember who it was that essentially said, "Why is it that astronomers, who spend countless hours every night watching the sky, don't see UFOs and aliens?"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Plus sleep paralysis. That shiat is scary, even when you rationally know it is happening. It really seems to feel with your sense of fear and danger, to the point where you "feel" a presence in the room with you even when your eyes tell you nothing is there.

The human brain is not reliable at all.
 
chewd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Pentagon - which controls the US military - could not explain, but some clearly pose "a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to US national security"."

Yeah, no conflict of interest there.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Yeah, they actually know what the planet Venus looks like.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Funny thing about alien abductions.

People end up naked.
People describe floating into air.

Too nightmares we all share is being naked at work and falling only to wake up as we land.

We also dream about sex.

And there is a lot of sex in alien abductions.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I wonder if porn stars have nightmares about being naked at work.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a fact that people see these things. The military have seen them and are slowly releasing the evidence.  The question is.....what are they?

I have two theories (Adjusts tinfoil beanie).:

1. They are actually humans, time traveling back.

2. They are probes investigating us.

*Takes tinfoil hat off*

Meh....it's a streetlight.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We live in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy.

Cruising around this part of space is like rolling through a really crappy neighborhood.

That's what the goddamn stealth is for. Keep your head down and get the fark out of there.

Pfft.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Add to that with high quality optics with high end cameras attached.
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Biden visited the last surviving alien from the Roswell crash.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It suicided shortly after the encounter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
weminoredinfilm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

/Aw, geeze, it's the Feds!
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Not my fault they feel like microwaved watermelon.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because telescopes work with mirrors, we'll never know if there's any space vampires.

/still makes me laugh
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Are they sexy space vampires?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

No.  They all look like Nicolas Cage from Con Air.

Weird, I know
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shiat I was hoping for Vampire's Kiss Nic Cage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wait..... I thought you said they weren't sexy?
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is kind of hard to believe that they are out there, when no one has ever even taken a picture of one.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I mean there was that one time but we all know what really happened there. .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it time to take aliens more seriously? No. There are no such things as ghosts, angels, fairies or aliens.

The human capacity for self-deception? That's real enough.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had a coworker whose mother had died a few weeks ago.
He related to me he was asleep on the couch, woke up and saw his mother standing over him watching him sleep.
She said, "Everything is good, don't worry about me "
Should I now believe in ghosts or just the fact he had a comforting dream?
 
70Ford
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, most of the "alien abductions" seem to involved drunk rednecks, out in the middle of nowhere, fishing, or whatever. I would surmise the first one to pass out gets boofed by the others, and then when he comes to, they tell him he was abducted by aliens and "probed".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

As long as they don't look like that sparkly guy from "Twilight" I can handle it.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Until something like this happens,

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


in broad daylight with thousands of people watching and recording, all bets are off.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's An Alien That Owes Harry Money | Resident Alien | SYFY
Youtube tLuzrZ6FVmM
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

My mom died last October. I dream about her pretty regularly. They're not the usual weirdo dreams we all have; in these dreams we're doing pretty typical stuff, like shopping or watching TV, and always in real time and current surroundings.

I'd love to believe I was being visited by her "spirit" and that she was telling me everything was okay with her. Occasionally I let myself believe that is true.

I don't think that really it matters too much if people want to think that ghosts or even space aliens are "real" or not, as long as it doesn't control the rest of their lives.
 
57Academics
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mulder seen reporting to an ER for an erection lasting longer than four hours.
 
