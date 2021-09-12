 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Who's that peeping in my window? Pow, nobody now   (yahoo.com) divider line
39
    More: Murica, Houston, Texas woman shot, cop killers, KTRK-TV, Real estate, English-language films, wall of her home, Houston police  
•       •       •

1589 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2021 at 7:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Multiple shots went through the wall of her home

That she is very lucky didn't hit anyone else.  Hero really?  Heroes don't shoot blindly through walls with rifles.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Multiple shots went through the wall of her home

That she is very lucky didn't hit anyone else.  Hero really?  Heroes don't shoot blindly through walls with rifles.


It's Texas. They're going to give her a medal.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A long time ago a man tried to break into her apartment. It was a couple of floors up. When he opened the window and tried to haul himself in, she slammed the window on his fingers. He fell when she opened it up.

/he was luckier than the guy in the article
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're firing shots through the wall, I don't think you're in fear for your life.  Granted, this supplies only to civilians, not for police officers.

She will probably won't face charges though, she saying all the right words. She needs to shut up.

If this guy really was a peeping tom, I don't have a ounce of sympathy for his ass.  You reap what you sell for this kind of thing, especially in Texas. You're going to get shot
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas is a full PvP zone
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, this is probably illegal.
Texasically, she'll walk, and she might get some sort of medal.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see someone changed it to the 'murica tag before approving.  Good.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, being a night shift meter reader sucks in Texas.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im not sure how this counts as self defense.

I mean sure, strangers peeping in your windows is creepy.. and people definitely should not be doing that.... but is it really a stand-your-ground situation?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
content.maltatoday.com.mtView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: Technically, this is probably illegal.
Texasically, she'll walk, and she might get some sort of medal.


The rules here get different after dark.

You can legally shoot a fleeing intruder to recover your property if it's after dark.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good(ie) headline, subby! An ear worm I'll enjoy tonight.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scanman61: mofa: Technically, this is probably illegal.
Texasically, she'll walk, and she might get some sort of medal.

The rules here get different after dark.

You can legally shoot a fleeing intruder to recover your property if it's after dark.


ahh, like the highway speed limits
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I see someone changed it to the 'murica tag before approving.  Good.


Yeah because the tag makes all of the difference.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
now its the gun nuts' turn to fap
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chewd: Im not sure how this counts as self defense.

I mean sure, strangers peeping in your windows is creepy.. and people definitely should not be doing that.... but is it really a stand-your-ground situation?


It's the United States. If you see your shadow against the wall of an aids baby orphanage, and you unload 17 clips from your AR-15 into it, killing innocent children and nuns, because "you didn't feel safe" (as your cowardly urine gushes down your leg), you're actions are cited as "unfortunate, but  a good example of what you SHOULD do, because you never know".
 
jim32rr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Adios  .... next
 
bthom37
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Multiple shots went through the wall of her home

That she is very lucky didn't hit anyone else.  Hero really?  Heroes don't shoot blindly through walls with rifles.


"Be sure of what's behind your target" apparently means 'fark the Gordons next door, I'm opening fire!'
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
excellent


/as said in a Mr. Burns from the simpsons voice.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And then it turns out the guy was chasing his prize cat or otherwise engaging in some innocent Mr. Bean-like activity.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scanman61: mofa: Technically, this is probably illegal.
Texasically, she'll walk, and she might get some sort of medal.

The rules here get different after dark.

You can legally shoot a fleeing intruder to recover your property if it's after dark.


Tennessee v. Garner tends to disagree with you.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Picklehead: A long time ago a man tried to break into her apartment. It was a couple of floors up. When he opened the window and tried to haul himself in, she slammed the window on his fingers. He fell when she opened it up.

/he was luckier than the guy in the article


Fark user imageView Full Size


you have a citation or is this just a boner-dream?
 
brilett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep. That's a homicide.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
for those not in the know.
Goodie Mob - Cell Therapy (Official HD Video)
Youtube OGy4bmG5SJw
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scanman61: You can legally shoot a fleeing intruder to recover your property if it's after dark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What the actual fark america? I mean seriously, looking through someone's window is a crime punishable by death?

I mean what if you're a delivery driver and you're sent to the wrong house? BAM!

Taxi pickup and they haven't come out so you go to check? BAM!

Concerned local thinks that something is amiss and goes to check? BAM!
 
scanman61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: scanman61: mofa: Technically, this is probably illegal.
Texasically, she'll walk, and she might get some sort of medal.

The rules here get different after dark.

You can legally shoot a fleeing intruder to recover your property if it's after dark.

Tennessee v. Garner tends to disagree with you.


https://codes.findlaw.com/tx/penal-co​d​e/penal-sect-9-42.html
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Multiple shots went through the wall of her home

That she is very lucky didn't hit anyone else.  Hero really?  Heroes don't shoot blindly through walls with rifles.


Multiple shots?
Maybe they all fit in a half dollar size hole.

/probably not.
//don't sneak around peoples windows.
 
adj_m
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Texas sounds like a great place for extremely lazy psychopaths to live in. Just call someone over from the sidewalk and shoot em the second they step foot on your lawn.

And seriously who the fark 'peeps' anymore now that the internet exists? Not saying that he wasn't but it's a stretch, there are a hundred other reasons dude could have been standing next to the window.

In a sane country she'd be in jail right now.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: scanman61: mofa: Technically, this is probably illegal.
Texasically, she'll walk, and she might get some sort of medal.

The rules here get different after dark.

You can legally shoot a fleeing intruder to recover your property if it's after dark.

Tennessee v. Garner tends to disagree with you.


Why the hell was Tennessee v Garner being tried in Texas?
 
suze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just disgusting. Could have been a teen catching his dog for all she knew. I hope she gets major jail time but I doubt it.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Adios  .... next


WTP 2: excellent


/as said in a Mr. Burns from the simpsons voice.


YouPeopleAreCrazy: aleister_greynight: Multiple shots went through the wall of her home

That she is very lucky didn't hit anyone else.  Hero really?  Heroes don't shoot blindly through walls with rifles.

Multiple shots?
Maybe they all fit in a half dollar size hole.

/probably not.
//don't sneak around peoples windows.


I am a little curious - and question goes to all of you, do you genuinely think that looking through someone's window should be punishable by death?
Furthermore, how would you determine who had been executed for looking through a window and who had been murdered for examples I listed in my post above? I mean we sure can't ask the guy...
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mofa: Technically, this is probably illegal.
Texasically, she'll walk, and she might get some sort of medal.


Castle Doctrine here in Texas. She probably will not face charges, especially if the perpetrator was shot in the chest and not the back.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bthom37: aleister_greynight: Multiple shots went through the wall of her home

That she is very lucky didn't hit anyone else.  Hero really?  Heroes don't shoot blindly through walls with rifles.

"Be sure of what's behind your target" apparently means 'fark the Gordons next door, I'm opening fire!'


What's the problem?  The target was the wall, and she was sure there was a bad guy behind the wall.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if it had been a lost kid looking in her window?
 
Vern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What if it was a cop looking to serve a warrant, trying to see if someone was in the house? Are you within your rights to fire blindly through a wall then? They might not be a cop, they might just have a really good costume.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

adj_m: Texas sounds like a great place for extremely lazy psychopaths to live in. Just call someone over from the sidewalk and shoot em the second they step foot on your lawn.

And seriously who the fark 'peeps' anymore now that the internet exists? Not saying that he wasn't but it's a stretch, there are a hundred other reasons dude could have been standing next to the window.

In a sane country she'd be in jail right now.


Imagine if you asked someone out on tinder and the guy that turned up was fatter/older than his profile pic? BAM!

Just seems like if you want to murder someone Texas makes it awfully easy to cover it up as a 'stand your ground' killing
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like excellent fodder for a crime series.  Investigation starts out looking at her to prosecute, then turns out the bullet catcher is a serial killer.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only there was something the man could have done differently to not get shot.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.