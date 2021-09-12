 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   For only £4M, you can have a 9-bedroom, 33,000 sq.ft. house with 2 bars, a wine cellar, a rooftop terrace and a sauna. No neighbors   (struttandparker.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Portsmouth, BNP Paribas Real Estate, personal identifying data, explanation of your rights, Solent Forts, London Waterloo station, Easy conversion, Such information  
•       •       •

2124 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2021 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck of a place to get home to and discover you forgot to buy toilet paper.

Of course it's also perfect to use as your Bond villain lair, so there's that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finance it through a GoFundMe fireworks show.  Whenever the GoFundMe hits 10k, I set off 5k of fireworks.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect when the zombie apocalypse comes
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has it already been six months since this thread was last posted?  My how time flies.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place seems like it is always for sale or places like it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad those thieves stole the espresso machine.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two bars is pretty weak, I need better cell coverage.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: That place seems like it is always for sale or places like it.


As an introvert, I'd but it if I could afford it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Odd Bird: Two bars is pretty weak, I need better cell coverage.


Try Pfizer
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, another Farked link...not often we do that. ;)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link is broken
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops, site already Fark'd.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone must have bought it  , it's gone ..
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember the time Pendulum performed there.

Pendulum at Spitbank Fort
Youtube wMUcoyLhtzM
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Heck of a place to get home to and discover you forgot to buy toilet paper.

Of course it's also perfect to use as your Bond villain lair, so there's that.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Villain lair indeed
 
Maxor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can a permanently moor a barge next to it for a helipad?
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good place to get away from plaque rats.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sealand, You're out.
This place, You're in...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
9 suites, kitchens and crew quarters. It's basically a stationary luxury yacht with none of the charm of being able to go places and ditch bodies in deep water.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.