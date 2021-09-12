 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ted Cruz's travel agent expecting a call any minute now   (cnn.com) divider line
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hope it's a one way trip to his native Canada.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz? He'll just hide in DC until the storm passes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Senator Cruz is on phone for you. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Hope it's a one way trip to his native Canada.


Canada might he America's hat, but America is Canada's refuse bin of humanity.
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't wait for his next twitter girl fight with patton oswalt
 
ocelot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bring it,we need some rain to wash all the damn smoke out of the air from the fires out west.
 
zjoik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: bluorangefyre: Hope it's a one way trip to his native Canada.

Canada might he America's hat, but America is Canada's refuse bin of humanity.


Texas: the Quebec of the united states
 
VapidChasmOfIndifference
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's the difference between Texas and taxes.

Taxes will keep your electrical grid operational.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Poor Raffie, can't get no respect.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's almost like Texas recently did something to upset a certain skywizard......
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this a good time to bring up the fact that nobody likes Ted Cruz. Not his kids, not his wife, not his dad, not his mom...hell, even his dog does not like him.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Hope it's a one way trip to his native Canada.


I hope it's a one-way ticket down the River Styx.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Best Korea....

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's not giving Ted much time to find an old college acquaintance to nail his wife while he Falwell Jr's in the corner.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Serious Black: bluorangefyre: Hope it's a one way trip to his native Canada.

I hope it's a one-way ticket down the River Styx.


It's too bad that the Greek Gods went out of fashion. I would like to have seen what Donny's punishment ended up being.

Maybe stuck giving speeches for all eternity and getting booed or just getting ignored. Or maybe being stuck with the family he obviously doesn't like. It's tough to tell what his punishment would be.

/ there's a satirical book series called Hell's Super in which a guy doomed to Hell who spends all his time incompetently fixing things with Orson Welles as comic relief. Its...different
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't know what everyone is worried about.

Texas has a very reliable power grid.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: I don't know what everyone is worried about.

Texas has a very reliable power grid.


Just don't get it wet and never, ever, feed it after midnight.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: JulieAzel626: I don't know what everyone is worried about.

Texas has a very reliable power grid.

Just don't get it wet and never, ever, feed it after midnight.


And don't let it get cold.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tropical storm Nicholas is not the abortion Texans wanted, it's the abortion Texans deserve.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is this a good time to bring up the fact that nobody likes Ted Cruz. Not his kids, not his wife, not his dad, not his mom...hell, even his dog does not like him.


He's feel sorry for him if he wasn't such a farking creep.

Ted Cruz kisses his daughter... it doesn't go well - BBC Newsnight
Youtube gplpSfaouP8
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark is populated with bed-wetting spineless, pants-shiatting liberal worms.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dsmith42: iheartscotch: Is this a good time to bring up the fact that nobody likes Ted Cruz. Not his kids, not his wife, not his dad, not his mom...hell, even his dog does not like him.

He's feel sorry for him if he wasn't such a farking creep.

[YouTube video: Ted Cruz kisses his daughter... it doesn't go well - BBC Newsnight]


I can get aboard on sympathy for The Devil. Hell...I'll even entertain the idea that Sauron got screwed over by Tolkien.

But Ted Cruz? Ted Cruz deserves no sympathy...none, zip, zero. He deserves every bad thing that ever happens to him.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark is populated with bed-wetting spineless, pants-shiatting liberal worms.


And?????
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: bluorangefyre: Hope it's a one way trip to his native Canada.

Canada might he America's hat, but America is Canada's refuse bin of humanity.


I'll help you pack. Where would you like to go? Afghanistan? Argentina? Sorry.  Europe won't let you in.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark is populated with bed-wetting spineless, pants-shiatting liberal worms.


Your whining mean nothing, I see what makes you cheer.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark is populated with bed-wetting spineless, pants-shiatting liberal worms.


Meanwhile, back in this universe, the trolls are plentiful on Fark.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark is populated with bed-wetting spineless, pants-shiatting liberal worms.

And?????


They're the most spineless assholes of all time.

Crybaby asdholes.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark is populated with bed-wetting spineless, pants-shiatting liberal worms.

Meanwhile, back in this universe, the trolls are plentiful on Fark.


There are no trolls on fark.com.
 
Pinner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This storm will probably pick up a lot of water on the way in...
What's the projected path after tues/wed, and will  it head N/E or roll back down towards GA?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark is populated with bed-wetting spineless, pants-shiatting liberal worms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
