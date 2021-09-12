 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   One would think she probably didn't get the job after this (some muffled Not Safe For Work language)   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who's who in that video? Looks like she's beating up a man, her husband? I can't make sense of the Tweet headline.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder what happened to the husband. Because if she does to her sister, I'm pretty sure he'll wind up probably chopped up in pieces next.

As one does.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Judging by the jaunty red upholstery, my guess is that that office enjoys a splash of the dramatic
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When you stick your deek in crazy times 2...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Committing felony trespass and assault is always a mature emotional response to a difficult situation.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well I guess that's settled that.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanksgiving is going to be awkward this year.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did the sister get the job?   :)
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Did the sister get the job?   :)


I, uh, think the sister doing a "job" is kind of the issue here. :D
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And by that I mean, SHE S'D SOME D!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No job means free time to visit somebody in jail.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't a wife supposed to sleep with her husband?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow! This sure isn't how it ends on some of the videos out there.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like how the employee/supervisor says "Hey! Hey! No, no, no! No!"
As if the attacker is a 4 year-old about ready to get the "This isn't how we behave when we're angry" talk.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HawgWild: And by that I mean, SHE S'D SOME D!


Her college education is paying off

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue (Official Video)
Youtube Zd9jeJk2UHQ
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see the person calmly saying "no, no" did not help.  I thought that would stop it, but what do I know.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess you can take the trash out of the trailer but...
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: HawgWild: And by that I mean, SHE S'D SOME D!

Her college education is paying off

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zd9jeJk2​UHQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Oh goddamnit... now I can't get this out of my head!

/It's kind of awesome
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Actually the job interview was for the WWE Hardcore Championship belt. 

Totally legal.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

physt: Notabunny: HawgWild: And by that I mean, SHE S'D SOME D!

Her college education is paying off

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zd9jeJk2​UHQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Oh goddamnit... now I can't get this out of my head!

/It's kind of awesome


Earworm Sunday! Clap! Clap! Clapclapclap!
Earworm Sunday! Clap! Clap! Clapclapclap!

Sky Heart
Youtube 9yTzsCJmnc8
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I gotta say the wife has real management potential.  A real go get her.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Literally, FAFO
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So some dude has 2 women fighting over him, and you sit there...alone.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it worth it?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was led to believe that this would turn out much differently by porn hub
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: Literally, FAFO


I'm glad that over the last week or two we've generally gotten to the acronym phase of idiots trying to sound cool to fellow kids by all saying the same thing, that means we're just one step closer to the end.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Bslim: Literally, FAFO

I'm glad that over the last week or two we've generally gotten to the acronym phase of idiots trying to sound cool to fellow kids by all saying the same thing, that means we're just one step closer to the end.


Awwww, I know I'll never be as cool as you.

There, does that make you feel better, Tiffany?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Bslim: Literally, FAFO

I'm glad that over the last week or two we've generally gotten to the acronym phase of idiots trying to sound cool to fellow kids by all saying the same thing, that means we're just one step closer to the end.


I know, when will the acronyms stop?!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She seems nice
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

downstairs: WoodyHayes: Bslim: Literally, FAFO

I'm glad that over the last week or two we've generally gotten to the acronym phase of idiots trying to sound cool to fellow kids by all saying the same thing, that means we're just one step closer to the end.

I know, when will the acronyms stop?!


Don't you mean WWTAS?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Her sister needs to learn so taekwondo behind the Walmart supercenter before she gets really hurt.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd give either of them a job before I hired the person who shot vertical video.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I wonder what happened to the husband. Because if she does to her sister, I'm pretty sure he'll wind up probably chopped up in pieces next.

As one does.


That was first order of business.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HawgWild: And by that I mean, SHE S'D SOME D!


STD?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: downstairs: WoodyHayes: Bslim: Literally, FAFO

I'm glad that over the last week or two we've generally gotten to the acronym phase of idiots trying to sound cool to fellow kids by all saying the same thing, that means we're just one step closer to the end.

I know, when will the acronyms stop?!

Don't you mean WWTAS?


LOL
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Which gofundme do I donate to?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the interview was for the WWE, she's hired.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Isn't a wife supposed to sleep with her husband?


That's the first I've heard of such a thing.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So like a couple of days ago, there was one of those random advice columns where this dude wanted to fark his sister-in-law because she seemed into him. I tried to think of a funny headline to submit. Nothing came to mind.

Guess he didn't listen to Slate or Amy or whoever it was that told him it was a dick move to ruin his marriage and the sister's relationship.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

question_dj: Committing felony trespass and assault is always a mature emotional response to a difficult situation.


The tourists out front in DC shoulda told ya!
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Bslim: Literally, FAFO

I'm glad that over the last week or two we've generally gotten to the acronym phase of idiots trying to sound cool to fellow kids by all saying the same thing, that means we're just one step closer to the end.


How about you GFY?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

downstairs: WoodyHayes: Bslim: Literally, FAFO

I'm glad that over the last week or two we've generally gotten to the acronym phase of idiots trying to sound cool to fellow kids by all saying the same thing, that means we're just one step closer to the end.

I know, when will the acronyms stop?!



Hopefully ASAP.
 
