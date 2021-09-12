 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   On this day in 490 B.C. the first Nike was introduced   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Battle of Marathon, Greco-Persian Wars, Athenian involvement, Ancient Greece, Battle of Thermopylae, numerous Persians, first Persian invasion of Greece, citizens of Athens  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2021 at 5:38 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time to go for a run
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wallpaperaccess.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

Like the Greeks of old
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wrong Jared
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember my first pair of Nike Airs -- I was so proud -- nevermind that they were hand-me-down Nikes.

And then a few years later I got some Reebok Pumps, and I thought for sure I'd be the cool kid in class then.

This was also around the time when pagers were the cool new tech, and Nintendo Gameboys were rad. There was this kid Eddie Medina who had all the cool new tech, and he was the cool kid in class. I wore outlandish neon colored shirts and I'm not even ashamed to admit it.

He ended up selling printers and copy machines in China, meanwhile I'm still here breakdance-fighting and wearing neon colored shirts. Who's laughing now, Eddie?

WHO'S LAUGHING NOW!?!?
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Wrong Jared


But is it really?  Anyone ever seen Jared and Jared in the same place at the same time?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.