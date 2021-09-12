 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Definitely scarier than any 'haunted house' I've ever been to   (nbcnews.com)
23
23 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not news in Pittsburgh

They have a shooting death nightly
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Not news in Pittsburgh

They have a shooting death nightly


37 in 2021, ya mook. And this one wasn't in Pgh. It's more than last year so far, mostly because of teens with guns.

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/crim​e-courts/2021/08/22/Pittsburgh-gun-vio​lence-homicides-COVID-19/stories/20210​8220031
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
David S Pumpkins putting caps in assess.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thought this was going to be about Glen Danzig's shiathole and his pile of evil bricks.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No physical description of the teens. You know what that means...
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's been a shooting!

"Reset the clock"

In Pittsburgh!

"Very Wow, Much News"

They died!

"Intensity Achieving"

On a Haunted Hayride!

"You Had My Curiosity, Now You Have My Attention"

Over BULLSHIAT!

"Maximum Kek"
"Welcome to Fark"

/I have no image posting capabilities from this computer. Farking Admin privileges....
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now it's even more haunted.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The perpetrator was last seen in a hockey mask heading toward the lake.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jedekai: There's been a shooting!

"Reset the clock"

In Pittsburgh!

"Very Wow, Much News"

They died!

"Intensity Achieving"

On a Haunted Hayride!

"You Had My Curiosity, Now You Have My Attention"

Over BULLSHIAT!

"Maximum Kek"
"Welcome to Fark"

/I have no image posting capabilities from this computer. Farking Admin privileges....


North Versailles township, not Pittsburgh. They write "Pittsburgh-area" because it's the closest place to it that most people know.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wireless Joe: Now it's even more haunted.


media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now that's marketing! I mean, if it wasn't haunted earlier...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wireless Joe: Now it's even more haunted.


...right? Heck, they probably didn't even clean up the blood or erase the chalk outlines - just included them in the attraction!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So begins the Season of Evil...til the witching hour of All Hallows' Eve. And then it's Happy Halloween!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wolf892: No physical description of the teens. You know what that means...


They were ghosts!!! Yes, ghosts collecting other ghosts to haunt the hayride forever. Wow. Pretty scary.
 
creckert
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's time to start a new war on terror.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

creckert: It's time to start a new war on terror.


Thay is a perfect tag line for a schlocky Afghanistan War-based zombie movie.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was an annual kids' haunted hayride in my hometown that got discontinued after one of the "monsters" got run over by the hayride. Everyone thought it was part of the show and the dude sat out there for hours with a broken leg because it was before cell phones.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So now we have Halloween for 45 days? It's a shame I grew out of it in 1984.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: So now we have Halloween for 45 days? It's a shame I grew out of it in 1984.


The place is only open Fri, Sat, and Sundays 7pm-11pm.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: So now we have Halloween for 45 days? It's a shame I grew out of it in 1984.


I saw Halloween decorations in the store on July 22.
 
loral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this in the Entertainment section??
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loral: Why is this in the Entertainment section??


It is? I'm in the Greenlit tab most of the time... reported.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

