(Out There Colorado)   Guy climbs all 58 of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks. In 43 days. Entirely self-supported. And walking from one peak to the next   (outtherecolorado.com) divider line
41
    More: Spiffy, Pikes Peak, Longs Peak, Fourteener, old Pawel Szafruga, Colorado, Hiking, day journey, Bivouac sack  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's awesome.  And from his Instagram:

projectofscience
Well, no new peaks to report, but I've persevered through the last of the road walks and find myself on the Continental Divide Trail. Miles seem to go by so much faster!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is right above Wolf Creek Pass.  The view is looking North-North East and the valley/basin just beyond this is the headwaters to the Rio Grande.  He probably did San Luis then hiked to Creede and took 149 to South Fork then 160 to the Lobo Overlook where he picked up the CD trail (His mention of "road walks" has me *guess* this).  This pond is at a little over 11K and mosquitoes abound.

It's cool to recognize many places in his pics but I didn't think this would be one.  It must be a cool place to stop  Here is my son in Aug. 2019 (9 yrs old at the time):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a boatload of suffer points that he earned.  I climbed a number of 14ers and even in my twenties I doubt I could have done more than 3 or 4 consecutive days of that, let alone RUNNING all the intermediate distances as well and then sleeping in a bivy sack.  No thank you.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have not worn pants in over a year.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you have an Instagram?
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's cheaper, easier ways to get high in Colorado, you know...

/Good for him though.  Epic.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy has actually ascended peaks in not just Colorado, but every state:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now let's see him do the milk crate challenge.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least four of the Fourteeners - Lindsey, Lincoln, Democrat, and Bross - were closed to the public, last I'd heard. So either he got special permission, or he's admitting to trespassing.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could totally do that, I just don't feel like it
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy needs a hobby ..
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ooh, that's glassy smooth water. Lovely photos. :)
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have only 2. And then there's this guy. I'm good.
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you an onlyfans?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OnlyFans
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A typical snack that Pawel Szafruga would have while on the trail.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Make sure you butter your wieners before wrapping them up. Gives you extra stamina and longevity. Also good for hikes!
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could take 43 days off.  But, you know, I have to eat and keep a roof over my head.  But, I'll give this guy some credit, at least he didn't do it under some veil of charity awareness BS.  We wanted to do it, he did it.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had forgotten just how many fourteeners there are in Colorado. I was thinking there were only a dozen or so.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sounds like no one should do it:
Thirty-five-year-old Pawel Szafruga, a resident of Fruita, Colorado, reminisced about the 40-plus day journey he had just completed, his body still feeling the effects of his daunting adventure in the form of liver issues and a condition called rhabdomyolysis, which results in the body breaking down its own muscles amid extreme and prolonged strain.

That can destroy your kidneys and your heart.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was all smug when I headed above 4000 feet on the AT earlier today.

Anyway I'm way too old to do what he did, and when I wasn't too old, well, I still would have come up about 4.5 dozen peaks short.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My ass has a bumper sticker 'This body climbed the basement stairs'
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like an unhealthy compulsion.  Going to guess that between climbs this is not a happy guy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Well, duh: your legs can't hurt if you ain't got any.
 
Katwang
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I vaped with my daughter today. That is high enough for me.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby should have warned us about the picture of his feet near the end of the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So have we reached peak Colorado peak climbing?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It doesn't matter. You can't taste anything after living for days on Kendal mint cake.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess it's a failing in me, but when I see this kind of thing my response is: So what?

I just don't give a shiat.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And yes, nobody needs to point out I have a bad attitude.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Big deal.  Paul Ryan did 75 of those in a month.
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
C.W. McCall - Wolf Creek Pass
Youtube AlxQwjydyFU
Wolf Creek Pass!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know a hard core hiker (he's trying to complete the John Muir Trail as we speak). They are wired differently from you or I.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That's not a wieners you heathen. That's a kabanos and it will get you places...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My son climbed two of them when he was 16 and said they were ball breakers. At that time he was running a silly amount every week for cross country and track.

/ pretty much given up getting to the top of any of those unless I can drive
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I do applaud your dedication.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have trouble with a 14 footer.

-Coloradoan
 
006andahalf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: At least four of the Fourteeners - Lindsey, Lincoln, Democrat, and Bross - were closed to the public, last I'd heard. So either he got special permission, or he's admitting to trespassing.


Pretty sure Lincoln and Democrat are fully open to the public-- at least when I did them I saw no signage like I saw on the ridge to Bross.  Not that much of anyone cares about those signs when the peak is a couple hundred meters of empty rock away.
 
freakay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did some backpacking in Rockies this summer. Nothing like this though.

My two cents...he didn't really take care of his feet.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A visit from uncle rhabdo is a pretty crappy prize.  It's an impressive feat, but the whole giving yourself a life threatening condition should deduct some points.
 
