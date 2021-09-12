 Skip to content
 
(KTVO Kirksville)   "The Pulaski Corn Show attracted over three dozen people"   (ktvo.com) divider line
35
    More: Spiffy, Pulaski Corn Show, dozen people  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Crusher was better, anyway.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So tired of these midwest super spreader events.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should have advertised it as a school board meeting about mask mandates.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't miss living in a small town. At all. Not one bit.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hopefully they're  better at corn products than they are at budget nuclear protection.
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Three whole entire doz...

hang on

Three Crooked Squirrels: [i.insider.com image 850x637]


I'm feeling a little anxious if you know what I mean.

Beetlejuice Whore House Scene !
Youtube sc5SzWPe98E
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Picture from the event:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cornholio?!?!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We're all kernels now, at the Corn Show!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tijuana Donkey show attracted twice as many.

/apparently a lot of donkey enthusiasts interested in husbandry, down there
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When you play that corn hole game, are you technically cornholing? Are there any champion cornholers?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i also enjoy 'messing around'
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not sure if article is being sarcastic
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Tijuana Donkey show attracted twice as many.

/apparently a lot of donkey enthusiasts interested in husbandry, down there


The problem isn't the animal husbandry so much as the consummation.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have been to this:.
https://www.mosquitofestival.com/

Fark user imageView Full Size


So I won't be casting any aspersions, y'all
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For all we know it is the best crowd they ever had.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
34 of them only showed up because The Decemberists were playing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And most of them were children who lived on that street.

FTA:  Two boys at the event were asked what they thought of the show. Both agreed they were having fun and said they enjoyed messing around the most.

Messing around with corn. It's the dripping butter and stray niblets that does it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One weekend day I was bored and Mr. Woodcock was on cable. I thought, 'Billy Bob Thornton and Seann William Scott, how bad can it be?'. Pretty frigging bad.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Americans eat "cow corn", which is raised solely as cattle fodder where I come from.

Also known as "Indian" corn. Used to make blue Natchos.

But it can be pearly and beautiful.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The colous! The colours!

grimmsgardens.comView Full Size


Maybe this is what makes the Palask Corn events so popular. I am posting this picture to my desktop as wall paper.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NSFW

Anything can be a dildo with enough melted butter.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [i.insider.com image 850x637]


Something something shucking something.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mazola Margarine - "We Call It Maize" (Commerical, 1977)
Youtube W96AVpiu7cI
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My little town has a 4th of July parade.  Everyone that lives here is in it.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Picture from the event:
[Fark user image image 354x343]
Cornholio?!?!


Looks like Chuck Bukowski.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [i.insider.com image 850x637]


I'd shuck it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: When you play that corn hole game, are you technically cornholing? Are there any champion cornholers?


Yes and yes. I've seen it on ESPN or something a few times in recent weeks. They're better at it, but it's basically the carnival game with a professional league.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had four tickets for that dog shiat rodeo and I'll have four tickets for the next smalltop circus.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's GOP voters and anti-vaxxers.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Not trying to diss these innocent kids, but com'on, we know their future.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Not sure if article is being sarcastic


I have written for a smallville newspaper.
Crowds are measured by a much different hogshead.

This event seems larger than several events I have covered, like campaign events where a half dozen people showed up. There is an element of, Yay people showed up for something.

One of my favorite pictures I've taken, which ended up on the front page, is of a little girl spinning around on the dance floor at a flood benefit, with the band far in the background. Cool motion blur. But it kind of hides that there was nobody else there. I can't write an article about nobody showing up to the flood benefit, so I try to maintain objectivity while also acting as a cheerleader for any local event.

So, yeah. Sarcasm.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gentlemen, behold! Corn!

Gentlemen, behold! CORN!!!
Youtube 8GTo1zyQXmQ
 
