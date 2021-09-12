 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Since 2001 a retired major from the British Army has defrauded the army museums of several European countries of military vehicles for his personal collection, will now spend some time in the tank   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
587 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2021 at 3:26 PM



BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NSFW language
Arthur get out of the tank
Youtube VDzAyiRyOMo
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Radar did it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't get the memo about the British being out of the Empire business I guess.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British military people stealing other peoples shiat.

I couldn't be any more shocked if I shoved a fork into an electrical outlet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years suspended sentence, so zero time in the tank.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've been reading old issues of Artilleryman Magazine, and it is amazing how many cannons were stolen from cemeteries and the front steps of city halls.  Most ending up in private and non-profit museums run by wealthy or influential people.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somebody get Sharpe to frag the lout.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, why is this guy just getting a 2 year suspended sentence? He stole what appears to be millions of pounds worth of museum exhibits from multiple countries, falsified customs documents, brokered deals with parties unknown to sell the stolen merchandise - to be blunt, that makes him an international thief and smuggler.

It's good to be connected and white in the UK as well, it seems.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Two years suspended sentence, so zero time in the tank.


Oh, no - he also has to do 150 hours of unpaid work & cough up a £1,500 fine.

Seriously, theft of a single car in the UK provides up to 6 months in prison and up to a £5,000 fine.

This guy stole, what, nearly two dozen military vehicles from multiple countries and sold some of them?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Muthafrkkah stole a tank. That's badass. It would've been a lot better if it's stolen it from Brussels and driven it down through the Chunnel and back to old Blighty.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can explain how this is all a big misunderstanding:
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
