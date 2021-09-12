 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   It's almost like Donald Trump's characterization of Robert E. Lee isn't based on any actual historical facts at all   (cnn.com) divider line
    American Civil War, Robert E. Lee, Confederate States of America, Abraham Lincoln, Lee's tactics, Battle of Gettysburg, Lee, Slavery  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Sep 2021 at 3:02 PM



snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If Trump** said it, your dilemma is deciding if it is a lie or just his stupidity and lack of education.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This Trump fellow seems to be wrong quite a lot.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The 45th President, no stranger to defeat himself following the 2020 election,

Nice!
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A big difference between the North and the South was that the South clung to old 18th and 17th century war doctrines, and the North was transitioning to more industrialized warfare.

Older doctrines emphasized tactical brilliance with the goal of breaking an enemy force with one or a few decisive battles.

More industrialized war doctrines recognized that destroying the enemy's ability to resist doesn't have to mean breaking their army. If you could defeat the enemy army without ever engaging it, that's better. Destroy their supply lines, farms and factories. Control their cities and crush the will of their people.

Sherman never fought a major battle on his march to the sea.  And Southerners point to this as evidence Sherman just a thug, not a general.  But that was Sherman's plan.  He saw where defenders were amassing and went somewhere else, destroying undefended infrastructure wherever he went.  The South's options were to force Sherman into a decisive battle, which they couldn't, or defend everywhere at once, which they also couldn't.  The North's entire strategy was built around this.

Lee's more Napoleonic strategy, relying on elite troops and well coordinated set piece battles, was more digestible to propagandists and later historians.  It had the feel of brilliance on the page.  But it wasn't how to win a modern war. If he was the equivalent of a chess grandmaster, and that's not a given, then he was a chess grand master trying to negotiate down a hospital bill.  His skills were mismatched and he had no answer for a system that was designed to be impersonal and impenetrable.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

See also: the Anaconda Plan
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: If Trump** said it, your dilemma is deciding if it is a lie or just his stupidity and lack of education.


Por que no los dos?
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: If Trump** said it, your dilemma is deciding if it is a lie or just his stupidity and lack of education.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The man is incapable of telling the truth about anything. Couple that with the already established fact did he is an uneducated buffoon and has been positively identified as the dumbest goddamn student some professors have ever had.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously....media...Simpson's did it!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Really????? Trump got something wrong?!?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was t**** breathing?

Then he was lying.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a kid in third grade doing a book report when he didn't read a damn thing.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are a number of reasons why the Civil War was prosecuted the way it was and most of them have to do with established thinkers not being able to get out of the Napoleonic era. This is one of the major reasons why the body count is so high, Firearms technology became a lot more deadly at a much greater range by the time the civil war came around and people didn't realize it until after the war was over.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From one second place trophy holder to another.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe Lee would be so dumbfounded at the advances in artillery, not to mention the jets overhead, that he would too confused to make any worthwhile military decision.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a good read.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loser loves losers, news at 11.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lee wasn't that great of a general. His early success was due, mainly, to talented subordinate officers and incompetency in the opposing officers.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We are slowly getting closer to the point where we can simply ignore him, unfortunately his words still have too much sway with too many people in our nation to completely ignore him for the racist buffoon that he is.

It took 40 years for the GOP to devolve into an organization that would get a man like this elected, it's going to take more than six months to move past him.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: If Trump** said it, your dilemma is deciding if it is a lie or just his stupidity and lack of education.


If this were a question, the answer would be.... yes..
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"History doesn't jibe with Trump's characterization of Robert E. Lee as a unifier"
Lolwut?"Judas -- there was a guy who knew how to be loyal to his friends.""Jack the Ripper really did a lot to better the lives of sex workers.""Kim Jong Un is a funny guy and very smart, and he loves his people."Oh wait, Trump actually did say the last thing.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like Republicans wish the confederacy had won the war or something.
 
Slide10000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: If Trump** said it, your dilemma is deciding if it is a lie or just his stupidity and lack of education.


At this point, doesn't even matter anymore?
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Once again, I seem to have found the hidden "remove all formatting" button in Fark.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped reading articles about that farking POS years ago.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia public schools trained me that Lee was a brilliant general who happened to fight for the Confederacy.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as though everything that Trump says is to gin up performative outrage from white supremacists.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's almost like Donald Trump's characterization of Robert E. Lee isn't based on any actual historical facts at all"

Just like people who identify the major factions of the Civil War as Union and Confederates. It was the United States vs Assholes Sweet-Tea-Drinkers SlaversConfederates. Confederate history is not US history. Might as well say Zambian history is US history, since, I'm sure, a few Americans are from there.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a good read.


Shelby Foote summarized it as "the tactics didn't keep pace with the technology".
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a great man, very great, did some unbelievable things. Things no one had ever seen before. Many people say he's the best general of all time. Maybe, he is?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a guy they had to explain what D-day was to.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read an article about a week ago. I think it was CNN. It was about Longstreet, who arguably was a better general for the south, yet really has no statues or fame. Mostly because he welcomed reconstruction, led black militias post-war and generally embraced the post-war future. Evidently, that's not good. So in reality, all of this confederate hero worship just has to do with racism. Big surprise there.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: It's almost as though everything that Trump says is to gin up performative outrage from white supremacists.


It's been like that since the birther of his political career.  Wait, sorry, I meant, since the birth of his political career.  Oops.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next you'll be telling us there really wasn't thousands and thousands of Muslims celebrating on 9/11 in Jersey City.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The difference is that Zambia still exists, has existed for more than 4 years, and has formal diplomatic recognition from over a dozen countries.

/oh, and the whole "Zambia has never tried to overthrow the US government for the express purpose of enforcing race-based chattel slavery" thing, that's another noteworthy difference
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pickett's charge was such a genius move.

6D chess played by General Lee plus he is a big fan of orange. Good ole boys that never mean no harm.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

There are a number of reasons why the Civil War was prosecuted the way it was and most of them have to do with established thinkers not being able to get out of the Napoleonic era. This is one of the major reasons why the body count is so high, Firearms technology became a lot more deadly at a much greater range by the time the civil war came around and people didn't realize it u ...



You also had the situation that the enlightenment and industrial revolution hadn't really made many inroads in medicine.  Pasteur had just published his first works, ether had only been used for anesthesia 15 years previously and still wasn't in wide use, no X-rays, etc.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: He was a great man, very great, did some unbelievable things. Things no one had ever seen before. Many people say he's the best general of all time. Maybe, he is?


I think he got this notion from his military cosplay boarding school and he being him, never bothered to reflect later in life, its just how it is and always will be to his uncritical mediocre brain.  Add the narcissism that he can't be wrong ever, and there you go.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We are slowly getting closer to the point where we can simply ignore him, unfortunately his words still have too much sway with too many people in our nation to completely ignore him for the racist buffoon that he is.

It took 40 years for the GOP to devolve into an organization that would get a man like this elected, it's going to take more than six months to move past him.


True, but FTG's cult is thinning out.  I do a lot of surveys and the 'D2S is infallible' crowd has dropped from the low 30s to the mid-20s.  As long as he is off FB and twittler, the short attention span of the cultists is telling.
 
freakay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Grant rose to lead the Union because he understood modern warfare. He understood the political aim of Lincoln, and he knew that to achieve that aim he didn't need to win grand battles. He needed to destroy the South's willingness to fight. And he needed generals who understood this concept.

Grant rarely smiles in photos (that that Lee did or many generals at the time did).  But more he has a very depressed look on his face, as if he is surrounded by the ghosts of everyone he sent to death, and as if he knows if given the chance he would do it again.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All republicans think slavery wonderful.  Perhaps it's their turn to try it out for the next 300 years.  Not that I'd want own a republican.  They're lazy and stupid.  It's better to send them all back to where they came from - their mother's womb.  And then abort them.
 
tennyson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: I stopped reading articles about that farking POS years ago.


Trump? Or Lee?
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Read an article about a week ago. I think it was CNN. It was about Longstreet, who arguably was a better general for the south, yet really has no statues or fame. Mostly because he welcomed reconstruction, led black militias post-war and generally embraced the post-war future. Evidently, that's not good. So in reality, all of this confederate hero worship just has to do with racism. Big surprise there.


Just out of college one of my roommates was an avid Civil War re-enactor. We had many many many drunken discussions about the Civil War. It has only been recently when my eleven-year-old son has been asking questions about it have I even wanted to talk about the Civil War because I was completely burnt out from that time.
 
uberalice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

freakay: Grant rose to lead the Union because he understood modern warfare. He understood the political aim of Lincoln, and he knew that to achieve that aim he didn't need to win grand battles. He needed to destroy the South's willingness to fight. And he needed generals who understood this concept.

Grant rarely smiles in photos (that that Lee did or many generals at the time did).  But more he has a very depressed look on his face, as if he is surrounded by the ghosts of everyone he sent to death, and as if he knows if given the chance he would do it again.


It doesn't hurt that he was hammered all the time. But seriously, once McClellan was dismissed by Lincoln for being a hesitant coward, it all kind of fell to Grant, wouldn't you say/
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Don't be talking shiat about sweet tea, man.  Them's fightin' words!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As a Virginian I can tell you exactly what Robert E. Lee represents.

A slave-owning fark of a turd who doesn't deserve a god-damned statue anywhere least of all here.
 
Perpleman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The QOP embraced the language of the confederate rebels that embraces the invocation of the constitution, rights, Federal vs States rights when the civil rights movement rose up after world war 2. FDR had show that federal authority and a national purpose were embraced by the majority of citizens. Patriotism and unity were being corroded at that time by Southern conservatives who were democrats for one reason - Lincoln freed the slaves.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

We are slowly getting closer to the point where we can simply ignore him, unfortunately his words still have too much sway with too many people in our nation to completely ignore him for the racist buffoon that he is.

It took 40 years for the GOP to devolve into an organization that would get a man like this elected, it's going to take more than six months to move past him.


Twatter could simply ban his "statements" and then major news outlets could just not give a fark what he has to say, but they're more interested in the division because that creates ratings more than positive news.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

You also had the situation that the enlightenment and industrial revolution hadn't really made many inroads in medicine.  Pasteur had just published his first works, ether had only been used for anesthesia 15 years previously and still wasn't in wide use, no X-rays, etc.


Blazing Saddles ( Never Mind That Shit Here Comes Mongo )
Youtube VZSzr4Y8hsk


You don't have to watch the whole video but this site needs a little more Blazing Saddles once in a while.
 
