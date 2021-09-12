 Skip to content
(CNN)   Kentucky man who paid COVID "no attention" wants you to know that he's smarter now, seeing as how he contracted it and all, and thinks you should be listening to his advice now   (cnn.com) divider line
38
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was really hoping this was about Mitch McConnell.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

browneye: I was really hoping this was about Mitch McConnell.


Rand Paul would have been a nice consolation prize.

From tfa: Couch (42), who had two strokes and is retired.

Given his medical history, he should have went for the jab the first day it was available. And by "retired," I take that to simply mean no longer employable.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just pay the bill in full when it arrives.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure there are a bunch of people that he knows that see him getting sick as a moral failure because their God only punishes the unworthy. That's why they haven't gotten sick yet.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry, but I try to not listen to morons. Consequently, I got my vaccinations.  Keep your useless "advice" to yourself, numbnuts.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's probably going to end up being a long hauler with a ravaged body, and be entirely dependent on caregivers for the rest of his willfully ignorant life.

Paying no attention to a virus that can leave you unable to feed yourself, wipe your own ass, and subject to random post-infection maladies for life is but a good thing oO o
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yet another repeat that nobody will pay attention to.  The left already know this and the right will call him a fatty and a crisis actor.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Couch said people need to take measures to protect themselves, such as social distancing, staying home and washing their hands so they don't get the virus . . .

Now that he's been very sick for more than 20 days he plans to get the vaccine and said he's telling his friends and family to do so. Some of his kin have gotten their first dose and are waiting on a second, he said.

You guys should not dismiss this guy. His advice is sound. I've heard similar advice from some of the world's leading experts. I'm not sure what his background is, but he sounds an awful lot lot an expert in the area. I wonder when he discovered these astonishingly effect yet simple methods to combat the scourge.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fick you
You may have spread it to people who did do all the right things, so just die
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: Sorry, but I try to not listen to morons. Consequently, I got my vaccinations.  Keep your useless "advice" to yourself, numbnuts.


A late conversion is still better than no conversion at all. Idiots are more likely to listen to other idiots.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't care. Die faster so we can open up a bed for someone vaccinated who matters.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're still having these kinds of articles? And on CNN? What is this, 2020?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get the vaccine.

Get it.

It's FREE.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is his advice to wear masks, get vaccinated and social distance?

Otherwise stfu
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There you have it - Covid makes you smarter. Stupid people need to catch it.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: We're still having these kinds of articles? And on CNN? What is this, 2020?


No, that's on ABC
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i am 42 and just starting wearing reading glasses.  How do people see out of small frames like the ones he is wearing?

wow, to have two strokes by 42. how almost?  I thought he had two strokes during his covid educational experience.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Sorry, but I try to not listen to morons. Consequently, I got my vaccinations.  Keep your useless "advice" to yourself, numbnuts.


Hey, even a blind squirrel finds an acorn every now and then.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Couch admits he paid no attention to the virus before he got sick. He doesn't know how he got infected"

"Couch said people need to take measures to protect themselves, such as social distancing, staying home and washing their hands so they don't get the virus, which has infected more than 600,000 people in Kentucky and is surging again."

Hmmm.  How indeed did he get sick...?  Oh well, guess we'll never know!
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: browneye: I was really hoping this was about Mitch McConnell.

Rand Paul would have been a nice consolation prize.

From tfa: Couch (42), who had two strokes and is retired.

Given his medical history, he should have went for the jab the first day it was available. And by "retired," I take that to simply mean no longer employable.


"Retired" is an interesting way of saying "on disability".  Or welfare, either one.
 
hamsack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

The unvaccinated 42-year-old has been at Appalachian Regional Healthcare's largest facility in Hazard, Kentucky, for 19 days now, struggling to breathe.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Covid deniers probably won't click on articles like this because they're positive it's just more propaganda.
The deep state just trying to deceive them again.
 
minnkat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Assuming he gets out of the hospital I hope he enjoys that bankruptcy he's created for himself. That he could have avoided with a free vaccination. Idiot.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Nah'mean: browneye: I was really hoping this was about Mitch McConnell.

Rand Paul would have been a nice consolation prize.

From tfa: Couch (42), who had two strokes and is retired.

Given his medical history, he should have went for the jab the first day it was available. And by "retired," I take that to simply mean no longer employable.

"Retired" is an interesting way of saying "on disability".  Or welfare, either one.


I called myself "retired" when I got fired for being too drunk at 8 AM to even show up for work. Just saying, this dude is 42 and has already had two strokes.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kentucky is not a state I look to for any advice.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now he has it and he wants you to know it's no joke
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
oldtaku
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Won't matter, because MAGA people have completely atrophied mirror neurons and can't possibly conceive of specific bad things* happening to them or other people until it actually happens to them or their family.  The people he's talking to are dumbasses just like he was. And hopefully they'll get it too and learn a little.

*this excludes whipped up fears which are part of their political foundation, like anything with colored boogeymen.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Don't mess around 'cause this ain't a joke. This is not fun and games," he told CNN. "I want to go home. But I can't go home 'cause I can't breathe still.

Well Billy, That sucks. You should just die. Give up that bed.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: TheFoz: Nah'mean: browneye: I was really hoping this was about Mitch McConnell.

Rand Paul would have been a nice consolation prize.

From tfa: Couch (42), who had two strokes and is retired.

Given his medical history, he should have went for the jab the first day it was available. And by "retired," I take that to simply mean no longer employable.

"Retired" is an interesting way of saying "on disability".  Or welfare, either one.

I called myself "retired" when I got fired for being too drunk at 8 AM to even show up for work. Just saying, this dude is 42 and has already had two strokes.


Big deal. I usually have a stroke at least every other day. Usually before I shower to make clean up easier.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anybody who could have been convinced by the experiences of people who got COVID to take out seriously has already been convinced. The holdouts are people who won't be convinced unless they get infected (and a smattering of people who won't even be convinced by getting infected).
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We know, that's why we got vaccinated in March you stupid fark.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They misspelled unemployed and living on disability scams.  This cracker is never paying his medical bill.  The rest of us will be paying for it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Nah'mean: browneye: I was really hoping this was about Mitch McConnell.

Rand Paul would have been a nice consolation prize.

From tfa: Couch (42), who had two strokes and is retired.

Given his medical history, he should have went for the jab the first day it was available. And by "retired," I take that to simply mean no longer employable.

"Retired" is an interesting way of saying "on disability".  Or welfare, either one.


Either way, he's an honest American and not one of those deadbeats that collect. He earned his'n.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Don't mess around 'cause this ain't a joke. This is not fun and games,"

Besides COVID, what are some other things that have never directly affected this guy that he would classify as "fun and games"?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure he has all kinds of useful information, like:
--don't put your hand on a hot stove because I saw lots of people doing that and then I did it myself and wow did that hurt!
--don't drop an anvil on your foot because I saw someone do that, then I tried it myself and boy did that hurt!
--don't huff gasoline fumes from your car gas tank because I saw a guy who did that get carried off in an ambulance, then I tried it and man does my brain hurt!
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Billy Couch didn't think much about Covid-19 until he got it and it sent him to the hospital.
The unvaccinated 42-year-old has been at Appalachian Regional Healthcare's largest facility in Hazard, Kentucky, for 19 days now, struggling to breathe."

So he's a Couch potato?
 
