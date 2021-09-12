 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Oh, I know. Let's fight forest fires by unleashing massive floods. I'll be right along to help with that, as soon as I finish releasing the last of these bears to combat the out-of-control feral cat population   (slate.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We will need some massive flood control dams to accomplish this. I suggest we build the third one immediately!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure the West has been wondering what to do with all that water they don't have.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I'm sure the West has been wondering what to do with all that water they don't have.


Isn't Google taking all of it?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
....and the gorillas will simply freeze to death.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Even if they only built on empty land between the east and west, I have no confidence the US could get this done in under 100 years.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could we, say, corral the waters that flooded Tennessee farms, New York City subway tracks, and Californian forests and dump them on the parched land that's fueling the Caldor and Dixie fires?


maybe you could use a bucket brigade
 
danvon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you can get the water to flood uphill, sure, why not.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: ....and the gorillas will simply freeze to death.


Not any more. What with Climate Change, the winters will be too warm. We will have gorillas loose running all over the place.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who needs floods?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powtard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is our children learning?  Nope obviously not.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: edmo: I'm sure the West has been wondering what to do with all that water they don't have.

Isn't Google taking all of it?


Since Google was founded California has had less and less water, you may be onto something.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every time one of these fires happens, Nestle should be legally obligated to supply any water to put them out.
 
12349876
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Could we, say, corral the waters that flooded Tennessee farms, New York City subway tracks, and Californian forests and dump them on the parched land that's fueling the Caldor and Dixie fires?Right now it would take a shiat ton of CO2 emissions.  But I guess putting out the fire reduces that some.But the window for extra rainfall is tight and irregular.  That water cleared out of that Tennessee town in just a few hours and very little impact on the level of Kentucky Lake just a bit downriver.
 
lurkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Or, or- you could stop sucking the aquifers dry and just NOT FARM IN THE DESERT.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm on my second tall can right now, and no way I could be that drunk
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lurkey: Or, or- you could stop sucking the aquifers dry and just NOT FARM IN THE DESERT.


Forest fires, my dude.
 
