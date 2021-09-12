 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Local hospital decides to 'pause' childbirths after 6 maternity nurses resign over the covid vaccine mandate. Because that's how child birth works   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
None of those people should be in healthcare anyway.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: None of those people should be in healthcare anyway.


Well, it is the Post, so maybe this didn't even happen
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nurses who quit over vaccine mandates should be denied nursing when they are hospitalized with COVID. They won't be, though. Because the nurses who didn't quit, got the vaccine, and are busting their asses picking up the slack from the assholes who bailed rather than have a pokey shot owie, are professionals.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: edmo: None of those people should be in healthcare anyway.

Well, it is the Post, so maybe this didn't even happen


I'm starting to doubt that children even exist.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are XXL corks going to be covered under health insurance then?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope the nurses were fired for cause, not allowed to quit, and their licenses are revoked.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Barfmaker: GreatGlavinsGhost: edmo: None of those people should be in healthcare anyway.

Well, it is the Post, so maybe this didn't even happen

I'm starting to doubt that children even exist.


They don't - to Republicans. Only prebirth counts in their sick, deranged, addled, maniacal, inhumane minds.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: edmo: None of those people should be in healthcare anyway.

Well, it is the Post, so maybe this didn't even happen


It was in the Washington Post this morning, too.
 
danvon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good bye, and good riddance. Don't let the door hit you on the ass on your way out.

I don't want ass prints on my door.
 
