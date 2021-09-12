 Skip to content
(CNN)   Six Capitol police officers who sympathized with terrorists on January 6 find out   (cnn.com) divider line
    United States Capitol, United States Capitol Police, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol shooting incident, USCP statement, John Gibson, improper dissemination of information, US Attorney's Office  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just saying, lots of room at Gitmo.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 6?  It's a start.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And how many congresscritters?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
disciplinary action has been recommended in six cases against officers....

Wow. I'm sure they're quaking in their jackboots.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violations sustained include three cases for conduct unbecoming, one for failure to comply with directives, one for improper remarks, and one for improper dissemination of information, according to a USCP statement released Saturday.

FTFA

The improper remarks could have been calling one of the terrorists a racist while the terrorist was calling him a racial slur.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the part that makes me wanna farking puke, pretty sure the police unions are fighting this, while doing NOTHING for the ones who made a difference that day, or testified in front of congress
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least one of these guys is going to roll over and then we'll see a flood of co-conspirators get theirs.

/Just kidding, they're cops.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is about an internal discipline process, not a sentencing, so it's fair to say they haven't "found out" and never will.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have investigated themselves and no one is going to prison for partaking in an attempt to violently overthrow the government.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just wanted to hug and kiss...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Just saying, lots of room at Gitmo.


If they weren't in uniform, they're unlawful enemy combatants. Gitmo.

If they were, they are traitors.  Hang them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the military joins an insurrection, it's officially a coup.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are any of these the ones seen on video actually opening gates and barricades, and even encouraging protestors to proceed? Because from the charges mentioned, it doesn't sound like it. When will those ones find out?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So 6 Capital officers who helped terrorists assault the Capital and who beat other officers got a slap on the wrist.

Oh, well. I guess it is something that they investigated themselves and and found some light treason.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When the military joins an insurrection, it's officially a coup.


Capital police aren't military.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Are any of these the ones seen on video actually opening gates and barricades, and even encouraging protestors to proceed? Because from the charges mentioned, it doesn't sound like it. When will those ones find out?


This is what I came here to ask.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Six cases, not necessarily six individuals.
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wasn't there one or two who were on video opening doors for the insurectionists?
I thought they got fired lond ago.
Guess these are different screwups.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Now what do we say about trying to overthrow the government, officers?"
"We sowwy."
"Alright then, that's settled.  You can get back to work, now."
"Yay!  Guns!"
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Just saying, lots of room at Gitmo.


Gitmo is not and never should have been an option.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baka-san: And the part that makes me wanna farking puke, pretty sure the police unions are fighting this, while doing NOTHING for the ones who made a difference that day, or testified in front of congress


Abolish the police unions.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: So 6 Capital officers who helped terrorists assault the Capital and who beat other officers got a slap on the wrist.

Oh, well. I guess it is something that they investigated themselves and and found some light treason.


It's an internal discipline action as opposed to a judicial action.  It's still possible they will still be criminally charged.  It's interesting, because a lot of the charges are not things that can be prosecuted anyways, using a racial slur or stating a political position is protected speech, but your employer can absolutely fire you for misrepresenting them with such statements.  

The fact that this is happening suggests that the ball is finally getting rolling.  What I want to see is the staff guys at the top of the agency, who ordered the night shift guys to go home just before the riot, and for the riot control guys to not be issued riot gear, and to stay on their buses, I want those guys to get prosecuted.  It's clear to me they were coordinating with Trump's people.
 
The Brains
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

austerity101: bluorangefyre: Just saying, lots of room at Gitmo.

Gitmo is not and never should have been an option.


The typical Weenie answer we have come to expect from you. Because of people like you Obama didn't light up the Bundy militia like he should have. And here we are.

Make these scum SCARED.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: sinner4ever: So 6 Capital officers who helped terrorists assault the Capital and who beat other officers got a slap on the wrist.

Oh, well. I guess it is something that they investigated themselves and and found some light treason.

It's an internal discipline action as opposed to a judicial action.  It's still possible they will still be criminally charged.  It's interesting, because a lot of the charges are not things that can be prosecuted anyways, using a racial slur or stating a political position is protected speech, but your employer can absolutely fire you for misrepresenting them with such statements.  

The fact that this is happening suggests that the ball is finally getting rolling.  What I want to see is the staff guys at the top of the agency, who ordered the night shift guys to go home just before the riot, and for the riot control guys to not be issued riot gear, and to stay on their buses, I want those guys to get prosecuted.  It's clear to me they were coordinating with Trump's people.


Yep.
This was basically the same thing as a Human Resources investigation into complaints of policy and procedure violations.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: disciplinary action has been recommended in six cases against officers....

Wow. I'm sure they're quaking in their jackboots.


Yeah, how long are these cases going to take in the courts?
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Your are either with or against. Get off the fence. Hell, if you're on the fence, you're against the US.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Just saying, lots of room at Gitmo.


Im just grateful that the Democracy on capital hill that doesnt exist was preserved

Such a relief!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"the unlawful use of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political aims." Maybe they haven't been charged as such but if the shoe fits... Odd group to white knight (pun intended).
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Notabunny: And how many congresscritters?


How many congressmen are owned by big business and big money??

Many more than 6......
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure the weeks of paid administrative leave will send a powerful message.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Ragin' Asian: When the military joins an insurrection, it's officially a coup.

Capital police aren't military.


Oh, you sweet summer child.

Almost every protest where I have participated, cops have had itchy trigger fingers along with SWAT vans loaded for bear. They want any excuse to go Rambo on some hippies. Look up how much military materiel has been allocated to local police.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: And the part that makes me wanna farking puke, pretty sure the police unions are fighting this, while doing NOTHING for the ones who made a difference that day, or testified in front of congress


Puke away

Unless you have deep pockets you have no representation on capital hill, sherlock
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Invincible: "the unlawful use of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political aims." Maybe they haven't been charged as such but if the shoe fits... Odd group to white knight (pun intended).


Dammit, that was supposed to be a reply to an obvious magat above.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Destructor: They just wanted to hug and kiss...


No
The hugging and kissing is between the congressmen and their big money owners.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"....where upon they were marched to the wall, and shot..."

How long before our headlines reflect this?
As much as I hate to agree with Shrub, dammit... we are really looking at the fracture of society when police are now openly encouraging the overthrow of elections.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Herr Flick's Revenge: Ragin' Asian: When the military joins an insurrection, it's officially a coup.

Capital police aren't military.

Oh, you sweet summer child.

Almost every protest where I have participated, cops have had itchy trigger fingers along with SWAT vans loaded for bear. They want any excuse to go Rambo on some hippies. Look up how much military materiel has been allocated to local police.


Your foolishness does not change the fact that the Police are not military.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Six cases, not necessarily six individuals.


6 cases of wine for the congress and their wealthy/big business owners to celebrate Democracy's preservation on capital hill.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I dont read anything in there that indicates they did a treason.

More likely they surrendered with extreme cowardice. Let me hold that door for you. Would you like my gun? Have you noticed how cooperative and white I am?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: baka-san: And the part that makes me wanna farking puke, pretty sure the police unions are fighting this, while doing NOTHING for the ones who made a difference that day, or testified in front of congress

Abolish the police unions.


Yea

Unions are so unMurcan

Big business owned congresscritters are what Democratic Republics are made of!!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 655x476]


How is a CONgress owned by big business and the wealthy a Democracy??

....this should be good....
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Your are either with or against. Get off the fence. Hell, if you're on the fence, you're against the US.


Seig Heil!!

Lolz
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Ragin' Asian: Herr Flick's Revenge: Ragin' Asian: When the military joins an insurrection, it's officially a coup.

Capital police aren't military.

Oh, you sweet summer child.

Almost every protest where I have participated, cops have had itchy trigger fingers along with SWAT vans loaded for bear. They want any excuse to go Rambo on some hippies. Look up how much military materiel has been allocated to local police.

Your foolishness does not change the fact that the Police are not military.


......not yet
 
sdd2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 655x476]

How is a CONgress owned by big business and the wealthy a Democracy??

....this should be good....


And your question relates to the editorial cartoon I posted how?

...this should be good...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

1funguy: "....where upon they were marched to the wall, and shot..."

How long before our headlines reflect this?
As much as I hate to agree with Shrub, dammit... we are really looking at the fracture of society when police are now openly encouraging the overthrow of elections.


I think it goes much deeper than an election

Murcans are tired of being ignored by a capital hill owned by big money interests.

Business interests and the national interest should be two different things in a real Democratic Republic
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Linux_Yes: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 655x476]

How is a CONgress owned by big business and the wealthy a Democracy??

....this should be good....

And your question relates to the editorial cartoon I posted how?

...this should be good...


This nation has little Democracy.

We are no longer a nation of by and for the people.

We are a nation of by and for big business and the 1%.

You get out much???
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Linux_Yes: sdd2000: Linux_Yes: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 655x476]

How is a CONgress owned by big business and the wealthy a Democracy??

....this should be good....

And your question relates to the editorial cartoon I posted how?

...this should be good...

This nation has little Democracy.

We are no longer a nation of by and for the people.

We are a nation of by and for big business and the 1%.

You get out much???


And you realize if you were awake in history class that what you are complaining about has not been altered really from before 9/11 and now. You don't think much do you???
 
