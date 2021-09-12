 Skip to content
(CNN)   26 states have now vaccinated over half of their residents. This would have been good news six months ago   (cnn.com) divider line
46
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
SnowPeas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
but who will keep the conspiracy's going when everyone is vaccinated?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SnowPeas: but who will keep the conspiracy's going when everyone is vaccinated?


Sadly, it doesn't vaccinate you against conspiracism.

Of course, it does vaccinate you (& your entire state) against JD Vance's "They can't fire us all if we all stick together & stay unvaccinated!" shtick.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good news? It's not near enough.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My red state, SD, hit 50% months ago. And then pretty much stalled out. The deniers keep getting it though.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would not have been possible six months ago, subby.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: This would not have been possible six months ago, subby.


Technically, it would've been possible, but the social repercussions from it would've been a greater problem than the pandemic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The church down the street had a vaccine clinic set up in their parking lot yesterday with people on the side of the road waving at cars as they passed by. It didn't look like anyone was bothering to stop and take the shot. Perhaps I should have tried to talk them into giving me an early booster?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: This would not have been possible six months ago, subby.


Still would have been good news though
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SnowPeas: but who will keep the conspiracy's going when everyone is vaccinated?


"Dateline, 2037: Republicans are calling for an investigation of Moderna after Hurricane Jasper wipes out part of the Overseas Highway in Key Largo."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stats are terrible. Randos in any online game do better than that.

We should have held them down and forced them to be vaccinated.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My vax pass thing told me I have 14 days until is expires.

I wonder if I can get my B-12, flu, and COVID booster at the same time.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: These stats are terrible. Randos in any online game do better than that.

We should have held them down and forced them to be vaccinated.


Hence my comment about social repercussions above.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude in the video is 42 going on 60
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Arkansas I got my third Pfizer jab on the 7th. After everyone in the state is dead I'm going to make a flag and call myself Emperor.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's getting better just not as fast as most people hope.  The US is back over 700k vaccination shots administered per day and we are seeing particularly stronger participation by underserved and minority communities.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: casual disregard: These stats are terrible. Randos in any online game do better than that.

We should have held them down and forced them to be vaccinated.

Hence my comment about social repercussions above.


I don't care about their feelings.

Magically they change their mind as soon as it's their lives on the line.

I'd say "fark them" but a pandemic affects us all. There's no choice in that.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The church down the street had a vaccine clinic set up in their parking lot yesterday with people on the side of the road waving at cars as they passed by. It didn't look like anyone was bothering to stop and take the shot. Perhaps I should have tried to talk them into giving me an early booster?


If you're in King County, nearly 85% of your 12+ peeps have received at least 1 shot.  That last 15 percent isn't probably going to be swayed by a roadside jab fest.  They've dug their heels in and won't change their mind unless they know someone who kicks the Covid bucket.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: fragMasterFlash: The church down the street had a vaccine clinic set up in their parking lot yesterday with people on the side of the road waving at cars as they passed by. It didn't look like anyone was bothering to stop and take the shot. Perhaps I should have tried to talk them into giving me an early booster?

If you're in King County, nearly 85% of your 12+ peeps have received at least 1 shot.  That last 15 percent isn't probably going to be swayed by a roadside jab fest.  They've dug their heels in and won't change their mind unless they know someone who kicks the Covid bucket.


Classic conservatism: "It's not a problem unless and until it affects me and mine."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we've kicked ass on vaxxing here (and not on much else)... 9 out of 10 over 16yr olds have had at least one dose, and 8 out of 10 have had both.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another way of looking at it:  24 states haven't even vaccinated 50% of their residents yet.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cool now we have more healthy people to spread it.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: My red state, SD, hit 50% months ago. And then pretty much stalled out. The deniers keep getting it though.


My state has gone up 1% in 2 months. That's pathetic.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oldfool: Here in Arkansas I got my third Pfizer jab on the 7th. After everyone in the state is dead I'm going to make a flag and call myself Emperor.


Are you going to keep the name? If you're open to changes, I would like to suggest Nukansas.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: My red state, SD, hit 50% months ago. And then pretty much stalled out. The deniers keep getting it though.


If you mean "at least one shot" that may be. As far as fully vaccinated goes South Dakota passed 50% ionly n the last day or two.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Cool now we have more healthy people to spread it.


The big problem with the internet is that when it comes to discussing issues, people with PhDs and people who spent science class peeling glue from their hands to make boogers each get to participate.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SnowPeas: but who will keep the conspiracy's going when everyone is vaccinated?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avigdore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Meh, it's getting better just not as fast as most people hope.  The US is back over 700k vaccination shots administered per day and we are seeing particularly stronger participation by underserved and minority communities.

[Fark user image 425x300]


That's a terrible graph. When you have 2 of the same final value, say the 78's, 76's, 75's, 66's not showing up equal on the graph, you know that your graph is bullshiat. Those higher numbers should be equal on the graph like the 23's are.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

atomic-age: edmo: My red state, SD, hit 50% months ago. And then pretty much stalled out. The deniers keep getting it though.

My state has gone up 1% in 2 months. That's pathetic.


And that's only because deaths of the unvaccinated increase the proportion of the vaxxed?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

andrewagill: SnowPeas: but who will keep the conspiracy's going when everyone is vaccinated?

Sadly, it doesn't vaccinate you against conspiracism.

Of course, it does vaccinate you (& your entire state) against JD Vance's "They can't fire us all if we all stick together & stay unvaccinated!" shtick.


Damn. Should I read the book? Didn't get feel from the movie 😕
 
hawcian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Avigdore: johnny_vegas: Meh, it's getting better just not as fast as most people hope.  The US is back over 700k vaccination shots administered per day and we are seeing particularly stronger participation by underserved and minority communities.

[Fark user image 425x300]

That's a terrible graph. When you have 2 of the same final value, say the 78's, 76's, 75's, 66's not showing up equal on the graph, you know that your graph is bullshiat. Those higher numbers should be equal on the graph like the 23's are.


The 23's aren't all equal (the bottom one is slightly less). They probably used values with decimal places to draw the bars, but rounded those values up/down for the numbers on the graph.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: StoPPeRmobile: Cool now we have more healthy people to spread it.

The big problem with the internet is that when it comes to discussing issues, people with PhDs and people who spent science class peeling glue from their hands to make boogers each get to participate.


excuse me but that was RUBBER CEMENT

/have GED in boogers
 
Avigdore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am astounded by the failure of the current administration on getting shots in people's arms. After TFG left us with multiple working vaccinations, enough for the adults in the country, and averaging a million doses a day the week of Biden's inauguration...how badly did we fark up to get in this position?

I guess touting the summer of freedom, when we didn't have enough people vaccinated was a pretty stupid decision.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/annals​-​of-inquiry/what-happened-to-joe-bidens​-summer-of-freedom-from-the-pandemic
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.politico.com/news/magazin​e​/2020/08/14/obama-biden-relationship-3​93570
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I don't care about their feelings.


Username checks out, at least.  I guess you're just farked, then.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Avigdore: https://www.politico.com/news/magazin​e​/2020/08/14/obama-biden-relationship-3​93570

"And the person who ultimately came between Obama and Biden was Hillary Clinton."


Oh god... does the author know nothing about phrasing?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In other news, 24 states have less than 50% of their residents vaccinated.

Yeah. I'm not going out, thanks.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: StoPPeRmobile: Cool now we have more healthy people to spread it.

The big problem with the internet is that when it comes to discussing issues, people with PhDs and people who spent science class peeling glue from their hands to make boogers each get to participate.


I'm borrowing that quote.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: andrewagill: SnowPeas: but who will keep the conspiracy's going when everyone is vaccinated?

Sadly, it doesn't vaccinate you against conspiracism.

Of course, it does vaccinate you (& your entire state) against JD Vance's "They can't fire us all if we all stick together & stay unvaccinated!" shtick.

Damn. Should I read the book? Didn't get feel from the movie 😕



The JD Vance of 4-6 years ago is not the JD Vance of today.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Another way of looking at it:  24 states haven't even vaccinated 50% of their residents yet.


Exactly. We keep trying to put a positive spin on the situation when, to be quite honest, it's still friggin' dire.

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, there isn't a single state that's achieved any sort of herd immunity yet. Vermont, the highest-ranked state to date, still has just 68.37%. My state, at 61.03%, is 9th. The worst state, Alabama, has just 39.57% of its population full vaccinated.

We have the vaccines. We're giving them out for free, just about anywhere that's qualified to jab a needle into a shoulder. We've had to issue a vaccine mandate and yet we still have conservative assholes trying to pretend that the mandate doesn't affect them, that they can somehow legally challenge it, and discouraging folks from being vaccinated because discord & distrust plays into their political & ideological hands.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Prank Call of Cthulhu: StoPPeRmobile: Cool now we have more healthy people to spread it.

The big problem with the internet is that when it comes to discussing issues, people with PhDs and people who spent science class peeling glue from their hands to make boogers each get to participate.

excuse me but that was RUBBER CEMENT

/have GED in boogers


I'm sorry, Ms. Boebert.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Avigdore: I am astounded by the failure of the current administration on getting shots in people's arms. After TFG left us with multiple working vaccinations, enough for the adults in the country, and averaging a million doses a day the week of Biden's inauguration...how badly did we fark up to get in this position?

I guess touting the summer of freedom, when we didn't have enough people vaccinated was a pretty stupid decision.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/annals-​of-inquiry/what-happened-to-joe-bidens​-summer-of-freedom-from-the-pandemic
[Fark user image image 277x179]
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine​/2020/08/14/obama-biden-relationship-3​93570


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wobambo: oldfool: Here in Arkansas I got my third Pfizer jab on the 7th. After everyone in the state is dead I'm going to make a flag and call myself Emperor.

Are you going to keep the name? If you're open to changes, I would like to suggest Nukansas.


Go full Thomas Covenant and name it Ur-Kansas, or at least declare yourself Ur-Lord.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Avigdore: johnny_vegas: Meh, it's getting better just not as fast as most people hope.  The US is back over 700k vaccination shots administered per day and we are seeing particularly stronger participation by underserved and minority communities.

[Fark user image 425x300]

That's a terrible graph. When you have 2 of the same final value, say the 78's, 76's, 75's, 66's not showing up equal on the graph, you know that your graph is bullshiat. Those higher numbers should be equal on the graph like the 23's are.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: gameshowhost: Prank Call of Cthulhu: StoPPeRmobile: Cool now we have more healthy people to spread it.

The big problem with the internet is that when it comes to discussing issues, people with PhDs and people who spent science class peeling glue from their hands to make boogers each get to participate.

excuse me but that was RUBBER CEMENT

/have GED in boogers

I'm sorry, Ms. Boebert.


*offers complimentary pork slider*
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Avigdore: I am astounded by the failure of the current administration on getting shots in people's arms. After TFG left us with multiple working vaccinations, enough for the adults in the country, and averaging a million doses a day the week of Biden's inauguration...how badly did we fark up to get in this position?

I guess touting the summer of freedom, when we didn't have enough people vaccinated was a pretty stupid decision.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/annals-​of-inquiry/what-happened-to-joe-bidens​-summer-of-freedom-from-the-pandemic
[Fark user image 277x179]
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine​/2020/08/14/obama-biden-relationship-3​93570


Oh great. You're one of THOSE.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: dark brew: fragMasterFlash: The church down the street had a vaccine clinic set up in their parking lot yesterday with people on the side of the road waving at cars as they passed by. It didn't look like anyone was bothering to stop and take the shot. Perhaps I should have tried to talk them into giving me an early booster?

If you're in King County, nearly 85% of your 12+ peeps have received at least 1 shot.  That last 15 percent isn't probably going to be swayed by a roadside jab fest.  They've dug their heels in and won't change their mind unless they know someone who kicks the Covid bucket.

Classic conservatism: "It's not a problem unless and until it affects me and mine."


That is actually most human nature. Roll back to early February 2020 and the pulse of pretty much the entire country outside of a few cities with some cases was "well, that sucks for them." It wasn't until cases started to pop up in all major cities did we change our minds and move to being worried.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Avigdore: I am astounded by the failure of the current administration on getting shots in people's arms. After TFG left us with multiple working vaccinations, enough for the adults in the country, and averaging a million doses a day the week of Biden's inauguration...how badly did we fark up to get in this position?

I guess touting the summer of freedom, when we didn't have enough people vaccinated was a pretty stupid decision.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/annals-​of-inquiry/what-happened-to-joe-bidens​-summer-of-freedom-from-the-pandemic
[Fark user image image 277x179]
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine​/2020/08/14/obama-biden-relationship-3​93570


Nice trolling there. What I find fascinating was the tone of the GOP when Trump was in office was celebrating a vaccine with Democrats pumping out a ton of skepticism. When the administrations flipped, so did the political positions. The GOP became the skeptics and the Democrats urged things to go faster. We are more interested in making the other political party look bad than actually accomplishing anything in spite of the fallout it might cause.

Our country is farked.
 
