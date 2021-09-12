 Skip to content
(AP News)   "I don't want to be drunk in public, I want to be drink inside the bar." "Sir, it's 5:30 in the morning and the bar is closed." "Challenge (hic) accepted"   (apnews.com) divider line
    SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA The man was charged with first degree burglary

Oh, I call BS. The man was just sitting at the bar, enjoying an adult beverage, and peacefully waiting for the bartender to tell him the amount he owed. He was no different than a Denny's early bird customer. A very, very early bird customer.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 850x480]


Looks like a TV Preacher.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No forced entry.  And as far as I can tell he "burgled" (gurgled?) $5 of product.  And not even that since he didn't technically leave or walk out on his tab.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: No forced entry.  And as far as I can tell he "burgled" (gurgled?) $5 of product.  And not even that since he didn't technically leave or walk out on his tab.


I think illegal entry is the issue more than forcible entry
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 850x480]

Looks like a TV Preacher.


But very, very much is not.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 850x480]


My first thought.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is a bar close to me that opens at 5 a.m. for 3rd shift workers.  I may or may not have gone in around 6 to have a beverage before work..
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: There is a bar close to me that opens at 5 a.m. for 3rd shift workers.  I may or may not have gone in around 6 to have a beverage before work..


Back when I lived the Keys in the late '80s, they had 24/7 bars.

It was glorious.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also, this is a Wendy's.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been drinking since 11:00. Now that football has started, I'll probably be drinking for the rest of the day.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

151: stuffy: Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 850x480]

Looks like a TV Preacher.

But very, very much is not.


Especially since usually he's sitting in a beanbag chair, naked, eating Cheetos.
 
