Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've defeated multiple instances of Ganon a bunch.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always with 911....

Back when I was around 14-15, and my mom was going through chemotherapy, she had a cardiac event at home one afternoon. I was in the next room and had to call 911. I got the dog confinded, warned the babysitter to keep my siblings upstairs, and brought the paramedics over to mom. She was able to get medical care in time and the responding cops praised me for staying levelheaded and clearly explaining everything.

My FIL spiked a fever of 106 real fast a few months back, had to call 911 for that as well. Poor guy had to spend something like seven weeks recovering. At least he had gotten his vaccination before he was hospitalized!
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My brother left the wedding rings in the van at the limo place.

While the church was within walking distance of my house it ended up being over an hour to drive to get the rings and get back to the church.

Made it in 45 min. Ceremony proceeded on time.

/Csb.   I was also beach patrol for a summer.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a bad track record with saving the day.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gengis Kahn once sent a missive to a city he was besieging to the effect of "What sins must you have committed for God to send one such as I to punish you."

If I'm your rescue party, given my track record,  you done pissed at least one of the Norns off.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the kids needed batteries for some toy or other. I came through big time with my big drawer full of them. AAA all the way to D cells, I've got them all.

Tangentially related, one time my wife needed batteries for some toy or other...
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On a boy scout trip to Philmont in New Mexico we had a connecting flight in Colorado. I noticed one of the boy scouts was sitting on his ticket for the connecting flight. Not sure how it got there, must have come out of his pocket. But when it came time to change flights he stood up and exited the plane, his ticket for the next flight still in his seat. So I picked it up and didn't say anything until he tried to board our connecting flight.

"Wheres my boarding pass? I had it on the last flight" Yeah, you left it in your seat on the previous plane. "You saw it and you didn't pick it up?" No, I did pick it up. Here.

Pretty sure the flight attendant was going to let him board anyway, we were all in uniform and could've vouched for him. I just thought it would be funny if he got a little scared he would be stranded in Denver alone.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

you are truly a hero.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The man, the myth, the Legend.  Jk...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some friends were moving halfway across the country; I was helping load the truck. When we took a break I held back, then got a 12-pack of beer from my trunk and hid it where it would be found during unloading.

They unloaded the truck on Sunday, which was a 'dry' day in that dump. They were *very* happy when they found it.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I punched Oil Can Harry's lights out, and rescued Pearl Pureheart.

/no, wait
//that was Mighty Mouse
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Multiple times, I guess:

-- Provided bail money, bus money, food money, car repair money.

-- Picked up people at all hours and distances when needed.

-- Babysat, drunk-sat, held hands in times of crisis, let my shoulders be soaked by tears.

-- Was present at two friends' childbirths. I helped, but those miracles also helped me.

-- Wrote letters to various newborns telling them how much love I saw from their parents to them.

-- Stayed with my parents so my siblings could fly free.

-- Had the first grandchild and took that burden forever off my brother and his wife; gave my baby my last name so "the family name" could continue.

-- Had a second child just so my father could finally retire in peace because he thought I'd be taken care of. 

-- Bankrupted myself numerous times to help others, including my children.

-- Drove to Maine and ended up helping a friend pay for his dog's emergency vet visit.

-- Took the blame numerous times so one friend or another wouldn't get beaten.

-- Lent out my car too many times to count. Gave my old one away right before the guy's old van quit for good.

-- Bought microwaves and mini-fridges for friends.

-- Had a safe home for women, children and runaway teenagers 24/7.

Isn't that what we all do, though?
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way back in 1986 I was working in a very busy TGI Fridays kitchen for lunch. I was running the line with about 8 cooks in my charge. A waitress came screaming into the server/expediter area saying a guy was dying out in the dining room. It seems the front of house manager had no idea what to do and kind of "freaked out".

Because I had prior extensive medical training, I decided to leave the line and see what I could do. I went out into the dining room and saw the commotion; an older business guy was on the floor, not breathing and having a possible heart attach. I did a quick assessment, pulse, pupils, breathing ... and decided CPR was needed immediately. I ran the ABC's through my head (Airway, Breathing, Circulation) and proceeded to start chest compressions. The bookkeeper came from the office and assisted with the breathing (mouth to mouth).

We continued CPR for about five minutes when the area EMS arrived and took over care. The were able to use a defibulater to to asses and convert his V-Fib to a regular rhythm and thus transported him to a local hospital. He survived and came in a few weeks later to thank us in person.

I had done CPR in clinical situations prior to this, but never outside of a hospital. My previous job had been as an EKG tech and a responder on the "crash team".
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One Sunday morning, we were all dressed for church.  Rolled into the parking lot and I saw a wee little head pop up out of a storm drain and disappear.  Hopped out, stuck my arm down and pulled up a kitten, covered in muck.  Sent everyone else inside and held the now spitting, clawing, and oddly purring fuzzball against my Sunday finery and drove home.  We went into the guest bath, and that varmint got clean.  I fixed up a little bowl of kibble, water, and an emergency litter pan, changed clothes and went back to get everybody.

We all learned that cats from outside aren't used to regular cat litter and had to scrounge around the edges of the yard for enough debris to mix in.  Otherwise this little heathen would use the litter pan to hide food and toilet in the corners of the room.  Eventually life smoothed out and Lady MacBeth became a diva in the house.  She still hates my guts and would rather die than allow me to get a finger on her.  Anyone and everyone in the world gets cuddles, purring, and biscuit making, but me?  Oh hell no, you are the demon that washed me and flea'd me.  You get scorn!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not exactly saving the day but the first thing I thought of (I submit that the coffee is still brewing & not in me as justification for the current thought process)

We were at a concert with a group of friends standing more or less in a circle.  Show hadn't started yet so we were just chatting/killing time.  Crowd is trying to get rowdy, beach balls flying all over the place.  Suddenly I noticed a beach ball coming towards us & bonks one of our friends in the head.  No big deal, we all laugh & the ball gets tossed back into the crowd.  Conversation resumes with one exception.

The conversation slowly dwindles as everyone started to realize that one woman was staring at me slack jawed.  Wondering if my fly was open or something I asked "What?".  She said that was the most incredible thing I've ever seen.  "Huh?" What you did.  "I shall repeat myself, huh?" It was amazing.."Ok..."

Apparently she had been looking at me right when the beach ball was hit in our direction.  She saw me track the ball, realize it was going to hit our friend, start to form my lips into "W" for 'watch out', relax them as I realized that the ball wouldn't hurt, & if I said anything he'd probably turn to look what I was talking about & take the ball to the face (yes, yes, phrasing).  The whole thing was over & done with in less than a second.  She said it was like watching the Terminator & his mental drop down menus.  Notice the threat, calculate the impact point, start to warn him, & then decide that the correct action was to do nothing, all in essentially an instant.  She'd never seen someone's brain work so fast before.

So, if we're ever out somewhere that there's beach balls being bounced around, I've got your back.  Or rather I'll let you get bonked in the back of the head.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last story for the day.

I was working as a consultant one week, and I get a call from social services with a question.  Do I know anybody that will take a legal risk placement of a special needs kid?  Of course not, who wants to spend the time and effort to help a kid that the state is going to put right back into hell?

We kept talking, and I said, send me the file.  Nowadays, privacy rules dictate that all documents are heavily monitored and never, ever copied.  Back then, it was fire up the fax machine and wait.  I get about a 4 page synopsis of chaos and bureaucratic stupidity.  This kid had been through multiple placements, and reunification attempts with a family that used the kid as a punching bag.  It was always the same, kid goes to the ER, family member(s) get arrested, kid goes into care, family promises to act right, kid goes back, repeat, again and again.

The kid has a reputation for fighting and antisocial behavior.  Gee, I wonder why.  Finally the last page, known as the bio stat emerges from the fax machine.  The kid is not even 3 years old and is labeled a sociopath.  The kid exhibits every behavior known to mankind that a typical 2 year old does.  It's why this time is called, 'the terrible twos.'  I made a call back to social services and told them to pack the kid and gear up.

The kid is still a handful, but is a productive member of society.  I worry constantly about this kid, mainly because I know this kid.  Everyone keeps their distance from Rottweilers, and then get bitten by chihuahuas.  Same thing with this kid, all sweetness and light, until a threat is detected.  Then it's Basic Instinct, Misery, and Carrie all rolled into one.

Still glad I took that call.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most recent is Fark related.

I chat with a few people via email and one night I received an email from a TFDer that her cat got upset and scratched/bit her arm pretty bad.

I was surprised so I asked her to send me a picture of her arm. She did. I immediately noticed a very long red line in her skin that wasn't a cut or a scratch or a bite. Suggested she immediately go see a doctor.

Her neighbor, an actual nurse, suggested she put some sort of cream on it and see how it was in the morning. I pressed a little harder and she ended up going to an emergency clinic.

She legit had cat scratch fever and was given meds to treat it. I am so glad she listened and went, that stuff is no joke and the recovery can take months if not treated immediately.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I was 12 and my friend was eating a now-n-later. Somehow he started to choke one on it and I did the heimlich on, that thing flew out about 10 feet.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: I think I was 12 and my friend was eating a now-n-later. Somehow he started to choke one on it and I did the heimlich on, that thing flew out about 10 feet.


So, how'd it taste then?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I still feel terrible to this day that I couldn't save his (evil_twin_Skippy's) life, but I did manage to get hold of his family just in time for them to be able to find, hospitalize and say goodbye to him - and he to them - before he died.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was delivering equipment to MAPO (observatory), on a snowmobile at the South Pole.  The ambient temperature was about -55F, and the sun was circling in the sky, bright and unrelenting.  It's hard to see with 60 lbs of equipment on in blinding light when everything is white, and the snowmobiles don't live long at that temp, so you have to make quick dashes.  I shot out of the bay towards the observatory and went full throttle for the runway (which is just a flat patch of ice), and pulled off my goggles to check of landing / taking off planes.  But I never got that far.  To my right I saw an alarm light start spinning and our fire team lead bounded out of the base and down the stairs, running full tilt for summer camp (tents in the snow/ice for summer population overflow).  He ran right at me so I turned and intercepted him, slowing enough for him to hop on.  Communication was impossible with all of the equipment being worn, and the engine and the blowing wind, but I saw him point.  I sped off and he kept a finger over my shoulder pointing where we needed to go. When he nearly rammed me into a tent I stopped and he jumped off, running inside and tearing off ice equipment.  I did the same, but spun the skidoo so we could shoot back to base in case of an injury (I was trauma team).  About 20 seconds later I was inside, and we had a furnace that was smoking.  He'd already cut power, smothered the exposed circuit board, and prevented it from spreading beyond the PCB box.  We contacted the com station to let them know the fire was out, and nobody was hurt. With a green light from the lead, I jumped back on the skidoo and got the equipment to MAPO before it froze, though the skidoo had to come inside and warm up.

It turned out we had 2 senators on base, and they were touring through the com station when the fire alarm went up. One minute and 44 seconds passed from the alarm sounding to the 'fires out, all clear.'

Fire is an extremely dangerous thing at the South Pole.  Every single person is trained and certified in fire fighting, even the trauma team.  We could have lost half of summer camp if the fuel had gone up.

And if you think that's crazy, you should hear the 3day special Art Bell ran on us about our battle against the aliens at the South Pole.  That is why we needed salt so badly, not because someone forgot to order salt for our entire year of isolation.  It was definitely aliens.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, that's awful and amazing all at once. Oof.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In high school, I worked at a summer camp as a sort of floating assistant type person.  I was with a 7 and 8 year old group helping them get ready for going swimming.  I was reading The Lorax to a bunch to keep them quiet while others got sunscreen, etc.

We were in a big space that was divided up with those cheap office dividers and it got hit in the other side and started to fall.  So I caught it in the hero holding up a building pose.  And didn't miss a word of the book because those kids really liked that book and I'd read it a few times a day for weeks and I had it memorized.

I actually got a date with another high schooler who worked there out of that.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I lived in So Cal, I was on my way to work early one morning. Just outside Perris, the highway curved to the left while the exit ramp continued straight. Not much traffic. Up ahead of me I suddenly see a big dust cloud and a small pickup (like an S10) flipping end over end through the air, parts flying everywhere. It does a flip and a half and lands on its roof. I was the first one on scene so pulled up, jumped out of my car and ran to the truck. The guy was still in his seat, hanging upside down by his seatbelt. I was able to the the drivers door open and laying on the ground i reached around him and was able to undo the seatbelt. he crawled and i pulled and he was finally able to get out of the truck.I was able to get him to his feet. Now, I'm 5' 8" and was about 140 at the time. I stood this guy up and was around 6' 4", at least 275. So here's me, leading this gigantic dude to the side of the road to sit down. he didn't have a scratch on him but my forearms were all cut up from laying in the broken glass. By that time others had stopped and someone called for the cops.
i got back in my car and headed on to work. I probably should have hung around to talk to the cops but I didn't want to be late. plus, i needed to pick the glass out of my arms.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One day on the London Underground, as we boarded a girl got her long scarf caught in the door. She seemed to find it funny and took no action. I forced her to take it off. Moments later the end outside caught on something in the tunnel and was snatched out of the carriage. Well actually it didn't. But it might have. Then I would have been a hero instead of being arrested for harassment.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

He didn't say.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I figured you had scooped it up as your reward. Too slow, eh?
 
focusthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
-  Then Sec. of State Clinton was visiting with NATO dignitaries.  Red carpet reception, podium speeches, risers full of press.  I was covering the event as a local TV news photog at the time.  As the foreign dignitary begins to speak, it's obvious the A/V folks in charge of the room didn't wire or test correctly.  We all are still looking for the mult box as the speeches begin.  Podium sound was run through the ceiling speakers and sounded terrible.  For no reason apparent to me, Clinton's security detail came up to me and said "You look like you know what you're doing. Come with me."  I found a mult box, was able to talk them through connecting it (they wouldn't let people close to her), and saved the day.

-  Being the observant, responsible one on the road as texting people on bikes, scooters, people letting their dog drive, etc. run the intersection in front of me. (oblig)

-. Easter tornadoes that rolled through Wilson, NC.  We were driving down to Florida and stopped for fast food lunch.  I saw the winds pick up, the power went out, and everyone went to the windows to watch.  I explained why that was a bad idea, and corralled everyone to the restrooms as things started flying sideways outside.  Thankfully that was barely measurable on the EF scale, but did some damage to the big box hardware store next door.  Then people started complaining that there were men in the women's bathroom.

So, no truly heroic lifesaving stories, but sometimes that's the difference between routine and tragedy.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I died for all of your sins!  I stopped taking my lithium for you as well, you're welcome.
 
Seacop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was 19 I was training to be a police officer in a small town just outside of Fresno, CA. While transporting a prisoner from city jail to county jail (A 30 minute drive) he pulled a gun and shot me in and the officer I was with in the head. (He was cuffed in the front due to injury and the gun was inside him). I dove for cover expecting the officer I was with was going to return fire, but he was unable to. The suspect then commandeered the vehicle and drove off. I saved the officer and myself and was given the Medal of Valor.

I decided to do something less dangerous than police work, and joined the military.  I've been in the Coast Guard for 22 years now, so I've had a few other "save the day" moments.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I held and sang to sleep a crying infant for hours in another room while his mother attended an important award ceremony.
 
chewd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I used to do tech support for this company that provided extra-level remote tech support to cable customers. For an extra $10 a month or something, we'd troubleshoot ANYTHING, didnt have to be related to your cable at all. Anything electronic we'd do our best at it. Was a very popular service for the elderly because we had extra tools where we could remote into your computer or phone and we weren't above going in there to help you with basic software usage stuff.

For a small fee we were your nerdy nephew who would go in there & fix things or teach you how to do things.

Little old lady called in one day. She'd received a call from "microsoftware support" and they'd tricked her into installing their ransomware trojan. Luckily for her, the scammer in question was apparently in training, after she installed their malware that gave them remote access to her system, the scammer had to put her on hold while he went & got his supervisor to show him how to do the next part of the scam. While she was on hold she called us & fired up our remote assist software.
I got in there just as the scammers had returned.... we both had remote control over her computer and were literally arm-wrestling over her mouse pointer. I was pulling one way, he was pulling the other.

I could see that the guy was attempting to syskey the machine (locks EVERYBODY out of the system) but luckily I use a lot of windows hotkeys and was able to open the task manager and kill their trojans executable all with keyboard input while i kept the mouse swirling around enough to keep him from being able to click on anything.

It was touch-and-go but i did kick them out of the system.

After that I cleaned up her system and set her up with some free AV software. She was very thankful and promised not to take anymore calls from microsoftware support.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't save the day here but I like to think I may have helped someone else do so.

I was camping with my uncle in the northwest corner of Algonquin Park. Big lakes, short portages, and we were a day's paddle from the parking lot/ranger station (Lake Manitou if anyone knows the park). We had put the campfire out and had just gone into the tent when we heard someone shouting from the lake "Help! Medical emergency!"

I walked down to the shore, shouted back and shone my flashlight and 2 guys in a canoe paddled to shore. At this point it was full dark with only a little glow in the west. Their buddy had somehow concussed himself chopping firewood, so they were paddling out to seek medical attention for him while the fourth member of their party stayed with the concussed guy. They didn't know the park too well but I'd been canoeing there 15+ years so I pointed them to the longer but flatter portage by the falls (the other one had nearly killed me during daylight hours, much less at night) and told them which shoreline to stay to. Gave them some snacks and off they went into the dark.

Early the next morning we saw a helicopter fly in, hover, and fly out again. When we finished our trip at the end of the week, the rangers told us that they had indeed flown the concussed guy out and that he was fine.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
04FEB1988

I only remember that date because it was the day I graduated US Navy Hospital Corps School. From there I was supposed to fly to California. I was hanging out at the barracks in the lounge area with one of my classmates awaiting transport to the airport.

We decided to play arcade games to pass the time. One of the games in the rec area was known by many to actually be broken. You could lift the top console up enough to get your hand in there. Dig deep enough and you were in the quarter box. I knew of an unfortunate number of sailors who would always go in there to get their money back. :(

My friend had already dropped a couple quarters in, but the last one went in and nothing happened. The game just sat there and didn't start up for his play. That is when he reached in to get his quarter and said to me " I guess I need to try that one again". Right as he has half of his forearm down inside an arcade game is when the building Master At Arms walks in. He goes full-on cop with us both. Ten minutes later my friend is sitting in the captain's office and I am sitting outside awaiting my turn.

When I was inside, the captain asked me what had happened with the arcade game. I told him what happened and since he was known to be such a hard ass I simply assumed that I was about to be listed as an accomplice to a crime and my career would be over just as it was starting. When he was finished with me he calls my friend back in. He explains to us that he was ready and willing to end both of our naval careers right there on the spot. However since both of our stories were basically identical, and the machine had malfunctioned, he was going to let this all just go away once the MAA came back. (He had been sent down to the machine to see if there was more than the one quarter in it /shrug)

A little over a year later I ran into my buddy at the Naval Hospital Subic Bay. He starts going on about that day in the CO's office over an arcade game. He thanked me several times for saving his career. I really never thought that I was saving anyone's career, even my own. I was just telling the truth. He sure seemed to think that I had saved the day. Interesting enough of a story though. Heh

I'm not really a save the day kind of guy. I have 2 cats. One came from the Norfolk SPCA, and the other was a rescue brought to me by a friend. She was an escapee from a psycho cat hoarder lady. Escaped at what age? I dunno. She was roughly the size of my hand. I guess that counts as saving the day?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sitting in the middle of a section of three seats on the subway. Two tourists get on and I slide over so they can sit together.

/Not all heroes wear capes.
//If I were wearing a cape I'd probably need at least two seats.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm an ordained minister. First, i did it as a joke, since it was (at the time) super cheap to get the ordination and all the materials online. Eventually I performed several of my friend's weddings to save them on hiring a minister.

I also used to work at a large clothing chain doing facilities maintenance, which netted me a lot of work friends across the metro. One of these friends walked into the stockroom one day and noticed that one of the managers was looking absolutely despondent as he was processing and hanging clothes.

She told him he looked miserable and asked if she could do anything to help. He said "well, my wedding is tomorrow and my minister JUST cancelled on me, so unless you have one of those lying around, then no, you can't". She started cackling (her words, not mine), called me up, and put me on speakerphone.

"Heya"
"Thomas, are you doing anything tomorrow?"
"Not really, no"
"Manager's wedding officiant bailed on him at the last minute, can you step in?"
"Oh damn, that sucks. Yeah, send me the details, I'll take care of it."

As she said "OK thanks bye!" I heard the manager bellow out OHH MY GOODDD. They sent me the details, they sent me the script. I showed up the next day and officiated a fairly brief ceremony around a fountain in a public park. We went back to their apartments community room and had a nice catered Italian dinner. I thanked them for the dinner, they thanked me for the marriage, begged to let them pay me (I officiate friends for free), I told them to knock it off, and went to my girlfriends house. She asked why I was so dressed up. I told her "wedding".
 
chewd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I always have to tell an airport story in these threads.

It was late late at night and a Canadian air force C-130 showed up out of nowhere. It was kinda an odd thing for us because we were an executive airport. We were more used to catering to learjets and cessna citations, and while military aircraft were not unheard of at our airport, they didnt generally show up in the middle of the night unannounced like this.

Anyway, it turned out to be an aerial re-fueler, and they took on twice as much jetfuel as a C-130 generally does... which in itself is quite a lot.  It was a BIG fuel bill.

At our FBO, like many, fuel is priced on a sliding scale. The more you buy, the bigger discount you get. We had a lil chart at the fuel counter which showed the current pricing at 100 gallons 500 gallons, 1000 gallons and so on. I think the chart stopped at like 10,000 gallons. It was rare for us to sell that much fuel in one go.

These guys tool like 3 times that though. They were way off our fuel price chart. So the girl working the counter that night looks at the chart & figures out that the price drops by X amount every 1000 gallons & uses that to extrapolate what the price would be.

I watched her do this and i said "whoa whoa whoa, wait a minute here. I'm not sure thats right. Using your system if they buy 100,000 gallons we give it away... if they take 200,000 we're paying them to take it.... i think you should call the boss before you process this. This is the Canadian Air Force, the company wont be able to contest this pricing afterward... once you run that card its done."

"I cant call the boss... its 3 am! He'll be asleep"

"Trust me, he wants you to call him and wake him up right now."

I think i saved the company like 12 grand that night.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I have much-less-than heroic patience, but your posts on here always make me want to try to be a better dad (and not to expect too much in return).
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trip to the beach with my future wife's family and their kids. We're packing up to go when

"Hey, where's Charlie?"

Charlie being the nonverbal 4-year-old nephew, who had wandered off. EVERYBODY PANIC!

"You go there and Uncle Steve will go there and (various forms of OMGing)..."

While everyone else is running around with their hair on fire, I scan the shoreline...oh, there's Charlie, quietly watching the waves. So I go over and stand next to him for a bit, just to let him do his wave-watching thing and give the rest of the family time to calm down and come get him.

"Looks like it's time to go, Charlie. We cool?"
"Yeah."

So his mom and dad are doubly surprised that a) I found him and b) he actually said something. 

Now he's a 24 year old math god, but 75 pounds overweight, with no social skills. I wonder what his Fark handle is.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, I'd sometimes go with my dad and work/play with his cabin cruiser.

One Saturday I wasn't going to go but for some reason changed my mind at the last minute and went.

This was April and the first test cruise of the season.  While out on the lake, he stopped the engines to work on something on the cabin top.  He lost his balance and fell into the water.

That water was just above freezing and there's was no permanent boarding ladder on this boat.  But since I was there I brought out and mounted the portable ladder so he could climb up.

If I hadn't decided at the last minute to come along, he would absolutely have quickly died of hypothermia and drowning.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In 2011 there was a 5.8 earthquake which we felt even in DC. I successfully prevented the cookie rack at the coffee shop from falling over. I got a free cookie for my heroic efforts.

If it's OK to put a foot on the other shoe, when I was about 4 or 5 my family went to the lake. I didn't know how to swim yet, so I paddled out on a little floaty board. I remember falling off somehow and just sinking. I know I kicked my legs and waved my arms but I remember looking up and seeing the sun just getting farther away above the surface.
Then a woman had me by the arm and pulled me back up and onto my board and back to shore where I proceeded to cry forever. She saved my life and I don't remember what she looks like but I hope she's still out there being an angel.
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I did what anyone would have done but here's one: Was dating a girl that had recently left her husband, had no car, was boarding with a family. The 15-yr-old daughter, a moderately big girl, fell over an old filthy aquarium--she'd been told many times to clean up and put away--and cut her leg up in several spots--one of which was pretty serious, several inches of meat visible in the 8 to ten inch gash, but not bleeding much there. My girl shows me the leg: "Yeah, that's serious, we're going to the ER." We throw a couple towels over a seat and I'm driving as fast as I can like an emergency vehicle, flashing lights, running red lights and laying on the horn whenever I could. Traffic was pretty good in recognizing I wasn't just being a dick and that something was up--probably because it was nearly a straight shot to the hosp. I carry her in the hosp. (her being self-conscious about her weight and my learning what that weight felt like was kind of funny.) and they send us to an exam room off to the side, not actually in the ER yet. A Dr. doesn't come right out so I make a little noise with a staffer I know and she gets a doctor to us. The doctor comes in, keys up on the scratches and small cuts, thinks he's pacifying a scared 15-yr-old girl that somehow got there without two adults making the call and in the exam room with her: "We'll need to clean that one up, that one might need a couple stitches, we'll clean that one..." "Excuse me, (pointing) I think this is the wound you'll care about, and remember she fell on a filthy aquarium that infection is an issue." "Shiat! Can you carry her in to the ER? Let's go!" I forget the number of stitches but it was a lot, and left a pretty good scar. Her father, who'd previously been annoyed by my coming around, warmed up to me.
 
