 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hull Daily Mail)   Meanwhile in nun dancing with a skeleton in a graveyard news   (hulldailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Weird, Cemetery, 19th century, Grammatical person, second person, Film, Woman, Cholera, jaw-dropping site  
•       •       •

608 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2021 at 9:30 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The movie was better, because the nun was hotter.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The monster mash?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Camille Saint-Saëns - Danse Macabre
Youtube YyknBTm_YyM
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than a clown in the sewer, anyway.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Rolling Stones - Dancing With Mr D - OFFICIAL PROMO
Youtube 9hw1SKn5eFM
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - T'aint No Sin - The Black Rider
Youtube Z7C1O1tNGks
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At this point, I have to assume this is another unintended consequence of Brexit.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sub Human: The monster mash?


My Igor stayed down on this dance.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's pretty much the history of Europe and her peoples.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shooting the intro to a porno.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can imagine the article when the Hull Daily Main discovers Luzerrn, or any art that isn't on a brewery coaster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/YyknBTm_​YyM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I think most GenX'er remember this version

Danse Macabre Camille Saint-Saëns 1980s cartoon, PBS elementary school music class
Youtube 9CHqhsMP80E
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
London Elektricity - All Hell Is Breaking Loose (Official Video)
Youtube QXz4LyMed9o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2​mhmk_​oK2Kk
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Silly Symphonies - The Skeleton Dance
Youtube vOGhAV-84iI
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems almost appropriate...

Turn on the Dark
Youtube uNgKDiU_iGs
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow, Brexit really is impacting a lot of sectors.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want to imagine that Michael Strombello's "Maniac" was playing in the background and the nun got really worked up and sweaty in a vigorous dance routine with the skeleton. Hawt
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bloc Party - Skeleton
Youtube Gz0tk_p45eo
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Hullabaloo!" An early 1960s music & dance show. (CBS?). I seem to remember more participants but the clothing was English Mod/Carnaby St. So, this fits.
 
archeochick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This thread is why I love Fark.
I know this isn't technically the dance of death, but I immediately thought of this painting.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ghost - Dance Macabre
Youtube 7Gr63DiEUxw
 
archeochick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oingo Boingo Dead Man's Party Official Video - Danny Elfman
Youtube mreTg2Dibl4
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.