(UPI)   Badger badger badger badger badger badger, badger badger badger badger badger, window, window
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I chose the hero tag because all badgers are heros.

Vicious little bastard heros.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think a couple of towels or blankets tossed in would have allowed his egress without involving the authorities.

/Narcs
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I think a couple of towels or blankets tossed in would have allowed his egress without involving the authorities.


Sorry, sir, that makes too much sense. We're going to have to ask you to leave the internet if you continue to use such clear-headed thinking.
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mushroom?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$10 says the new guy in animal control had to remove it.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to me this weekend only it was a mouse in a live trap that I put in a bucket that got loose. I let him go in the wood.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I think a couple of towels or blankets tossed in would have allowed his egress without involving the authorities.

/Narcs


Badgers can be wickedly aggressive if they feel threatened- or if they're having a bad day. You know, like being embarrassed because they got trapped in a hole. National Geographic refers to badgers as the meanest animals in the world.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Three words: window well cover.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess the homeowner never read this book:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Sub Human: I think a couple of towels or blankets tossed in would have allowed his egress without involving the authorities.

/Narcs

Badgers can be wickedly aggressive if they feel threatened- or if they're having a bad day. You know, like being embarrassed because they got trapped in a hole. National Geographic refers to badgers as the meanest animals in the world.


They never met my sisters.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image image 425x522]


Possums are kinda like that. In the US they look very rough.  When I saw one in Australia it looked cuddly.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: $10 says the new guy in animal control had to remove it.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thesharkman: bthom37: [Fark user image image 425x522]

Possums are kinda like that. In the US they look very rough.  When I saw one in Australia it looked cuddly.


/oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
