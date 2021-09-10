 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Gator tries to take a chomp on woman paddleboarding in swampy state park. Its not news, its Florida   (upi.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Vicki Reamy Baker, English-language films, Florida woman, big boy, posted photos, tense encounter, Baker, UPI  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2021 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Holy crapoly. That Gator was a chunky boi.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Floridians are stringy. Wait for the German tourists.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call BS. She's in the middle of their habitat and they're just floating around her. If she was so terrified she could have put her phone away to focus on her 'escape'.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bucket list moment? Uhmmmm ..nopr
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chawco: Holy crapoly. That Gator was a chunky boi.


Not spent much time in the land of the alligators, huh? This one's barely breaking medium.
 
ecor1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Why are you messing with me"?

Lady you're in THEIR habitat. You are the one messing with them.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hungry, hungry hippo gator.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poke it with the paddle until it goes away.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Someone has been feeding him and made him very dangerous"

Somebody been feedin' that gator. Makes him very dangerous.


Don't use quotation marks unless you're actually quoting the person, you incompetent "journalist"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

syrynxx: "Someone has been feeding him and made him very dangerous"

Somebody been feedin' that gator. Makes him very dangerous.


Don't use quotation marks unless you're actually quoting the person, you incompetent "journalist"


?


They're quoting her Facebook comment.


I thought that's a correct usage of question marks.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess September 12th is a slow news day? Gators are all over the farking place here, it's not really that bizarre to see one when you're in its habitat.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snooza: I call BS. She's in the middle of their habitat and they're just floating around her. If she was so terrified she could have put her phone away to focus on her 'escape'.


Also, paddleboarding in the run of a spring is pretty stupid to start with. She's clearly not from the area.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.