(KING 5 News)   Meanwhile in Enumclaw, ivermectin has been flying off the shelves at Bill Meiser's Country Farm & Feed, and it's not because people in Enumclaw REALLY love horses   (king5.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was go to say just get the shot... but at this point  screw it. Take the horse paste, suffer uncontrollable diarrhea and vomiting. Then actually get Covid and die. Or all at the same time. I d care anymore!
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it illegal to sell homemade toilet ivermectin? I'm asking for a friend.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sad to admit, I see what you did there.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh, I would pegged Issaquah as the place most likely to harbor consumers of animal drugs.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Huh, I would pegged Issaquah as the place most likely to harbor consumers of animal drugs.


If you asked me to pick a town in King County most likely to see this, I'd have pegged Enumclaw all because of that Darwin award and subsequent play.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ivars-mectin -- acres of dead butt worms"
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A third of us are completely unredeemable. We cannot carry them. And their stupidity has vast collateral damage for immunocompromised and kiddos. Killing the defenseless is their actual turn on. It must get them hard.

They are literally committing premeditated murder, except with random victims, like psychopaths throwing cinder blocks off an overpass. Because they have that freedum.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Res ipsa corrigit.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope at least one f*ckwit got himself shot by trying to get a selfie with some trigger-happy farmer's horse in order to buy anti-parasite medication intended for livestock, then had to wait at the hospital because the hospital was overrun by unvaccinated covid patients only to die slowly from bleeding out while still in the parking lot.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Res ipsa corrigit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shuntman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it time for the "B" ark yet?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If it weren't for my horse, I wouldn't have spent that month on a ventilator.
 
