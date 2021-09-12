 Skip to content
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or.... or, you could have had a mid-range car, a top of the line bike, a fully installed swimming pool, a new roof and new carpet...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TURN THE GAS ON, DUMMY!

/RIP John Denver
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looked like a very expensive farkup.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's like a smaller version of the real thing.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The amazing part is that the pilot survived!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm going to need a little more context.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've done something very similar at least 20 times.

/on GTA
 
