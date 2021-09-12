 Skip to content
(Slate)   Freedom is leaving your home and not worrying about getting a new Covid strain from unvaccinated idiots   (slate.com) divider line
7
•       •       •

7 Comments     (+0 »)
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Headline says it all.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's not talking about the kind of freedom you get when you buy a box of maxi pads.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The facebook group for my little island had a hate pile on the anti-vaxxers over the news our local hospitals are full and turning people away. Those on the island are all relatively sane people who got vaxxed. However, there's Trumperville right across the bridge that's farking it up for all of us who've taken this thing seriously from the very beginning. We deserve to go back to normal; the pointless contrarian pro-plague traitors to humanity can go farking die. They can go farking die and they can go to hell.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Republicans, once again, show that they are the human garbage that they've been since Nixon was sweating in the White House.
 
brilett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vaccine denialism is a self correcting problem.

If only it didn't effect others.
 
eKonk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, no, no! You libs misunderstand what "rights" and "freedom" and "libery" are - those words mean I get to do whatever the hell I want and you can shut your damn mouths. Sometimes it means you have to do those same things, whether you want to or not. Sometimes it means you can't do other things, for no reason other than I don't want you to. And sometimes it means I do things you might want to do, but you can't because I want to keep it for just me and my preferred people.

Some examples: if I don't care if I get sick, I don't have to take precautions to prevent you from getting sick. Or if I want to drink from a public water fountain, I can be assured that "those" people aren't allowed to use it. Or if I want to shoot you in the face, I can. Or if I want to rape your livestock, that's fine. Or if I want you to follow my irrationally stupid made up religious rite, you have to do so to.  It's really quite simple.

Only when everyone bows down before me and does my bidding will we all be truly free.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jim Banks: Unvaccinated lives matter.

Narrator: Unvaccinated-by-choice lives don't matter.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

