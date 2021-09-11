 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   So that lake that flooded? Yeah, they are going to take advantage of the high water to have a TrashMaster tournament. Pick up the flood garbage and weight it to win. Why is this on Fark? It's a 9000 acre lake and the tournament is limited to 30 boats   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Raystown Lake, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, United States Army Corps of Engineers  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I suppose if you aren't registered, they will fine you for picking up trash.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
WTF is the prize for winning? Fuel is expensive.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"MY BOAT FOR YOU!!!"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why don't we pay bums to pick up litter?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How does a lake "flood?"
 
