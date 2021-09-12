 Skip to content
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good kitty....
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Punjab taking the night off?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eeehhhh, i mean, cool video and catch, but theres science to how cats fall, such that theres a sweet spot between about 20 to 50 feet where they have a significantly higher survival rate. Lower than that and they dont have time for proper orientation in the air and higher than that the physics cannot really be overcome

But they are tiny fleshy little parachutes, just enough that they can usually stick the landing unharmed

Now when the landing is a sea of drunken sports apes, it ups the terror for sure

Either way, that cat looked both pissed and terrified at the end
 
NYCNative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't get my cat to go peacefully into the car to get a regular checkup. You're telling me you took a cat to a massive stadium full of screaming people and dropped them from a great height and they were OK with it?

I don't believe you
 
