(Esquire)   The story behind "the Falling Man" photo, 20 years later still farking haunting   (esquire.com) divider line
    Sad  
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No thanks, submitter.

Once was enough.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And that man was someone's husband, father or friend. And they are forced to relive that tragedy every time this picture is shown.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not a single one of them hit the target, and there was no Free Taco at Taco Bell that day.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's possible to read TFA and not see the picture.  (unless you scroll through the slideshow).

And TFA is quite interesting.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That added measure of cruelty of being forced to make yourself jump because you have no other option is hard to comprehend.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was probably already dead, likely of a heart attack, as happens with many people falling free from a great height. Not that that makes it any easier.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He had a coronary and was frozen in time. Dude was never at peace with a damn thing.

/ok. if he was, he was dumb. go out in a blaze of glory, like grandpa did with the kids in the school bus.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: He was probably already dead, likely of a heart attack, as happens with many people falling free from a great height. Not that that makes it any easier.


gameshowhost: He had a coronary and was frozen in time. Dude was never at peace with a damn thing.

/ok. if he was, he was dumb. go out in a blaze of glory, like grandpa did with the kids in the school bus.


*SHAKING FISTS UNTIL CORONARY SETS IN*
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Analyzing photographs of a man's desperate decision and final moments seems very unnecessary and weird.

We know why he did it. That's enough.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man makes peace with the realization he is going to die, and decides to end it on his own terms.
There's no glory. There's no deeper meaning.  It's just a man who was going to die regardless of his decision.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's hard to think of anything America loves more than death and violence so it's really not surprising it's become a new holiday to celebrate readings and viewings of 9/11. It's the one day of the year people skip out on 20/20's latest murder documentary, put their 20 fictional murder/rape investigation shows on hold and refuse to argue over the best torture scene they've seen that week. Truly the holiest of days.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: It's hard to think of anything America loves more than death and violence so it's really not surprising it's become a new holiday to celebrate readings and viewings of 9/11. It's the one day of the year people skip out on 20/20's latest murder documentary, put their 20 fictional murder/rape investigation shows on hold and refuse to argue over the best torture scene they've seen that week. Truly the holiest of days.


Can't smart this enough.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: God-is-a-Taco: It's hard to think of anything America loves more than death and violence so it's really not surprising it's become a new holiday to celebrate readings and viewings of 9/11. It's the one day of the year people skip out on 20/20's latest murder documentary, put their 20 fictional murder/rape investigation shows on hold and refuse to argue over the best torture scene they've seen that week. Truly the holiest of days.

Can't smart this enough.


cant douche bag it enough.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: RolfBlitzer: God-is-a-Taco: It's hard to think of anything America loves more than death and violence so it's really not surprising it's become a new holiday to celebrate readings and viewings of 9/11. It's the one day of the year people skip out on 20/20's latest murder documentary, put their 20 fictional murder/rape investigation shows on hold and refuse to argue over the best torture scene they've seen that week. Truly the holiest of days.

Can't smart this enough.

cant douche bag it enough.


Your faith is unwavering.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: It's hard to think of anything America loves more than death and violence so it's really not surprising it's become a new holiday to celebrate readings and viewings of 9/11. It's the one day of the year people skip out on 20/20's latest murder documentary, put their 20 fictional murder/rape investigation shows on hold and refuse to argue over the best torture scene they've seen that week. Truly the holiest of days.


Wow, congratulations on a monumentally stupid take.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Man makes peace with the realization he is going to die, and decides to end it on his own terms.
There's no glory. There's no deeper meaning.  It's just a man who was going to die regardless of his decision.


Telling yourself that he made peace with anything is avoiding the absolute horror he almost certainly went through.

"fark it" is not an act of making peace. It's just a disturbing finality.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Man makes peace with the realization he is going to die, and decides to end it on his own terms.
There's no glory. There's no deeper meaning.  It's just a man who was going to die regardless of his decision.

Telling yourself that he made peace with anything is avoiding the absolute horror he almost certainly went through.

"fark it" is not an act of making peace. It's just a disturbing finality.


Kind of puts a different take on how Obi Wan died for our sins
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fano: gameshowhost: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Man makes peace with the realization he is going to die, and decides to end it on his own terms.
There's no glory. There's no deeper meaning.  It's just a man who was going to die regardless of his decision.

Telling yourself that he made peace with anything is avoiding the absolute horror he almost certainly went through.

"fark it" is not an act of making peace. It's just a disturbing finality.

Kind of puts a different take on how Obi Wan died for our sins


¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: It's hard to think of anything America loves more than death and violence so it's really not surprising it's become a new holiday to celebrate readings and viewings of 9/11. It's the one day of the year people skip out on 20/20's latest murder documentary, put their 20 fictional murder/rape investigation shows on hold and refuse to argue over the best torture scene they've seen that week. Truly the holiest of days.


Hurdeedurr, movie violence is just the same as REAL violence.

I can watch  the Expendables all day. If i watch anything on LiveLeak or 4chan, I feel like I have to cleanse my soul and weap. I do not enjoy gore.

Some people are cappable of telling the difference between reality and fiction. I'm sorry you are unable to parse that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: God-is-a-Taco: It's hard to think of anything America loves more than death and violence so it's really not surprising it's become a new holiday to celebrate readings and viewings of 9/11. It's the one day of the year people skip out on 20/20's latest murder documentary, put their 20 fictional murder/rape investigation shows on hold and refuse to argue over the best torture scene they've seen that week. Truly the holiest of days.

Hurdeedurr, movie violence is just the same as REAL violence.

I can watch  the Expendables all day. If i watch anything on LiveLeak or 4chan, I feel like I have to cleanse my soul and weap. I do not enjoy gore.

Some people are cappable of telling the difference between reality and fiction. I'm sorry you are unable to parse that.


Cappable?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: AppleOptionEsc: God-is-a-Taco: It's hard to think of anything America loves more than death and violence so it's really not surprising it's become a new holiday to celebrate readings and viewings of 9/11. It's the one day of the year people skip out on 20/20's latest murder documentary, put their 20 fictional murder/rape investigation shows on hold and refuse to argue over the best torture scene they've seen that week. Truly the holiest of days.

Hurdeedurr, movie violence is just the same as REAL violence.

I can watch  the Expendables all day. If i watch anything on LiveLeak or 4chan, I feel like I have to cleanse my soul and weap. I do not enjoy gore.

Some people are cappable of telling the difference between reality and fiction. I'm sorry you are unable to parse that.

Cappable?


If someone is cappable, they are worth 'popping a cap into'.
 
Watubi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Author writes like a 15yo goth
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Van Halen - Jump (Official Music Video)
Youtube SwYN7mTi6HM
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many times have we watched George Floyd die?  How many other African American folks have we watched be murdered?

If we can handle watching them being suffocated or crumple on the ground, we can handle seeing people fall to their death.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"In the picture, he departs from this earth like an arrow. Although he has not chosen his fate, he appears to have, in his last instants of life, embraced it. If he were not falling, he might very well be flying. He appears relaxed, hurtling through the air. He appears comfortable in the grip of unimaginable motion. He does not appear intimidated by gravity's divine suction or by what awaits him. His arms are by his side, only slightly outriggered. His left leg is bent at the knee, almost casually. His white shirt, or jacket, or frock, is billowing free of his black pants. His black high-tops are still on his feet. In all the other pictures, the people who did what he did-who jumped-appear to be struggling against horrific discrepancies of scale. They are made puny by the backdrop of the towers, which loom like colossi, and then by the event itself. Some of them are shirtless; their shoes fly off as they flail and fall; they look confused, as though trying to swim down the side of a mountain. The man in the picture, by contrast, is perfectly vertical, and so is in accord with the lines of the buildings behind him. He splits them, bisects them: Everything to the left of him in the picture is the North Tower; everything to the right, the South. Though oblivious to the geometric balance he has achieved, he is the essential element in the creation of a new flag, a banner composed entirely of steel bars shining in the sun. Some people who look at the picture see stoicism, willpower, a portrait of resignation; others see something else-something discordant and therefore terrible: freedom. There is something almost rebellious in the man's posture, as though once faced with the inevitability of death, he decided to get on with it; as though he were a missile, a spear, bent on attaining his own end. He is, fifteen seconds past 9:41 a.m. EST, the moment the picture is taken, in the clutches of pure physics, accelerating at a rate of thirty-two feet per second squared. He will soon be traveling at upwards of 150 miles per hour, and he is upside down. In the picture, he is frozen; in his life outside the frame, he drops and keeps dropping until he disappears."

After reading that I just want to tell the author of that article to stfu and quit rubbing one out over this guys demise.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: How many times have we watched George Floyd die?  How many other African American folks have we watched be murdered?

If we can handle watching them being suffocated or crumple on the ground, we can handle seeing people fall to their death.


Why don't you just tell us you watch 9/11 footage with a garbage bag full of popcorn and a bucket of Pepsi on hand?

What the fark is wrong with you? Seriously.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: No thanks, submitter.

Once was enough.


I had forgotten that I had already read that.
In my circle we call that "dumped it." I dumped the movie  Atonement. And, I dumped this article.  It's Is heart wrenching.
It's unfair to ask what would one do.
But, that's American life we don't like tough questions.
Other parts of the world look.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: And that man was someone's husband, father or friend. And they are forced to relive that tragedy every time this picture is shown.


The point of the article was that the people who jumped deserve to be witnessed - not in a pornographic manner- but out of respect for their final moments, and turning away can be disrespectful.

I remember being upset at seeing the photo on the front page of the NYT in the break room after 9/11.  Some of my colleagues pointed out that it was history and it deserved to be recorded.  I still have mixed feelings about it, but I'm coming around to the idea that these photos bring us closer to seeing the people that were harmed, and not just the buildings.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Man makes peace with the realization he is going to die, and decides to end it on his own terms.
There's no glory. There's no deeper meaning.  It's just a man who was going to die regardless of his decision.


Well. To be fair, aren't we all doomed? WTF?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: kyleaugustus: How many times have we watched George Floyd die?  How many other African American folks have we watched be murdered?

If we can handle watching them being suffocated or crumple on the ground, we can handle seeing people fall to their death.

Why don't you just tell us you watch 9/11 footage with a garbage bag full of popcorn and a bucket of Pepsi on hand?

What the fark is wrong with you? Seriously.


Can you please clarify which part of my comparison of murders you found to be a statement that they are viewed for entertainment purposes?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Man makes peace with the realization he is going to die, and decides to end it on his own terms.
There's no glory. There's no deeper meaning.  It's just a man who was going to die regardless of his decision.

Telling yourself that he made peace with anything is avoiding the absolute horror he almost certainly went through.

"fark it" is not an act of making peace. It's just a disturbing finality.


I don't get this take; and suicide bugs me. This doesn't.
I'm confused.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: "In the picture, he departs from this earth like an arrow. Although he has not chosen his fate, he appears to have, in his last instants of life, embraced it. If he were not falling, he might very well be flying. He appears relaxed, hurtling through the air. He appears comfortable in the grip of unimaginable motion. He does not appear intimidated by gravity's divine suction or by what awaits him. His arms are by his side, only slightly outriggered. His left leg is bent at the knee, almost casually. His white shirt, or jacket, or frock, is billowing free of his black pants. His black high-tops are still on his feet. In all the other pictures, the people who did what he did-who jumped-appear to be struggling against horrific discrepancies of scale. They are made puny by the backdrop of the towers, which loom like colossi, and then by the event itself. Some of them are shirtless; their shoes fly off as they flail and fall; they look confused, as though trying to swim down the side of a mountain. The man in the picture, by contrast, is perfectly vertical, and so is in accord with the lines of the buildings behind him. He splits them, bisects them: Everything to the left of him in the picture is the North Tower; everything to the right, the South. Though oblivious to the geometric balance he has achieved, he is the essential element in the creation of a new flag, a banner composed entirely of steel bars shining in the sun. Some people who look at the picture see stoicism, willpower, a portrait of resignation; others see something else-something discordant and therefore terrible: freedom. There is something almost rebellious in the man's posture, as though once faced with the inevitability of death, he decided to get on with it; as though he were a missile, a spear, bent on attaining his own end. He is, fifteen seconds past 9:41 a.m. EST, the moment the picture is taken, in the clutches of pure physics, accelerating at a rate of thirty-two feet per second squared. He will ...


And until now I thought this picture was maybe the most classless thing I'd seen involving that picture (edited for content).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kyleaugustus: How many times have we watched George Floyd die?


Me? Zero.

Sounds like you watched it over and over and over again for some reason though.

Way to swivel to a totally unrelated topic to make sweeping and erroneous generalizations, though. Speak for yourself only, thanks.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kyleaugustus: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: kyleaugustus: How many times have we watched George Floyd die?  How many other African American folks have we watched be murdered?

If we can handle watching them being suffocated or crumple on the ground, we can handle seeing people fall to their death.

Why don't you just tell us you watch 9/11 footage with a garbage bag full of popcorn and a bucket of Pepsi on hand?

What the fark is wrong with you? Seriously.

Can you please clarify which part of my comparison of murders you found to be a statement that they are viewed for entertainment purposes?


You're deliberately trying to be provocative in a thread about a photograph of a guy who died horribly on 9/11. Re-examine your life choices, and then go fark yourself thoroughly. You got your bite. Now piss off.
 
