At 11PM ET it's time for Noise Factor. Tonight is the 3-minute show. Nothing but fun, short bangers all night long.
Rev.K
4 hours ago  
News from Big E Radio (dot) com.

The station is officially launching Season 2, the week of September 20th.

I was not aware of this prior to recording tonight's show, but that means this is the final show of Season 1. Next week is going to be a 24/7 encore week of all Big E Radio shows.

What does this mean for you, the listener?

- Not a lot, Noise Factor will still be here, but there will be another encore week before Season 2 starts.


Thanks for supporting Noise Factor and Big E Radio (dot) com!!!

Rev.K
 
Recoil Therapy
4 hours ago  
Well, for the second week in a row MrsRT is very excited about Noise Factor.

Of course that's mainly because for the second week in a row she's managed to pick up an OT shift & will be upstairs safely out of audio range.

But hey, progress of a sort.
 
jasonvatch
4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Old Man Winter
4 hours ago  
My banger is short :(
 
Recoil Therapy
3 hours ago  

Old Man Winter: My banger is short :(


#4

Tango & Cash 1989 - 10 Best Quotes
Youtube zO7tvoGla7I
 
xanadian
3 hours ago  
Short bangers and mash-ups?
 
Lord Bear
1 hour ago  
I hope this is the promised all Air Supply episode....
 
Recoil Therapy
30 minutes ago  
We've been lied to.  It was even in the headline that the show was only going to be thee minutes.  It's ten after the hour & the damn thing is still going on... someone round up Rev's supervisor, I feel a Karen episode coming on
 
Rev.K
26 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: We've been lied to.  It was even in the headline that the show was only going to be thee minutes.  It's ten after the hour & the damn thing is still going on... someone round up Rev's supervisor, I feel a Karen episode coming on


I thought about copy/pasting my show promo from Facebook to Fark.

Maybe I should have.

9:00 pm Noise Factor: Tonight on Noise Factor, it's The 3 Minute Show! Does that mean the whole show is only 3 minutes long? No, that would be dumb. It means that Rev.K had some fun stringing together a show of non-stop bangers all clocking in at 3 minutes or less! Fun! Short! Not even one single 10-minute plus Tool track, honest! We're gonna hear Chixdiggit, Melvins, Nirvana, Kyle Shutt, Zeke, Wrong, Dove, Primus, and that's not even half the setlist! There's no kill switch on this ride!
 
Recoil Therapy
15 minutes ago  
Your on air explanation of how the show was only going to be three minute songs/segments lasted longer than three minutes ... just sayin'
 
Rev.K
14 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Your on air explanation of how the show was only going to be three minute songs/segments lasted longer than three minutes ... just sayin'


Haha! Yes it did.
 
