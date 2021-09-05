 Skip to content
 
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), Connie tries to get Mr. Boynton to ask her on a Valentine's Day date, Iris & Liz throw out the boys' old clothes & we hear the story of Superbaby coming to Earth and why Clark paled when he saw a story in the Planet   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Valentine's Day Date - 2/19/1950 - Connie is trying to get Mr. Boynton to invite her for a Valentine's Day dinner, but she knows that they're both too short of cash to afford to go anywhere.

My Favorite Husband - Husbands Are Sloppy Dressers - 9/2/1950 - The first show of the 1950-51 season. Liz and Iris are so embarrassed by their husband's sloppy dress that they sell the boys' old clothes to the junkman (Hans Conried).  This show is the basis for the Season 3 I Love Lucy episode 'Changing the Boys' Wardrobe'.

Superman - The Meteor from Krypton, Parts 1 & 2 (9/24, 9/25/1945) and The Scarlet Widow, Parts 1 - 3 of 10 (9/26-9/28/1945) - Clark was reading the paper trumpeting the dismissal of Lois Lane's murder charges in Perry White's office when something visibly terrified him.  We hear Clark retell the story of how Superman came to Earth, then a villain and her henchmen try to get their hands on the only known sample of kryptonite.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be great, I am looking forward to this tonight.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Natasha Romanoff was married in the DCU?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Listening on the 1950 Zenith tonight.  Found my FM modulator.  So at least it fits the timeline for the first 2 shows.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've heard some of that poem

1950 HITS ARCHIVE: The Cry Of The Wild Goose - Frankie Laine (his original #1 version)
Youtube L48vcvo2mik
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jello Everybody!

"Yes, it's the gay family series...."

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


/that's Jello
//yum yum yum
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Jello Everybody!

"Yes, it's the gay family series...."

[static01.nyt.com image 850x445]

/that's Jello
//yum yum yum


I could go for some tap...ioca pudding right now, yessirree.
 
