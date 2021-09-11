 Skip to content
 
(News 4 San Antonio)   Car burglar gets 13 guns and 4,000 rounds of ammo. How's that new open carry law working out for you, Texas?   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I don't want anyone to get hurt, or I don't want any crimes to be committed with these guns," Rankin said.


OK Dad.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That burglar has a constitutional right to carry those guns!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Responsible" gun owners sure are responsible for a lot more crimes than they seem to want to admit to.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.


I have a safe bolted to the floor of my truck for such things, bolts secured by red loctite (you'll have to saw the bolts off to get it out).  This dude is a moron and deserves what he got.

I can't say I never left my vehicle unlocked in my driveway sans valuables or my garage door open on rare occasions, but this irresponsible on so many levels.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now, the Rankin's are offering a $10,000 reward to help catch the culprits and get their guns back.
A collection the veteran says are family heirlooms

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.

I have a safe bolted to the floor of my truck for such things, bolts secured by red loctite (you'll have to saw the bolts off to get it out).  This dude is a moron and deserves what he got.


Tuffy Security Products?  I have the Wrangler cargo area enclosure.  They would need a farking crowbar and 30+ minutes at the very least.

In June, I parked at a hotel with several grand of camping gear in the thing - no worries.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

UberDave: SpaceMonkey-66: aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.

I have a safe bolted to the floor of my truck for such things, bolts secured by red loctite (you'll have to saw the bolts off to get it out).  This dude is a moron and deserves what he got.

Tuffy Security Products?  I have the Wrangler cargo area enclosure.  They would need a farking crowbar and 30+ minutes at the very least.

In June, I parked at a hotel with several grand of camping gear in the thing - no worries.


I don't remember the name brand, it has 1/8 inch thick steel and bolts the size of a dime.  Both key and keypad, but I use only the key.  You aint getting in that thing, not without just stealing the truck and taking your time.

It's pistol size, so obviously long guns are out
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: UberDave: SpaceMonkey-66: aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.

I have a safe bolted to the floor of my truck for such things, bolts secured by red loctite (you'll have to saw the bolts off to get it out).  This dude is a moron and deserves what he got.

Tuffy Security Products?  I have the Wrangler cargo area enclosure.  They would need a farking crowbar and 30+ minutes at the very least.

In June, I parked at a hotel with several grand of camping gear in the thing - no worries.

I don't remember the name brand, it has 1/8 inch thick steel and bolts the size of a dime.  Both key and keypad, but I use only the key.  You aint getting in that thing, not without just stealing the truck and taking your time.

It's pistol size, so obviously long guns are out


Prolly 14x8 inches.  I need to get something for the bed just as strong......
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a hell of a crime of opportunity for someone to get everything in one go. I'll bet somebody was tracking him and hit him at an opportune time. Either someone who know him or the cartel.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA says he bought each of his sons a gun the day he was born. I can't even...
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

allears: TFA says he bought each of his sons a gun the day he was born. I can't even...


Hope they grow up wanting to play with dolls.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Owner of the car needs jail time and banned from owning guns. Period.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do we find out it was an insurance scam, because they needed cash to pay for a loved one's ventilator vacation?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Since, the family has moved their SUV to the main entrance of the hotel -- while there's still shattered glass all over the parking lot, they said they were already looking for another place to stay..."

On September 11th, of all dates, I wish to thank this Veteran for his service.  At the same time, I would counsel all Commanders, in the spirit of providing for the common defense, to refrain from giving him another chance to serve in harm's way.  I think it would be best for us all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get pulled over with guns cameras, and cash, I never get that shiat back
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week I mentioned I was going to the store. The guy told me I could open carry now. I said, "What, my balls?"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prime 🐮 💩
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the people murdered with those arms will appreciate his service to 'Merica.
Thank you u fark
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always leave my guns in the car.

If I take them in with me, they put things in the cart and want ice cream.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he had some way to defend himself against these kinds of crimes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: If only he had some way to defend himself against these kinds of crimes.


Don't own a gun like a scary cat butt licker?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell keeps 13 fraudulent insurance claims in one car?!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.


Or: 'Robber' gets a shiatton of guns and ammo for free, while 'victim' gets paid by insurance company.

Sounds like a possible nice way to run guns.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Who the hell keeps 13 fraudulent insurance claims in one car?!


People upset they can't get food stamps, even if they would never take them.  That's who.
Weak People.  That's who.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Now, the Rankin's are offering a $10,000 reward to help catch the culprits and get their guns back.
A collection the veteran says are family heirlooms

[media2.giphy.com image 500x281]


"Hey, you guys. Those guns you took were really, really expensive. Could we have them back?"

Hell the ammo alone is damn close to ten grand.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.


Naw. He stole it from himself. This is straight up insurance fraud.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.


This.  Yes, he was in the process of moving, but you still don't have $25k of stuff in your car!  Rent a mini storage.

SpaceMonkey-66: I don't remember the name brand, it has 1/8 inch thick steel and bolts the size of a dime. Both key and keypad, but I use only the key. You aint getting in that thing, not without just stealing the truck and taking your time.


LN2

Sabreace22: That's a hell of a crime of opportunity for someone to get everything in one go. I'll bet somebody was tracking him and hit him at an opportune time. Either someone who know him or the cartel.


The article says the hotel is hit frequently.  It seems to me that the hotel should be sued, they obviously know about the problem and did nothing to improve security.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My late brother had just graduated dental school at creighton university in omaha, nebraska, we were all there to visit relatives and cheer him on. Day after, he had all of his dental equipment in his car, plan was to start the drive back to socal and find work. Mistake was leaving all the things in the car in anticipation of an early start on the open road. Theives cleaned out the car of all of his tools, books, clothes, baby equipment, everything, it was devastating for him to lose all that he had worked with.
Stayed at a hotel in ensenada many years back, you gladly paid the guy with the gun In the parking lot his twenty bucks to watch your car for the night, no problems there.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.

Naw. He stole it from himself. This is straight up insurance fraud.


Yep.
Or strawman long play
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: TFA says he bought each of his sons a gun the day he was born. I can't even...


Right? Wild. How did he know how many sons he was going to have?!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"They bought each of their sons a gun the day they were born."

Fark user imageView Full Size


The thieves did those kids a favor.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Relocating from W Virginia for his job and all you got in your vehicle are those priceless guns? Where's the rest of the stuff?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.


Moving is expensive, with a lot of unexpected expenses.  Even when I was in the military, and moved on Uncle Sam's Nickle, we were briefed to expect to pay up to $5000 out of pocket when we changed stations.

I will not be surprised when this turns out to be an insurance or Go Fund Me scam of some sort.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrparks: allears: TFA says he bought each of his sons a gun the day he was born. I can't even...

Right? Wild. How did he know how many sons he was going to have?!


And how does a newborn buy guns?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

allears: TFA says he bought each of his sons a gun the day he was born. I can't even...


Baby's Boobiesol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: UberDave: SpaceMonkey-66: aleister_greynight: You left 13 unsecured guns in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left $25,000 of anything just sitting in your car in a hotel parking lot.  You left irreplaceable family heirlooms that you care about in your car in a hotel parking lot.

You were just begging to get robbed.  There is stupid on so many levels here.

I have a safe bolted to the floor of my truck for such things, bolts secured by red loctite (you'll have to saw the bolts off to get it out).  This dude is a moron and deserves what he got.

Tuffy Security Products?  I have the Wrangler cargo area enclosure.  They would need a farking crowbar and 30+ minutes at the very least.

In June, I parked at a hotel with several grand of camping gear in the thing - no worries.

I don't remember the name brand, it has 1/8 inch thick steel and bolts the size of a dime.  Both key and keypad, but I use only the key.  You aint getting in that thing, not without just stealing the truck and taking your time.

It's pistol size, so obviously long guns are out


Might want to tone down the confidence until you make sure your model isn't one of the dozens that LPL has opened with things like twigs and pieces of Red Bull cans...

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLp​I​vUbO_777w09aqKK-L-3eINJtxfKhKc
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow that got filter pwned. Baby's first gun?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: , we were briefed to expect to pay up to $5000 out of pocket when we changed stations.


And yet every fark face acts like everyone can just move.

/
Even if someone just trashes everything.  There us still getting set up in a new place.
WTF?
 
TWolfJaeger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What're the odds the dude who's running all these guns to the cartels accidentally thwarted a domestic attack in the making
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If Drew still wanted to be a leader on the internet, instead of a harvester, we would have a Texas tag by now
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Package to arrive in Chicago on Monday
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Y'all jerk off to being anti-gun worse than vegans blather about meat being murder.

How do you know someone's anti-gun? Don't worry, they'll tell you.
 
