(Daily Mail)   More shortages in UK as shipment of goods held up by paperwork and legalities. If you call £160 million of cocaine "goods"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hell some would call 'em Greats.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*Snort
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No, I call it "product."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, is it? I mean, is it good?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Choose your own adventure:

1) Cops loose your ID. Get out of jail free!
2) Suicide by self inflicted blunt force trauma to the head. Bad luck, no surveillance. Do not pass GO.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That might be enough to get Ozzy from London to York...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How much fentanyl was cut into it?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh I'm so much safer now🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I DOOOO
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So it's both 1.5 tonnes and 160m pounds?  They must have a bushel full of different imperial units.  It's tough to fathom.
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

