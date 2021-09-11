 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Cast iron skillets are a hot item   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
11
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a nice haul but the prices are inflated.

I  like my cast iron.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like someone's cooking up a bit of insurance fraud.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are because they last forever. I'm still using one my great-grandparents used.
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The manufacturer of most of the items is Griswold, not Griswald.  Don't know whether the claimant, police report or news report got it wrong.  Anyone who was a serious collector would know how to spell it because that's how you find them online.

The prices for used ones are eye-watering.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, give me Lodge. I am completely fine with Lodge.
Change my my mind.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd turn into Liam Neeson in Taken if someone took my cast iron skillets.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: I'd turn into Liam Neeson in Taken if someone took my cast iron skillets.


This.  We went on vacation a few weeks ago and I had trouble with the pots and pans until I found a cast iron pan under the stove.  I reasoned it during the rest of the week by using it to make everything from scrambled eggs to pizza.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have a gas stove top, you don't need the cast iron.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stolen from between the dates of Feb. 7 to Sept. 3.

My money's on a relative removing them one at a time to buy meth.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Sounds like someone's cooking up a bit of insurance fraud.


Or someone knew exactly what to take.
Either is valid.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IgG4: Meh, give me Lodge. I am completely fine with Lodge.
Change my my mind.


The 'Bunny hutch has about 50 lbs of Lodge cookware. I cooking hobo stew on a Kickoff grill right now.
 
