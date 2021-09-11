 Skip to content
Tennessee offers up three elementary school teachers, one pre-k assistant, a cafeteria worker, a bus driver and two high school teachers as human sacrifices to the Orange Calf
    More: Sad, School, High school, last things, Teacher, Education, last night, public school teacher, mitigation measures  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A solid open, but they are going to need much bigger numbers to finally break the Teacher's Union.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why were they not vaccinated? (I'm assuming)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Vaccine has been available since late April. WTF was wrong with these people? Sure it's not 100 percent...but not having a vaccine when you're literally deal with little plague rats is stupid. Almost as stupid as the Gov making vaccine 'optional' for teachers, students and bus drivers.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blood for the blood god!  Skulls for the Skull Throne!
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"PUT THEM IN..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's unclear if either were vaccinated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did anything ever happen to those jerks threatening medical people at the school meeting?  I should look into that.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those offering the sacrifices will be richly blessed with hamberders and diet coke for the next fortnight
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Angela Klosterman's funeral is today in Bowling Green.

Aha, the Bowling Green Massacre I've heard so much about.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Those offering the sacrifices will be richly blessed with hamberders and diet coke for the next fortnight


What a horrible vision of MAGA paradise: well done steaks, diet cokes, and 72 copies of Tiffany

/only the very holy get Ivanka
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The stupid dial is broken. We've gone plaid.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Always remember, never forget.  Republicans want your children to die for the sake of the party.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They may take their lives but they will never take their FREEDUMB!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

plecos: Why were they not vaccinated? (I'm assuming)


I'm 99.7% sure they weren't.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Always remember, never forget.  Republicans want your children to die for the sake of the party.


That's a different thread.  This one is about how Republicans want teachers, bus drivers, and lunch ladies to die for the sake of the purity.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

optikeye: The Vaccine has been available since late April. WTF was wrong with these people? Sure it's not 100 percent...but not having a vaccine when you're literally deal with little plague rats is stupid. Almost as stupid as the Gov making vaccine 'optional' for teachers, students and bus drivers.


I think you might have answered your own question.  You referenced people who "literally deal with little plague rats." I'm not gonna lie: if I were an elementary school teacher or, even worse, a bus driver, I might have to seriously consider the supposed downsides of contracting a fatal disease.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

plecos: Why were they not vaccinated? (I'm assuming)


Same question here...
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's two Benghazis. Maybe would should someone accountable.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1) Get vaccinated.
b) Keep wearing a mask.
Γ) Avoid others

Works for me, why not thee?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: plecos: Why were they not vaccinated? (I'm assuming)

I'm 99.7% sure they weren't.



THIS...it's hard to feel sympathy because odds are they weren't vaccinated.

Additionally Sandy Hook is proof that the GQP doesn't care about the children either so their increasing death count is of little concern to them.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: Tennessee is yet another Republican-run state mismanaging the pandemic on an epic and deadly scale. Under Gov. Bill Lee, parents can choose to opt out of any school district's mask mandate if they so wish, thereby rendering such mandates rather useless and helping spread COVID in schools. His decision has had disastrous consequences.

Is the governor of Tennessee up for re-election in 2022?

*checks Wikipedia*

Yep.  And TFG has endorsed him.  What a shock.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm withholding judgment on the teachers until we know if they were vaccinated or unable to vaccinate due ad  immunocompromised. If they simply chose not to vaccinate and died, fark em.
 
zappadog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just like Americans are ok with gun deaths, as they shrug their shoulders and talk about the price of Liberty, so it has become for deaths from COVID.

It's too late to reach these people. It's over, stop trying to convince them and start trying to make them all pay politically.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: It's unclear if either were vaccinated.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


There are three groups of people out there:

- those who are vaccinated and will definitely tell you they are;
- those who are unvaccinated and will definitely tell you they aren't;
- those who are unvaccinated and won't tell you whether or not they are.

If someone won't tell you if they're vaccinated or not? They're not.

/there is a fourth group of people who are vaccinated but won't tell you, but 100% of that group is Republican pundits and elected officials, so they're irrelevant here.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump is vaccinated. He advised people to get vaccinated.

I wonder if he's realized how farking stupid it is that he was elected in the first place...given these assholes' behavior since. I keep waiting for the sanity reveal, but it won't matter. They will just say the system got to him.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"She was 50 and lived in took the last train to Clarksville."

Tragic. Do better Tennessee
 
wademh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of these days some loved one will show their 2nd-Amendment appreciation to these Republican governors.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: The Vaccine has been available since late April. WTF was wrong with these people? Sure it's not 100 percent...but not having a vaccine when you're literally deal with little plague rats is stupid. Almost as stupid as the Gov making vaccine 'optional' for teachers, students and bus drivers.


I got my second shot 4/1/21. We were doing clinics in March. At this point it's just like masks.  Those who are gonna do it will do it. Those that aren't are not. Nothing will change their mind.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Trump is vaccinated. He advised people to get vaccinated.


Ehhh... "Advised" is a strong word. His comments "advising" to take the vaccine were extremely mealy-mouthed at best and left him plenty of pandering room so he can easily back away from them.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They weren't vaccinated. Let them die.
 
Watubi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Trump is vaccinated. He advised people to get vaccinated.

I wonder if he's realized how farking stupid it is that he was elected in the first place...given these assholes' behavior since. I keep waiting for the sanity reveal, but it won't matter. They will just say the system got to him.


He was disgusted when he watched the Capitol insurrection.  Not from their treasonous actions, it was how they looked (white trash)
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rushing to get things back to normal will delay the day when things get back to normal.
 
wademh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Barfmaker: It's unclear if either were vaccinated.

[Fark user image image 480x360]

There are three groups of people out there:

- those who are vaccinated and will definitely tell you they are;
- those who are unvaccinated and will definitely tell you they aren't;
- those who are unvaccinated and won't tell you whether or not they are.

If someone won't tell you if they're vaccinated or not? They're not.

/there is a fourth group of people who are vaccinated but won't tell you, but 100% of that group is Republican pundits and elected officials, so they're irrelevant here.


You're always wrong
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: optikeye: The Vaccine has been available since late April. WTF was wrong with these people? Sure it's not 100 percent...but not having a vaccine when you're literally deal with little plague rats is stupid. Almost as stupid as the Gov making vaccine 'optional' for teachers, students and bus drivers.

I got my second shot 4/1/21. We were doing clinics in March. At this point it's just like masks.  Those who are gonna do it will do it. Those that aren't are not. Nothing will change their mind.


I got mine March 19th, second one in April
 
