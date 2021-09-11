 Skip to content
(iNews (UK))   Man who died approximately in 1979 found in log coffin on golf course. Approximately 1979 B.C   (inews.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Tumulus, Burial, Bronze Age, Coffin, Axe, Preservation, 4,000-year-old coffin, Iron Age  
1048 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)



36 Comments
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Log Coffin" is my Appalachian folk instrument Venom cover band
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was a lumberjack, and that's ok
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like...

...he couldn't log off

s1.1zoom.me
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dendrochronology ftw
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979 (Official Music Video)
Youtube 4aeETEoNfOg
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

robertus: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4aeETEoN​fOg]



Incognito 1975 Live
Youtube P5F1QGm9kec
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soggy log is my wife's nickname for me
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Soggy log is my wife's nickname for me


More fiber, du...ooooh
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps in another 4000 years humanity can develop the land into a parking lot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight hole has a water hazard but the ninth hole has a log cabin hazard and a corpse hazard.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you approximately die there is a pretty good chance that you are still alive.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is the plot of the movie "Just Imagine".
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man who died approximately in 1979 found in log coffin on golf course. Approximately 1979 B.C.

Before the Clubhouse?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dude probably got caught behind a group with Bryson DeChambeau.
 
Azz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Telephone box? Do they mean telephone booth?

SNATCH-Speak English
Youtube UGuGzH3Ne5w
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaat
rolls down stairs
And comes in pairs
And over your neighbor's dog

It's great for a snack
It fits on your back
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Steve got high in '79
 
skybird659
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
KING ARTHUR HAS RETURNED!
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Way cool
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The high-status "log-coffin" is the size of a telephone box"  So THAT'S what happens to the TARDIS...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When your ball goes into the peat bog, let it go.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: "The high-status "log-coffin" is the size of a telephone box"  So THAT'S what happens to the TARDIS...


I hereby suspend your Nerd Card for 48 hours.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Still wearing bell-bottoms and listening to bowie, however...

//It's a timeless look.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His family must have been a lousy shot. All the flaming arrows missed.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And that's why Dodgelog never caught on.
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Soggy log is my wife's nickname for me


There is medication that solves that.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was six foot under par.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skybird659: KING ARTHUR HAS RETURNED!


Cu Chulainn. Not King Arthur, he is firmly from 400-700.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Tarl3k: "The high-status "log-coffin" is the size of a telephone box"  So THAT'S what happens to the TARDIS...

I hereby suspend your Nerd Card for 48 hours.


Aw man!!!  But I was about to watch the three good Star Trek movies...1, 5 and Generations(sarcasm, obv.)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tim Allen, of heritage body Historic England,

it was  a long time ago..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Buried with his putter.
i.inews.co.ukView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sir, how can I kill the golfer if he's already been dead for 4000 years?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: foo monkey: Tarl3k: "The high-status "log-coffin" is the size of a telephone box"  So THAT'S what happens to the TARDIS...

I hereby suspend your Nerd Card for 48 hours.

Aw man!!!  But I was about to watch the three good Star Trek movies...1, 5 and Generations(sarcasm, obv.)


Don't forget Insurrection, Nemesis, and Into Darkness.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tim Allen, of heritage body Historic England, which made a grant of £70,000 to fund the recovery and preservation project, said:


craftylittlegnome.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wademh:

Buried with his putter.
[i.inews.co.uk image 760x507]

RIP Mashie J. Niblick
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
