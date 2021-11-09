 Skip to content
(WTMJ)   Welcome to Culvers. Today, we're serving BurntBurgers, drenched fries & cheese charreds   (wtmj.com) divider line
48
•       •       •

feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So they're BK now?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
AARGH! People will have to cook their own yummy Double Deluxe with Bacons!

/With all sides of Pretzel Bites!
//To Go!
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Won't be serving food anytime soon:

https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/​h​artford-culvers-ruled-a-total-loss-aft​er-saturday-morning-fire
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Culver's ButterBurgers are my go-to hangover food.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh the humanity!
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at the map just now I see that the Hartford Ponderosa Steakhouse is closed forever. I was actually planning on driving out that way to go to Ponderosa despite its being just Ponderosa, because a couple years ago I went to one for old time's sake and discovered I really loved the "chopped steak" -- basically a hamburger on a plate without a bun.

I really, really, really would love to know what the hell kind of spices they use on those things. I couldn't identify it, and it's kind of addictive. The googles were no help answering that question.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you could say that Wisconsin is experiencing its own 9/11
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Press F for all those Concrete Mixers.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: Looking at the map just now I see that the Hartford Ponderosa Steakhouse is closed forever. I was actually planning on driving out that way to go to Ponderosa despite its being just Ponderosa, because a couple years ago I went to one for old time's sake and discovered I really loved the "chopped steak" -- basically a hamburger on a plate without a bun.

I really, really, really would love to know what the hell kind of spices they use on those things. I couldn't identify it, and it's kind of addictive. The googles were no help answering that question.


I don't think any Ponderosa/Bonanza/Sizzler exists anymore. All that left is that Texas Roadhouse dogsh*t.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT THE CULVERS!
We don't have any here in VA, but I went to my first one in Kansas and it was great.
I can see why people in the mid-west are so fat now.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: Looking at the map just now I see that the Hartford Ponderosa Steakhouse is closed forever. I was actually planning on driving out that way to go to Ponderosa despite its being just Ponderosa, because a couple years ago I went to one for old time's sake and discovered I really loved the "chopped steak" -- basically a hamburger on a plate without a bun.

I really, really, really would love to know what the hell kind of spices they use on those things. I couldn't identify it, and it's kind of addictive. The googles were no help answering that question.


1984 A-1 Steak Sauce Commercial
Youtube Jd9Y-bqwM6c
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Grease fire, no doubt. Culvers is not good for you.
 
pdieten
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lies!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
9/11/21
NEVAR FORGET

cryingeagle.jpg
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Grease fire, no doubt. Culvers is not good for you.


YOU GO TO HELL! YOU GO TO HELL AND YOU DIE!!!

Culver's rocks. All other burger joints are number two or lower.
 
woodjf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Looking at the map just now I see that the Hartford Ponderosa Steakhouse is closed forever. I was actually planning on driving out that way to go to Ponderosa despite its being just Ponderosa, because a couple years ago I went to one for old time's sake and discovered I really loved the "chopped steak" -- basically a hamburger on a plate without a bun.

I really, really, really would love to know what the hell kind of spices they use on those things. I couldn't identify it, and it's kind of addictive. The googles were no help answering that question.


Msg and lowreys seasoning salt.
 
indylaw
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: So they're BK now?


I haven't gotten the runs once at Culvers, so no.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had Culver's yesterday.
Went through me like a freight train, I have to say.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT THE CULVERS!
We don't have any here in VA,


As a transplant to VA from IA and WI, this makes me very, very sad. We need this.
 
amb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: AARGH! People will have to cook their own yummy Double Deluxe with Bacons!

/With all sides of Pretzel Bites!
//To Go!


You misspelled cheese curds.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Their custard is...strange.
 
indylaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT THE CULVERS!
We don't have any here in VA, but I went to my first one in Kansas and it was great.
I can see why people in the mid-west are so fat now.


There are only 573 Culvers left in Wisconsin now, including the one 5 minutes away that has a Flavor of the Day that no one likes. (Peach? GTFOOH here with that crap there.)
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I loved Culver's. Past tense .
Last time I was there the headline describes my food.

For the best really;  I had dropped all the usual-suspect fastfood.... shiat is horrible for you as it is and Culver's is Wisconsin....  it's like the Fat Capitol of America
 
indylaw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Walker: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT THE CULVERS!
We don't have any here in VA,

As a transplant to VA from IA and WI, this makes me very, very sad. We need this.


They're all over Florida now and I've seen them in Kentucky. They're slowly taking over the East.
 
amb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT THE CULVERS!
We don't have any here in VA, but I went to my first one in Kansas and it was great.
I can see why people in the mid-west are so fat now.


They have made it into NC. Just skipped right over VA and not bringing us their Flavor of the Day. At least for me now, the closest one is now about a 5 hour drive. Not sure if there are many in Ohio, but when we drive back to WI to see my wife's family, we sometimes will stop for lunch in Indiana at a Culvers. Of course my in-laws are only about 10 minutes from one.

Sometimes when we go back to Wisconsin, we take a trip to Kopp's for their custard and burgers.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Culver's is okay. If I want a fast food burger, which is rare, I might pick them

Otherwise I'm not really impressed. My family is from Wisconsin though so Culver's was kind of forced on me growing up
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I had Culver's yesterday.
Went through me like a freight train, I have to say.


You are dying of cancer
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I loved Culver's. Past tense .
Last time I was there the headline describes my food.

For the best really;  I had dropped all the usual-suspect fastfood.... shiat is horrible for you as it is and Culver's is Wisconsin....  it's like the Fat Capitol of America


I've lived in WI my whole life and yes, there are so many overweight people here.  It's cold 7 months out of the year, and beer, cheese, and brats are a large part of some people's diet.

This site claims WI is only 17th...

https://stateofchildhoodobesity.org/a​d​ult-obesity/

What the hell are people in Mississippi eating?!
 
indylaw
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

amb: Walker: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NOT THE CULVERS!
We don't have any here in VA, but I went to my first one in Kansas and it was great.
I can see why people in the mid-west are so fat now.

They have made it into NC. Just skipped right over VA and not bringing us their Flavor of the Day. At least for me now, the closest one is now about a 5 hour drive. Not sure if there are many in Ohio, but when we drive back to WI to see my wife's family, we sometimes will stop for lunch in Indiana at a Culvers. Of course my in-laws are only about 10 minutes from one.

Sometimes when we go back to Wisconsin, we take a trip to Kopp's for their custard and burgers.


OMG, Kopps. Like the illicit love-child of Culvers and the Soup Nazi. Do they still have the picture of stern grandma staring at you from behind the counter?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheFoz: MurphyMurphy: I loved Culver's. Past tense .
Last time I was there the headline describes my food.

For the best really;  I had dropped all the usual-suspect fastfood.... shiat is horrible for you as it is and Culver's is Wisconsin....  it's like the Fat Capitol of America

I've lived in WI my whole life and yes, there are so many overweight people here.  It's cold 7 months out of the year, and beer, cheese, and brats are a large part of some people's diet.

This site claims WI is only 17th...

https://stateofchildhoodobesity.org/ad​ult-obesity/

What the hell are people in Mississippi eating?!


Sketti and butter

Wait, that's Alabama
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Rev. Skarekroe: I had Culver's yesterday.
Went through me like a freight train, I have to say.

You are dying of cancer


DUDE!! Not cool!!

I was gonna tell him to consult a physician about his digestive issues but damn!!
 
SidFishious
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Oh the humanity!


Oh, the hamberdermanity.

/as if the yelling yam knows what humanity means. It has too many syllables.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Their cheese curds suck. A&W has the best fast food cheese curds. Their frozen custard is really good.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: KarmicDisaster: Grease fire, no doubt. Culvers is not good for you.

YOU GO TO HELL! YOU GO TO HELL AND YOU DIE!!!

Culver's rocks. All other burger joints are number two or lower.


Smashburger laughs in your general direction.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've recently tried fast food again in a new location recently mauled by Covid.  Ive never seen such simple food so poorly prepared.  Except maybe at home.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pdieten: Lies!

[Fark user image 422x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

amb: Not sure if there are many in Ohio


There's at least a couple.  One just opened this summer in the Canton area (my neck-o-the-woods) - I've been there a couple times (drive-thru cos yanno, the plague and all) and I have to say it ain't bad.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hartford Flavor of the Day: Chocolate Caramel Roast
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aungen: I've recently tried fast food again in a new location recently mauled by Covid.  Ive never seen such simple food so poorly prepared.  Except maybe at home.


I don't even bother with fast food places these days. I tried a few months ago and they were so understaffed I pulled out of the drive thru line after ten minutes without even being able to order

I assume the food I received would have been pretty low quality
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aungen: I've recently tried fast food again in a new location recently mauled by Covid.  Ive never seen such simple food so poorly prepared.  Except maybe at home.


Portillos beefs in your general direction!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: phaseolus: Looking at the map just now I see that the Hartford Ponderosa Steakhouse is closed forever. I was actually planning on driving out that way to go to Ponderosa despite its being just Ponderosa, because a couple years ago I went to one for old time's sake and discovered I really loved the "chopped steak" -- basically a hamburger on a plate without a bun.

I really, really, really would love to know what the hell kind of spices they use on those things. I couldn't identify it, and it's kind of addictive. The googles were no help answering that question.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jd9Y-bqw​M6c]


I remember the old-school A1 when it still had Worcestershire sauce as an ingredient. They took it out in the 80's to make it kosher.

And don't get me started on that bottle of wet zombie diarrhea called Heinz 57.

These days though, I prefer using Lee & Perrin's steak sauce. Best stuff ever!

ipcdn.freshop.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Their custard is...strange.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SidFishious: Prank Call of Cthulhu: KarmicDisaster: Grease fire, no doubt. Culvers is not good for you.

YOU GO TO HELL! YOU GO TO HELL AND YOU DIE!!!

Culver's rocks. All other burger joints are number two or lower.

Smashburger laughs in your general direction.


It's not a chain, but the best burgers I've ever had are at a local Pub & Grill called The Monster Club. They also make their burgers in the same smash method that Smashburgers does.

CHEAP EAT$: THE MONSTER CLUB
Youtube qFYssYDIhIA
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like mine well done, but not that much.  Must be an Eastern thing or something.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hartford

Was it insured?
 
