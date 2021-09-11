 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   "When your neighbor installs a camera directly towards your window". Surely we can come up with some creative ways to deal with this problem   (the-sun.com) divider line
50
    More: Awkward, Law, Camera, FABULOUS BINGO, TikTokuser, woman claims, recorded videos, Closed-circuit television, Video camera  
•       •       •

1511 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2021 at 6:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cover your windows in xeroxed porn... though it may take some dedication to find both a copier and a spank mag to copy.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Point your camera directly at your neighbor's.  It'll do that infinity rectangles thing.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Call the police," one person wrote.

people lack imagination.

What she needs is a couple of friends with basic acting skills, one of those fake Hollywood knives and a few gallons of fake blood.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: "Call the police," one person wrote.

people lack imagination.

What she needs is a couple of friends with basic acting skills, one of those fake Hollywood knives and a few gallons of fake blood.


"Rear Window Redux"?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: "Call the police," one person wrote.

people lack imagination.

What she needs is a couple of friends with basic acting skills, one of those fake Hollywood knives and a few gallons of fake blood.


Ah, Body Double. Good movie.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of those tight-beam flashlights or a laser pointer outta do the trick.  If its not aimed at my window then it won't get blinded by what's inside my home right.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Spectrum: blastoh: "Call the police," one person wrote.

people lack imagination.

What she needs is a couple of friends with basic acting skills, one of those fake Hollywood knives and a few gallons of fake blood.

Ah, Body Double. Good movie.


I like to watch
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hire various homeless men for 15 minute increments. They'll take turns for 15 minutes doing a "crushed fruit bowl" right to the camera. You pay the first guy, he does his thing, and the next guy steps up.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strobe light and a cardboard tube to focus it only on the lens.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoot a paintball pellet at it
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can put mirror film on the inside of your window.  Even if you turn on the lights at night, it's impossible to see much of anything inside.  It merely dims the light coming in, which is a pretty good way to lower the temperature in the room anyway.

Yeah, I have some creeps as neighbors.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: You can put mirror film on the inside of your window.  Even if you turn on the lights at night, it's impossible to see much of anything inside.  It merely dims the light coming in, which is a pretty good way to lower the temperature in the room anyway.

Yeah, I have some creeps as neighbors.


You have a peeping tom.
Tonight, leave the shades open when you undress and ill catch him.
 
uberalice
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: blastoh: "Call the police," one person wrote.

people lack imagination.

What she needs is a couple of friends with basic acting skills, one of those fake Hollywood knives and a few gallons of fake blood.

"Rear Window Redux"?


I'm with ya, the first thing I thought of was a  Hitchcock "Rear Window" sort of deal If only I could find a Grace Kelly lookalike.
 
uberalice
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: blastoh: "Call the police," one person wrote.

people lack imagination.

What she needs is a couple of friends with basic acting skills, one of those fake Hollywood knives and a few gallons of fake blood.

"Rear Window Redux"?


Dammit, I should read the thread first
 
boozehat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: cover your windows in xeroxed porn... though it may take some dedication to find both a copier and a spank mag to copy.


I think today you can just open a web browser, search for porn, and hit the print icon.  No need for a magazine or copier.
 
uberalice
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
f*ck, nevermind. I've got an early buzz on, nuff said. I'm out.
 
JRoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

no1curr: Shoot a paintball pellet at it


My first thought. Target practice!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dude needs to take Stalking 101
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Laser pointer on a tripod. Aim it at the lens
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hambone.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Masturbate furiously in front of the camera whilst never breaking eye contact with it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Embrace it and go full performance art.

/I've been meaning to bust out the leotard and HO scale trains.
 
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Combustion: Hire various homeless men for 15 minute increments. They'll take turns for 15 minutes doing a "crushed fruit bowl" right to the camera. You pay the first guy, he does his thing, and the next guy steps up.


what is a crushed fruit bowl?  Urban Dictionary has failed me.....
 
TomDooley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's a photo of the neighbor she can use when she reports it the police:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How come none of the "creative" solutions involve first going and knocking on your neighbors door and talking about it? And if that doesn't work out, what's wrong with curtains/drapes?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, and there's always the good old spite fence.
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Spandau: what is a crushed fruit bowl?  Urban Dictionary has failed me.....


If you have to ask, you can't afford it.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Red laser I believe will cause it to not video
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: "Elsewhere in Fabulous, I was trolled for having a 'boy's chest' with AA boobs so got a £6.5k op - now I earn £15k a month online."

Would you look at what a horrible perv this guy is, pointing a camera at his neighbor's window. Now learn how you can getter bigger tits and become a camwhore online!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've already stated in earlier threads what MY solution is for intrusive looky-loos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blastoh: "Call the police," one person wrote.

people lack imagination.

What she needs is a couple of friends with basic acting skills, one of those fake Hollywood knives and a few gallons of fake blood.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Elsewhere in Fabulous, I was trolled for having a 'boy's chest' with AA boobs so got a £6.5k op - now I earn £15k a month online."

Would you look at what a horrible perv this guy is, pointing a camera at his neighbor's window. Now learn how you can getter bigger tits and become a camwhore online!


England gonna England.

Here's a photo of a tabloid from a couple decades ago -- on the right clucking their tongues over a transgressive comedy program's "Paedogeddon" episode, on the left perving over a 15 year old's boobs

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Elsewhere in Fabulous, I was trolled for having a 'boy's chest' with AA boobs so got a £6.5k op - now I earn £15k a month online.
Plus the seven issues which could be destroying your relationship... and why being a 'bubble couple' spells doom.
And woman claims you've been cooking your pasta all wrong - and it's all to do with your colander."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The pron thing is cool.  Why not put an old monitor in the window and ren some pron on it?  Maybe you could borrow his wifi connection.
Or follow him around a couple of place and play that on the monitor.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey.  I too can browse social media and make articles that consist only of a description of someone's post and the replies others make.  Please hire me.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it is legal for your neighbor to point a security camera at your property in plain view

Great. Now,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2020 World's most powerful CW handheld laser
Youtube W6FbUiiwutQ
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cover the window with a giant print of goatse.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Invite your friends over & host a game show complete with lights, animated board, podiums... go all out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh come on, this is your chance to completely freak out a frickin perv. Seize the moment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 500x400]


I am pretty sure that is exactly what cammer is hoping for...
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: Masturbate furiously in front of the camera whilst never breaking eye contact with it.


Again, likely high on the list of what neighbor is hoping to capture.
 
Crook
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1. Find the corresponding instilation QR Code  to the camera in question and print it really big. It should trigger the install reset for the camera.

2. Find a bright IR spotlight and shine it at the camera. It should blind the camera and remain invisible to everyone else.
 
vestona22 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Intentionally damaging it with a green laser will make them the victim and the lady liable.  However, installing a nice, bright security light in the middle of it's field of view would do the trick.  It may not damage it, but when the camera tries to compensate for the over-exposure it'll basically become blind to everything else.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tasteme: it is legal for your neighbor to point a security camera at your property in plain view

Great. Now,
[Fark user image 450x338]


Damn... THAT is scarey !
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phaseolus: LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Elsewhere in Fabulous, I was trolled for having a 'boy's chest' with AA boobs so got a £6.5k op - now I earn £15k a month online."

Would you look at what a horrible perv this guy is, pointing a camera at his neighbor's window. Now learn how you can getter bigger tits and become a camwhore online!

England gonna England.

Here's a photo of a tabloid from a couple decades ago -- on the right clucking their tongues over a transgressive comedy program's "Paedogeddon" episode, on the left perving over a 15 year old's boobs

[external-preview.redd.it image 800x739]


I love Brass Eye!

Brass Eye paedophile blasted into space
Youtube YYkGN3p0WCU
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I vote "get a bobcat"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Elsewhere in Fabulous, I was trolled for having a 'boy's chest' with AA boobs so got a £6.5k op - now I earn £15k a month online."

Would you look at what a horrible perv this guy is, pointing a camera at his neighbor's window. Now learn how you can getter bigger tits and become a camwhore online!


Yeah what was that about? Was that her or some messed up xml code from a different article?
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.