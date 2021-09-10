 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   Word jumble or actual headline: Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches   (fox19.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, Sinad O'Connor, Georgia homeowner lives, The Edge, Georgia, Rings, Dustin Thomason, Psychological thriller films, Ring doorbell  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2021 at 6:50 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first line of the story is also untrue by virtue of the story existing. You can't say this is something you don't see every day, when we saw today, which means we don't don't see it everyday , because we saw it today, which is part of every day, rendering the sentence nonsensical.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But who was phone?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chawco: The first line of the story is also untrue by virtue of the story existing. You can't say this is something you don't see every day, when we saw today, which means we don't don't see it everyday , because we saw it today, which is part of every day, rendering the sentence nonsensical.


But for it to be untrue, you'd have to have stories about animals attacking ring doorbells 365 days a year.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.