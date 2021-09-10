 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   This article could either have the "FAIL" tag or the "SPIFFY" tag. Subby is going with SPIFFY   (fox19.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Copyright, Ohio State Highway Patrol, English-language films, All rights reserved, Elder Tomas Ocampomejia, Death, The Time, Clermont County, Ohio  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2021 at 5:20 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's hope the government's computers didn't mark him officially dead, or he might as well walk into traffic.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body count. They don't know how it works.
I bet the ME needs a talking to, too
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somebody still died so I'd have gone with the Fail tag.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"So where the hell ya BEEN all night????"
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.