Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 854: "Flair for Flare".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Flair for Flare

Description: Show us flare: lens flares, signal flares, solar flares, horn flares, pants flares, etc.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is there ever a good season for that to flare up?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Also pronounced "flares" in that part of Indiana.)
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/car show
//Lenoir, NC
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Juniata County Fair, Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Taken last week. Flares from the lights.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Along the nature trail at Jane's Island State Park near Crisfield, Maryland.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/Boardwalk, before the dawn
//Carolina Beach, NC
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Black Phoebe, backlit
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Willamette River
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Geese in the sun
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Emergency lights flare created by smoke haze from neighbor's house fire last year. (No injuries)
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lake Superior when it's cold outside.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sun dogs on the frozen prairie of Minnesota
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  



/sunset
//Santa Rosa Beach, FL
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Woods with Flair/Flare by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flare Up by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
peachpicker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Been really enjoying growing our giant-ass sunflowers this year...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
