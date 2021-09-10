 Skip to content
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"At first, I thought 'I'm not posting this on Facebook,' because no one will believe it,"

Brother, have I got some outstanding news for you.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eyes? Daddy again?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archaeologists don't know how a plumb bob works
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who's going to tell him he can't?
 
creckert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Archaeologists don't know how a plumb bob works


They don't have access to Google
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most alligators die that way; they just fill up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Eyes? Daddy again?


Somehow that was my first thought too.

/ what is wrong with us?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Naido: "At first, I thought 'I'm not posting this on Facebook,' because no one will believe it,"

Brother, have I got some outstanding news for you.


*cough* Those assholes will believe anything, even if it kills them... *cough*
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Filled with glorious purpose!

Fark user imageView Full Size


And several random artifacts.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They hate him
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: lindalouwho: Eyes? Daddy again?

Somehow that was my first thought too.

/ what is wrong with us?


My first thought was "Attack of the mushroom people."
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I mean, duh, how else do things get in alligator stomachs?  Did someone surgically insert it?
 
chewd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
