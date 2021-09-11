 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but if you are a black couple at a farm, possessing six of them will result in the police being called   (masslive.com) divider line
66
    More: Asinine, Internet privacy, Privacy, Privacy policy, Identity theft, Surveillance, Massachusetts tourist farm, Apple, Fruit  
•       •       •

1809 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2021 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cambridge, Mass couple gets the racist show?  I guess the tourist farm will expect a full ancestry episode now.  It will be called "Bastards."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"By jumping straight to an assumption of theft, Connors Farm created a scene, harassing us and causing our 7-year-old to burst into tears, anguish that lasted well into the evening," the couple wrote. "We are left wondering, was it ever about the apples?"

In the United States, in that type of incident, it is NEVER about the apple. That's where we are.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When will white people stop embarrassing themselves like this? I suppose its when it starts to come with real consequences. Maybe their property should be taken and given to the couple? That actually seems fair.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."

Yes, because, as we all know, "diversity training" is very effective at turning these f*cking racists into decent people.

Seriously, has anyone ever had the experience of employer-mandated "diversity, equity and inclusion training" ever changing anyone's attitudes?  Perhaps it might stop them saying the quiet part out loud, but has it ever actually changed one mind?  In my experience, it's been something employers do to cover their asses, and a great way to hire a "Diversity Officer" so they can say,

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."

Yes, because, as we all know, "diversity training" is very effective at turning these f*cking racists into decent people.

Seriously, has anyone ever had the experience of employer-mandated "diversity, equity and inclusion training" ever changing anyone's attitudes?  Perhaps it might stop them saying the quiet part out loud, but has it ever actually changed one mind?  In my experience, it's been something employers do to cover their asses, and a great way to hire a "Diversity Officer" so they can say,

[static.tvtropes.org image 335x245]


If the only result is it shuts racists up in public, I'm good with that. They've been emboldened for 4 years. They won't stop being racists, but they'll stop being so open about it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worthless pig cops didn't believe them? All cops are scum.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."

Yes, because, as we all know, "diversity training" is very effective at turning these f*cking racists into decent people.

Seriously, has anyone ever had the experience of employer-mandated "diversity, equity and inclusion training" ever changing anyone's attitudes?  Perhaps it might stop them saying the quiet part out loud, but has it ever actually changed one mind?  In my experience, it's been something employers do to cover their asses, and a great way to hire a "Diversity Officer" so they can say,

[static.tvtropes.org image 335x245]


We're also doing things that are either pointless or actively harmful.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/the-problem-with-implicit-bias-tr​aining/

That field could use some scientific rigor.  We have no idea what the results of all this HR/DEI activity will be. It's just theater right now.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It took them 300+ years and a name change to live down the Witch Trials. Now they stepped into racism.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready to abolish the police yet?

When white people can simply call on the state to commit violence on their behalf against Black people, we need a new system.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six apples. Christ.

So first of all they paid a hundred dollar admission fee, which frankly is WAY too much for what they actually got out of it, and then they accuse them of stealing six apples.

Six whole entire apples.

I can buy six apples at the grocery store for like a couple bucks (depending on the varietal). You think somebody who intentionally wants to drop a Franklin on your silly apple tree has a mind to steal from you?

Oh and racism. FUN
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spending more than $100 on admission, apple picking, food and drinks.

But the Cambridge, Massachusetts, couple said they were confronted by farm staff over six apples that did not fit into the prepaid apple-picking bag.

Do you:

A) "Whatever, take 'em.  Have a nice day and come back soon!"

B) "Halt miscreant, that extra $0.35 worth of apples will completely invalidate our profit margins!"

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Obryn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Worthless pig cops didn't believe them? All cops are scum.


ACAS?
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OtherLittleGuy: It took them 300+ years and a name change to live down the Witch Trials. Now they stepped into up their racism.
FIFY
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hadn't even left. They certainly hadn't stolen anything. When you accuse your customers of being criminals it's time for them to play the race card because your dumb ass deserves it.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For $100 I'd expect to sit in a nice outdoor " cider hall" while farm employees pick apples for me.  While I enjoy gardening, I'm not entertained by doing uncompensated farm labor.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six apples doesn't seem like a big deal. Generally a group of people will eat thar many while picking them (they don't weigh you before and after). Does sound like they were trying to get away with extra apples. The smart thing would be to let it slide.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They hadn't even left. They certainly hadn't stolen anything. When you accuse your customers of being criminals it's time for them to play the race card because your dumb ass deserves it.


That's a very important point.  My aunt was VP of security for a major retail clothing chain and I had a habit of reading some of her policy documents, which were based on actual law.  If the person has not left the store, you can not accuse them of theft, even if they stuffed something down their pants.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."

Yes, because, as we all know, "diversity training" is very effective at turning these f*cking racists into decent people.

Seriously, has anyone ever had the experience of employer-mandated "diversity, equity and inclusion training" ever changing anyone's attitudes?  Perhaps it might stop them saying the quiet part out loud, but has it ever actually changed one mind?  In my experience, it's been something employers do to cover their asses, and a great way to hire a "Diversity Officer" so they can say,

[static.tvtropes.org image 335x245]


Wah wah wah it only changed their behavior, not their soul so it wasn't worth it.
/s
Changing behavior is all that matters.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They hadn't even left. They certainly hadn't stolen anything. When you accuse your customers of being criminals it's time for them to play the race card because your dumb ass deserves it.


Christ, part of my retail theft training, before you even THINK about stopping someone, is "are they past the last point of sale?" Because if not, you've really farked yourself over.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 - Imagine going out on a nice nearly fall day, only to have it ruined by some asshole (as happened to this couple).  They better beings than I: I'd have raised holy hell right there in the lobby. And I'd picket across the street for the feast of the season.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six apples?  What's that like $50?

Who calls the Cops over $50?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Ready to abolish the police yet?

When white people can simply call on the state to commit violence on their behalf against Black people, we need a new system.


That is one solution, but lets not be hasty.  Getting rid of phones or white people would also solve the problem.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Six apples?  What's that like $50?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Six apples?  What's that like $50?

Who calls the Cops over $50?


It's not about the $50.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need a guard at a farm?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They hadn't even left. They certainly hadn't stolen anything. When you accuse your customers of being criminals it's time for them to play the race card because your dumb ass deserves it.


As I remember it from the one law class I took as an elective, you can literally put stuff in your pockets, handbag, whatever. Until you try to leave without paying there's no crime. So, yeah, this was racism.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good grief. My daughter and I went apple picking today (live near an orchard). Between the two of us we ate at least six apples for lunch while picking. I saw many more apples rotting on the ground already.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: spending more than $100 on admission, apple picking, food and drinks.

But the Cambridge, Massachusetts, couple said they were confronted by farm staff over six apples that did not fit into the prepaid apple-picking bag.

Do you:

A) "Whatever, take 'em.  Have a nice day and come back soon!"

B) "Halt miscreant, that extra $0.35 worth of apples will completely invalidate our profit margins!"

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x336]


Goodness. THIS.  After paying $100 to come to your place, you are pissed about 6 farking apples extra?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Six apples?  What's that like $50?

Who calls the Cops over $50?


Cop-like math detected. 6 apples at the grocery are like $2, and that's for the good Granny Smith ones, not those Golden Delicious pieces of shiat.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I personally would like to see what happened *before* the family were apprehended. I'm sure there's more to the story. Somebody pls post the security footage. And so on.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."

Yes, because, as we all know, "diversity training" is very effective at turning these f*cking racists into decent people.

Seriously, has anyone ever had the experience of employer-mandated "diversity, equity and inclusion training" ever changing anyone's attitudes?  Perhaps it might stop them saying the quiet part out loud, but has it ever actually changed one mind?  In my experience, it's been something employers do to cover their asses, and a great way to hire a "Diversity Officer" so they can say,


Never had diversity training but one company got a round of sexual harassment training.  Well, we watched a video.  That was it.  Anyone who didn't know any of that shiat had been unacceptable for decades had aged out of the workforce long before and the people who did that stuff already knew it was wrong and would continue to do it no matter what video they watched.  They just might be a bit more careful about only doing it when nobody else could catch them.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Benevolent Misanthrope: The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."

Yes, because, as we all know, "diversity training" is very effective at turning these f*cking racists into decent people.

Seriously, has anyone ever had the experience of employer-mandated "diversity, equity and inclusion training" ever changing anyone's attitudes?  Perhaps it might stop them saying the quiet part out loud, but has it ever actually changed one mind?  In my experience, it's been something employers do to cover their asses, and a great way to hire a "Diversity Officer" so they can say,

[static.tvtropes.org image 335x245]

If the only result is it shuts racists up in public, I'm good with that. They've been emboldened for 4 years. They won't stop being racists, but they'll stop being so open about it.


Not talking about it publicly is a tried and tested way of fixing things.  Just look at Cosby, Weinstein, and Epstein.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is from an industry that routinely puts up roadside stands with an honor payment bucket.
 
Electrify
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."

Yes, because, as we all know, "diversity training" is very effective at turning these f*cking racists into decent people.

Seriously, has anyone ever had the experience of employer-mandated "diversity, equity and inclusion training" ever changing anyone's attitudes?  Perhaps it might stop them saying the quiet part out loud, but has it ever actually changed one mind?  In my experience, it's been something employers do to cover their asses, and a great way to hire a "Diversity Officer" so they can say,

[static.tvtropes.org image 335x245]


By going down this route, they are essentially admitting it was about race all along.

If I were this couple, the only thing which would make me consider not taking the pro-bono lawyer offers would be the immediate termination of the staff involved.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Six apples.

The single tree I have in my backyard this year produced about 1800 pounds (yes you read correctly) of apples.

Yeah, these 6 apples might cost $2 at Whole Foods, but they cost the producer about two cents.  If that.

But it's really important that these folks are apprehended because otherwise we're on a slippery slope where BLM and Antifa will march into your orchard and just take all your apples.

On the other hand, we're quite willing to accept a little insurrection because rich white folks.

To be fair though, the warning sign for me would be the $100 admission fee.

Pass.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: It took them 300+ years and a name change to live down the Witch Trials. Now they stepped into racism.


I have no doubt racism has been there since white people first stepped ashore on this continent
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As others have pointed out, there was no theft because they hadn't left the premises

But it's worse than that - the apples were in plain view, not hidden

They weren't stuffed in a purse or pants or otherwise hidden in a way that might indicate an attempt to steal

Beyond farked - farm deserves every bit of bad pub it gets
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EL EM: For $100 I'd expect to sit in a nice outdoor " cider hall" while farm employees pick apples for me.  While I enjoy gardening, I'm not entertained by doing uncompensated farm labor.


Funny that I picked about fifty pounds of apples this morning from a tree in my yard and wheeled them next door for the cider mill they were running all morning. I'll be happy to get a taste of the final product when it's fermented out.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: "By jumping straight to an assumption of theft, Connors Farm created a scene, harassing us and causing our 7-year-old to burst into tears, anguish that lasted well into the evening," the couple wrote. "We are left wondering, was it ever about the apples?"

In the United States, in that type of incident, it is NEVER about the apple. That's where we are.


If it were about the apples, one would think the proprietor would first inquire about the situation directly before calling in the possible murder squad.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Far be it from me to judge or point fingers or anything, but if Sherman had any great great great grandchildren who need practice razing things, Danvers is a good start.  Revere to Gloucester for a bonus, including Saugus and Peabody.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I went apple picking, everybody was eating at least 1-2 apples while they were picking for their bushel. That busybody knows that too. Why these two put 6 apples in their stroller when they probably have like 50-60 apples in their bag? I dunno. But, calling the security guard and then The Police?! What the ever loving fark??!

For those balking at the $100, that's probably admission to a kiddy playground, 1-2 bushels at $20/bag, lunch for 3, apple donuts, and 2-3 half gallons of cider. The price is not unheard of, tires the kids out after a few hours of climbing trees and running around the playground, and you get a bunch of apples to make enough apple sauce and apple pie to last through thanksgiving and Christmas.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EL EM: For $100 I'd expect to sit in a nice outdoor " cider hall" while farm employees pick apples for me.  While I enjoy gardening, I'm not entertained by doing uncompensated farm labor.


For $100 dollars I'd expect a blowjob from the owner's wife. Or at least a handy.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Benevolent Misanthrope: The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."

Yes, because, as we all know, "diversity training" is very effective at turning these f*cking racists into decent people.

Seriously, has anyone ever had the experience of employer-mandated "diversity, equity and inclusion training" ever changing anyone's attitudes?  Perhaps it might stop them saying the quiet part out loud, but has it ever actually changed one mind?  In my experience, it's been something employers do to cover their asses, and a great way to hire a "Diversity Officer" so they can say,

[static.tvtropes.org image 335x245]

Wah wah wah it only changed their behavior, not their soul so it wasn't worth it.
/s
Changing behavior is all that matters.


I disagree. Changing behavior is important, but is not all that matters.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Six apples doesn't seem like a big deal. Generally a group of people will eat thar many while picking them (they don't weigh you before and after). Does sound like they were trying to get away with extra apples. The smart thing would be to let it slide.


They stopped weighing you after people like me started eating 12 apples then shiatting behind the barn before I left. They especially didn't appreciate me asking for a partial refund given that I lost weight during the excursion.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Conan Goes Apple Picking With Mr. T | Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Youtube WHGH83i_c-Q


They should have brought a white guy and/or Mr. T with them.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's $100 on admission, apple picking, food and drinks. So think of it like a day at the ballpark, getting in, and concessions. It's not $100 for apple picking itself.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: As others have pointed out, there was no theft because they hadn't left the premises

But it's worse than that - the apples were in plain view, not hidden

They weren't stuffed in a purse or pants or otherwise hidden in a way that might indicate an attempt to steal

Beyond farked - farm deserves every bit of bad pub it gets


I don't know about that. It was one or two employees who got all vigilante and called the cops. They should be fired. Besides... Everybody is going to get diversity training! Something to really look forward to.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: (they don't weigh you before and after)


They do when you go apple picking on Bethselamin.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.