 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Today is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Link goes to the Fark thread pulling together the events as it happened   (fark.com) divider line
80
    More: News, World Trade Center, September 11 attacks, NEWS FLASH, Main, top of a securitry training, college football, actual video of a SECOND plane, sole source  
•       •       •

624 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2021 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's retire this tradition after this year. 20 years is enough.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, but I'll pass.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MASS PSYCHOSIS - How an Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL
Youtube 09maaUaRT4M
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bravest
Youtube sh3NXvkWWtE


The first plane hit the other tower, right after I came in.
It left a firey, gaping hole where offices had been.
We stood and watched in horror, as we saw the first ones fall,
Then someone yelled "Get out, get out! They're trying to kill us all!"

I grabbed the pictures from my desk and joined the flight for life.
With every step I called the names of my children and my wife,
And then we heard them coming up, from several floors below,
A crowd of firefighters with their heavy gear in tow

Now every time I try to sleep, I'm haunted by the sound
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.

And when we met them on the stairs, they said we were too slow.
"Get out, get out!" they yelled at us, "The whole thing's gonna go!"
They didn't have to tell us twice, we'd seen the world on fire.
We kept on running down the stairs, while they kept climbing higher.

Now every time I try to sleep, I'm haunted by the sound
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.

Thank God we made it to the street; we ran through ash and smoke.
I did not know which way to run; I thought that I would choke.
A fireman took me by the arm and pointed me uptown,
Then "Christ!" I heard him whisper, as the tower came crashing down.

So now I go to funerals for men I never knew;
The pipers play "Amazing Grace", as the coffins come in view.
They must have seen it coming when they turned to face the fire.
They sent us down to safety, then they kept on climbing higher.

Now every time I try to sleep, I'm haunted by the sound
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried to read it, but I had to stop.

/ way before my time, anyway
// didn't recognize any users there
/// three
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, too, do not wish to rehash this forever.

I do remember what a beautiful Fall day it was, just like today. I'm going outside.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: / way before my time, anyway


Fark time, or age?  I was in middle school and it was just another far-away event that didn't impact me.  Like reading about death tolls from hurricanes or earthquakes.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cliff's notes version:  All hell broke loose and then some.

What I can remember about 9/11: the smell.

My office was 10-15 minutes away from the WTC...in Brooklyn Heights.

In one of the offices you could see right at the twin towers.

For weeks after 9/11 there was a charred smell that wafted across those offices.  It was unavoidable; the entire office had that scent.  Wasn't until November that the smell subsided somewhat and it wasn't until January that the smell disappeared altogether.

I went near Ground Zero twice after 9/11: once it was a rainy, dreary day and some buddhist monks were there chanting for those that died.  The second was at night when my dad went with me to take care of something and he saw the skeletal remains, he was pissed. off.  Told me sometime afterwards that he would've gone to the local Army recruiting office and would've wanted to be re-enlisted (and he was in his 40s at that point).
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Annual shoutout to NexR.

Fark user image
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the bright side, we're no longer fighting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
 
majestic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I joined Fark about a week after 9/11. I found Fark while searching for information about the attacks and enjoyed the ability to post/read other's thoughts on the situation.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Y'all are having a 9/11 every two days.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't really remember because I was in Amsterdam at the time. I do remember seeing the newspapers the day after.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think I've read that thread before at some point but on the first page Bin Laden gets a mention as an immediate suspect, at least to one Farker.

Shame that despite the array of intelligence at his fingertips (but not in his brain) combined with the fact his daddy had run the CIA that Dubya was so farking clueless about Bin Laden. A Farker had put two and two together before Dubya had put down the book about the goat.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: bostonguy: / way before my time, anyway

Fark time, or age?


Fark time. I was moving into my BU dorm for my senior year on 9/11. I joined Fark in 2005, I think.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like graduating high school all over again.

Fark the christofascist death cult.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was but a wee liter back then.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NEVER FORGET our bad foreign policy and oil dependence had consequences.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
20 years from now I predict this is how we will "NEVER FORGET":
By getting a Super Special SURF TO SAFETY Commemorative Photo in honor of the guy that "surfed" down 18 stories on a chunk of concrete.

It's just like YOU WERE THERE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Y'all are having a 9/11 every two days.


And at the beginning of the year, it was multiple 9/11s each day.  I know people who died from COVID.  I don't know anybody who died in the World Trade Center.  Conservatives wrap themselves up with flags whenever 9/11 is mentioned, but try to pretend that COVID isn't happening.  Why am I supposed to be broken up over one and not the other?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nah, that's o.k.

That day was a day off for me, and at the time, I still watched the morning shows.
The first thing I'd seen after warming up the TV was the second plane smashing in.

/ Not discounting the assassination years, but, that was day was day one of our present shiatty reality.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Let's retire this tradition after this year. 20 years is enough.


It was a terrible day born out of horrible Decisions by the administration in charge at the time. The next 20 years have been an absolute disaster using this as the rallying cry. We learned the wrong lesson and tens of thousands of people have died as a result.

It's time to just put 9/11 to bed.
 
neapoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's weird. I've been using this place to rant and ramble for over 20 years. ;-/
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They expect us to believe that planes loaded with jet fuel caused mostly hollow buildings full of flammable material to burn until the support structures weakened and collapsed at the impact points into lower Manhattan's footprint.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Archive.org used to have a compilation video of live news reports from 9/11 from all over the world . Not the events as they happened, but how we learned about it. Now their site is a cluttered mess and I can't find it. Anyone out there remember that vid and able to find it?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks, but no thanks. I was 15 when it happened, 60 miles from ground zero, people from my town, my school, died. I joined the Air Force, went to Afghanistan twice, saw terrible things, saw pointless things. The withdrawal and the 20th anniversary are hitting me hard, but my daughter is due in the next two weeks. I think its time for us to stop looking back and start looking forward.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I saw towers burn off the coast of the long island sound burn bright as thermite. One of the kids from my high school was on the plane. I talked to his dad for years at the YMCA afterwards.

The sum of our legacy for 9/11 was firmed the day Balbir Singh Sodhi was killed in an Arizona gas station four days after 9/11. We bottomed out our wallets and our ethics in pursuit of hate, and we got what we paid for.

Not forgetting has cost us everything.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
knock knock.
Who's there?
9/11
9/11 who?
You said you'd never forget.

/over it.
//murica is bigger than 9/11
///3
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Freedom Fries" rates high on the Derpometer, but the absolute DEUMBEST thing to have come from the 911 Paranoia/Jingoism Industry has to be......Crying Eagles.

pictures.depop.comView Full Size


SO much Stupid in one image! For one thing, even if eagles COULD cry, wouldn't their tear ducts be on the inner corner of their eye?
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One thing that still sticks with me to this day is the reluctance my then boss had to shutting down the office. It was a law firm, all the courts had immediately closed, the federal buildings were cordoned off completely, staff were openly sobbing in their offices, the internet was barely functional, and yet he STILL genuinely believed work should proceed as normal.

It took a team of lower-level managers shouting at him to get him to change his mind.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sh3NXvkW​WtE]

The first plane hit the other tower, right after I came in.
It left a firey, gaping hole where offices had been.
We stood and watched in horror, as we saw the first ones fall,
Then someone yelled "Get out, get out! They're trying to kill us all!"

I grabbed the pictures from my desk and joined the flight for life.
With every step I called the names of my children and my wife,
And then we heard them coming up, from several floors below,
A crowd of firefighters with their heavy gear in tow

Now every time I try to sleep, I'm haunted by the sound
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.

And when we met them on the stairs, they said we were too slow.
"Get out, get out!" they yelled at us, "The whole thing's gonna go!"
They didn't have to tell us twice, we'd seen the world on fire.
We kept on running down the stairs, while they kept climbing higher.

Now every time I try to sleep, I'm haunted by the sound
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.

Thank God we made it to the street; we ran through ash and smoke.
I did not know which way to run; I thought that I would choke.
A fireman took me by the arm and pointed me uptown,
Then "Christ!" I heard him whisper, as the tower came crashing down.

So now I go to funerals for men I never knew;
The pipers play "Amazing Grace", as the coffins come in view.
They must have seen it coming when they turned to face the fire.
They sent us down to safety, then they kept on climbing higher.

Now every time I try to sleep, I'm haunted by the sound
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.
Of firemen pounding up the stairs, while we were running down.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All these years the folks who did treason told me to never forget. Maybe it's time to move on.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Thanks, but no thanks. I was 15 when it happened, 60 miles from ground zero, people from my town, my school, died. I joined the Air Force, went to Afghanistan twice, saw terrible things, saw pointless things. The withdrawal and the 20th anniversary are hitting me hard, but my daughter is due in the next two weeks. I think its time for us to stop looking back and start looking forward.


I am so sorry that you had to go through that.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At the time my father was working in the wing of the Pentagon that got hit. To that date he hadn't missed a scheduled day in the office. That day he had offsite training.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone on twitter found a book collecting all the political cartoons of 2002

There were some real doozies in there
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*looks at CNN*

*looks at NPR*

*looks at BBC*

*looks at Al Jazeera*


*goes outside*
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x553]
All these years the folks who did treason told me to never forget. Maybe it's time to move on.


'In his own city'??

Trump lives in florida, and formerly nyc

DC was never, is not, and will never be 'his own city'
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know what sucks. There's a guy near my house today who is a standing on a bike path waving at people and he has the American flag on a big stick. And my first thought wasn't oh he's doing his own little 9/11 remembrance tribute.

My first thought was Jesus Christ I've got another one of these maga-fascists in my neighborhood.

9/11 changed everything and for the worse.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sophomore year college.

Got out of my morning genetics class (Fark you Dr Gray), headed to the library computer lab to check the betting line for Toledo-Youngstown State that weekend. Literally every news site was slow as dirt. Found here, found out, headed to Spanish II.

Prof was a minister and associate prof, basically told us all to fark off and go home. Quad looked and felt like the newsreels for 11/22/63- TVs appearing from god knows where, people crying. All classes cancelled, everyone told to go home.

Didn't have a cell phone, and I'd been getting a ride from my father since my car wasn't running that week. Took more than an hour to get through on a pay phone, the exchanges were flooded.

Got home, and tried to make sense of it all.

Still haven't. Saw W speak with Vicente Fox of Mexico on the 6th, and overnight the gaffe machine was considered a statesman.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was woken up when the second plane hit. The news anchors were struggling so much with the massive amount of rumours amongst the actual news. Nobody knew what was going on. Speculation was rampant, as can be seen in the Fark thread.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the Democratic Party had swept the elections in 2000, I think America and the World would be a better place today.

I truly believe that.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OmegaStauf    
2001-09-11 7:29:27 PM
This act upon us could cause us to become a facist state and cause us to abuse our power.

This guy/gal got the big picture pretty quickly.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Murflette: thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x553]
All these years the folks who did treason told me to never forget. Maybe it's time to move on.

'In his own city'??

Trump lives in florida, and formerly nyc

DC was never, is not, and will never be 'his own city'


1. Sure, Florida.

2. The tweet is from a guy in DC but the event is in NYC. See the Bloomberg.
 
Pinner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And if you don't throw in your buck 'o five
Who will?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Sabreace22: Thanks, but no thanks. I was 15 when it happened, 60 miles from ground zero, people from my town, my school, died. I joined the Air Force, went to Afghanistan twice, saw terrible things, saw pointless things. The withdrawal and the 20th anniversary are hitting me hard, but my daughter is due in the next two weeks. I think its time for us to stop looking back and start looking forward.

I am so sorry that you had to go through that.


Thank you for the sentiment but don't dwell on it too long, and there are others who deserve it far more than me.

This path had me meet my amazing wife, great friends, and travel around the world and a lot of privilege. I'm better off for it, in the end. That's why I'm looking forward, to make the world better.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Thanks, but no thanks. I was 15 when it happened, 60 miles from ground zero, people from my town, my school, died. I joined the Air Force, went to Afghanistan twice, saw terrible things, saw pointless things. The withdrawal and the 20th anniversary are hitting me hard, but my daughter is due in the next two weeks. I think its time for us to stop looking back and start looking forward.


Honoring the dead is an activity for the living, to continue on, to lean from their sacrifice and make a better future. There have been too many lives lost over 9/11 in the War on Terror in too many countries, I hope we learn how to handle these events better in the future when they come around again, and engage in fewer pointless responses to them. Whether we do learn is up to us. Thank you for your service in Afghanistan.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

make me some tea: lean


*learn
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.