 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   We're not saying it's arson, and we're not saying it's an insurance fraud scheme, but   (i95rock.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, New York City, golf course, private club, Manhattan, Westchester County, Donald Trump, original Facebook post, The Bronx  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2021 at 3:14 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
in Fiery Point, New York.
in Fiery Point, New York.

//bears
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll wait until an actual news outlet reports it to believe it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to the Facebook post it was the golf cart barn
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm that story says the fire was started, not just the fire started...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Hmm that story says the fire was started, not just the fire started...



FTFA: "a fire broke out at the course"

it looks like the fire was started at the club's barn

Read More: Massive Fire Erupts at Trump National Golf Club in Hopewell | https://i95rock.com/massive-fire-erupt​s-at-trump-national-golf-club-in-hopew​ell/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websit​e&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_s​ource=tsmclip&utm_medium=referralIt does not. It does indicate WHERE the fire started by saying "...it looks like the fire was started at the club's barn". It reiterates that no cause has been released.

it looks like the fire was started at the club's barn

Read More: Massive Fire Erupts at Trump National Golf Club in Hopewell | https://i95rock.com/massive-fire-erupt​s-at-trump-national-golf-club-in-hopew​ell/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websit​e&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_s​ource=tsmclip&utm_medium=referralit looks like the fire was started at the club's barn

Read More: Massive Fire Erupts at Trump National Golf Club in Hopewell | https://i95rock.com/massive-fire-erupt​s-at-trump-national-golf-club-in-hopew​ell/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websit​e&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_s​ource=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral"That​'s how rumor and misinformation start, sorry. Nothing personal.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and don't try to copy and paste from that site......
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you owe someone money and you own real estate, they might want it. And get rid of the shiatty club and brand name too.
Nice and neat with a ribbon and a bow
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to reiterate nothing personal. It looks lost in that train wreck. It's just really poorly written.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: If you owe someone money and you own real estate, they might want it. And get rid of the shiatty club and brand name too.
Nice and neat with a ribbon and a bow


I found it interesting that decades of FBI directors graduated from Northeast High School here in Kansas City.

Home of the family that does not exist if you value your life can anyone hear me I have to sign off now[+++CARRIERLOST+++]
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: lindalouwho: Hmm that story says the fire was started, not just the fire started...


FTFA: "a fire broke out at the course"

it looks like the fire was started at the club's barn

Read More: Massive Fire Erupts at Trump National Golf Club in Hopewell | https://i95rock.com/massive-fire-erupt​s-at-trump-national-golf-club-in-hopew​ell/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websit​e&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_s​ource=tsmclip&utm_medium=referralIt does not. It does indicate WHERE the fire started by saying "...it looks like the fire was started at the club's barn". It reiterates that no cause has been released.

it looks like the fire was started at the club's barn

Read More: Massive Fire Erupts at Trump National Golf Club in Hopewell | https://i95rock.com/massive-fire-erupt​s-at-trump-national-golf-club-in-hopew​ell/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websit​e&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_s​ource=tsmclip&utm_medium=referralit looks like the fire was started at the club's barn

Read More: Massive Fire Erupts at Trump National Golf Club in Hopewell | https://i95rock.com/massive-fire-erupt​s-at-trump-national-golf-club-in-hopew​ell/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websit​e&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_s​ource=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral"That​'s how rumor and misinformation start, sorry. Nothing personal.


Read the third paragraph of the story, that's where I got that.
Really not interested in reading more on it.  ;)
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this is the least "profitable" course in his portfolio. Just asking questions.

/Quotes intended.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You could just stay in the station house and tell him the "fire" is a hoax.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is Trump's 9/11
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jewish lighting?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aren't they all?
*Checks link
Oh. Him. Yeah.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It looks like the fire was started at the club's barn.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Man, we would so love to comply with the court's order turn over our books, but they went up in a tragic barn fire. Terrible tragedy."
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Jewish lighting?


what jewish lighting may look like.
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny queso: IamTomJoad: Jewish lighting?

what jewish lighting may look like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
not sure what happened there.

/i bet the jews did this
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Hmm that story says the fire was started, not just the fire started...


TFG should stay out of the barns.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


/and the fireworks factories
 
PadreScout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A terrorist cell  consisting of Egyptians and Saudis  funded by the Saudis  hijacked and rammed a pair of planes into ..... the Trump Golf Barn?
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: It looks like the fire was started at the club's barn.


i hope tiffany got out safely.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: in Fiery Point, New York.
in Fiery Point, New York.

//bears


That's a different property, though. The one that caught fire was on Stormville Road in Hopewell Junction - but the weather was fine, and, well, who could hope for a better outcome?
 
Trevt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well I am sure you are not saying it's arson, and you are not saying it's an insurance fraud scheme.
I am positive that you are not saying that, oh yes, I am quite certain of that.
 
emonk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Jewish lighting?


THAT'S RACIST!  But it reminds me of a joke.

Two guys relaxing in Miami beach:

1st guy: I got here because my deli in the Bronx burned down.  I took the insurance money and moved here.  You?

2nd guy: I got here because my factory in Indiana was wiped out by a flood.  I took the insurance money and moved down here too.

Pause.

1st guy: How do you start a flood?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny queso: johnny queso: IamTomJoad: Jewish lighting?

what jewish lighting may look like.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Two businessmen are talking.

One says "I had a good year, but one of my warehouses burned down"

The other said "I had a good year, but one of my warehouses flooded"

First one looked at him and said "who do you call to arrange a flood?"
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emonk: IamTomJoad: Jewish lighting?

THAT'S RACIST!  But it reminds me of a joke.

Two guys relaxing in Miami beach:

1st guy: I got here because my deli in the Bronx burned down.  I took the insurance money and moved here.  You?

2nd guy: I got here because my factory in Indiana was wiped out by a flood.  I took the insurance money and moved down here too.

Pause.

1st guy: How do you start a flood?


Damn it, I didn't read to the end of the thread.

Seems like we both had the same slightly bigoted Uncle though.
 
FritzCat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Insurance company should pay the "Tax Value",
not the "Insurance Value".
 
emonk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IamTomJoad: emonk: IamTomJoad: Jewish lighting?

THAT'S RACIST!  But it reminds me of a joke.

Two guys relaxing in Miami beach:

1st guy: I got here because my deli in the Bronx burned down.  I took the insurance money and moved here.  You?

2nd guy: I got here because my factory in Indiana was wiped out by a flood.  I took the insurance money and moved down here too.

Pause.

1st guy: How do you start a flood?

Damn it, I didn't read to the end of the thread.

Seems like we both had the same slightly bigoted Uncle though.


Yes.  We might be related.

Still funny to those of us that'll never see Miami Beach.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.