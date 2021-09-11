 Skip to content
(Council on Foreign Relations)   Seven recommended documentaries about 9/11   (cfr.org)
    More: Interesting, George W. Bush, Stuyvesant High School, director Amy Schatz, Democratic Party, September 11 attacks, former Bush administration officials, Osama bin Laden, Bill Clinton  
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Loose Change?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BOATLIFT - An Untold Tale of 9/11 Resilience (HD Version)
Youtube 18lsxFcDrjo
 
dusty15893
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not on the list but certainly should be

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't see Zeitgeist on the list.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Dad - It Was Witches(.com)
Youtube afvptzvgftU
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly felt that ROTJ was the best of the lot.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you can't really have a "favorite" in this category, but I always thought the unplanned documentary shot by the Naudet brothers was the most "human" that I've seen.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/9/11_(2​0​02_film)
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Council on Foreign Relations? Can I get Bill Gates' picks, too? Or the Illuminati's?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a doc, but Paul Greengrass's United 93. It skipped all the jingoistic bullshiat associated with the event, and is as close to "being on board" that I've ever seen. I'm not a crier, but that one hit me.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A book worth reading:
img.thriftbooks.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Not a doc, but Paul Greengrass's United 93. It skipped all the jingoistic bullshiat associated with the event, and is as close to "being on board" that I've ever seen. I'm not a crier, but that one hit me.


And if you "enjoy" Greengrass's work, would also strongly recommend Bloody Sunday (on the Bogside Massacre) and 22 July (on the 2011 attacks in Oslo and on Utoya). Filmed as dramas, but presented almost as documentaries.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local old folks home calls this patriot day. Nobody tell them there was no patriot involved in 9/11
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey as long as we are "never forgetting" 9/11, are we going to do any analysis of how this was the inevitable result decades of violent interventions in other countries and a foreign policy built around propping up the petrodollar, or are we just skipping that part?

/Did not read tfa
//A lot of the wallowing seems pointless and performative.
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: Local old folks home calls this patriot day. Nobody tell them there was no patriot involved in 9/11


Local old folks responding to Bush/Cheney naming 9/11 'Patriots Day' as a 'National day of remebrance'. Read up on flight 93 if you want to know what a patriot is, or ask family of first responders who responed.  Then barf at Bush's statement today about how it 'brought all Americans together' only to be divided worse that ever by Bush and Cheney's subsequent actions, terrified by a united country.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only documentary about this I watched was done by NOVA called Why The Towers Fell.

very good and informative.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty burnt out on 9/11 crap. twice the number of people who died that day are dying every week from covid. hard to care much.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nat Geo looks pretty intense
9/11: One Day in America Trailer | National Geographic
Youtube eGEssh5UAak
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Not a doc, but Paul Greengrass's United 93. It skipped all the jingoistic bullshiat associated with the event, and is as close to "being on board" that I've ever seen. I'm not a crier, but that one hit me.


I worked 20+ years in the airline industry and aside from a tiny bit of inaccuracies in the generic airfield shots (and I'm talking tiny as in a shot showing an aircraft that wasn't in service yet on 9/11), that film nailed it.  Films and TV news can be torture for airplane geeks because of how much they get wrong.  United 93 is possibly the most accurate picture of how things would actually have gone within the airline environment that I've ever seen before or since.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: Nat Geo looks pretty intense
[YouTube video: 9/11: One Day in America Trailer | National Geographic]


...as it follows first responders.
/some day there will be the edit button.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Local old folks home calls this patriot day. Nobody tell them there was no patriot involved in 9/11


That's what W tried to brand it as. Glad to see it didn't take as well as hoped.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't like watching anything related to this. I feel like I saw it live I don't need to see it again.
 
Intone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The council on foreign relations? Ah yes the place you go for a more thoughtful, well reasoned approach to forever wars.
 
skybird659
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kyle did it.
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there a documentary about the partition plan, operation Ajax, and creating the Mujahideen?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Falling Man
Youtube iRPMn2Kty_E
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Local old folks home calls this patriot day. Nobody tell them there was no patriot involved in 9/11


There were the patriots who managed to heroically preserve our friendship with Saudi Arabia.

Not a doc, but this is pretty great (read it with my kid this year):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been thinking about the huge contrast between how the country reacted to 9/11 and how it reacted to the pandemic. 9/11 really brought out the best in people, except for that one asshole who bragged that he now had the tallest tower in Lower Manhattan. The pandemic exposed a lot of the worst people, mostly followers of that one asshole who first claimed it would disappear and then bragged about how beautifully he was handling it, despite the fact that he was obviously mismanaging it. Wait, maybe these events have more in common than I thought.
 
lurkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Three four five vets killed themselves since I got up.
Stop waving those stupid farking flags.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Naido: mehhhhhh: Local old folks home calls this patriot day. Nobody tell them there was no patriot involved in 9/11

There were the patriots who managed to heroically preserve our friendship with Saudi Arabia.

Not a doc, but this is pretty great (read it with my kid this year):

[Fark user image image 425x638]


I do not like this plane plan, I do not like it Sam I am.
Have you tried it with a cutter, have you tried it with a gutter?
I would not plan it with a clipper, I would not plan it while in the simulatir.

/man it is hard to rhyme
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I plan to comemorate the 20th aniversary by refusing to wallow in a tragic event from almost half my life ago.
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I've been thinking about the huge contrast between how the country reacted to 9/11 and how it reacted to the pandemic. 9/11 really brought out the best in people, except for that one asshole who bragged that he now had the tallest tower in Lower Manhattan. The pandemic exposed a lot of the worst people, mostly followers of that one asshole who first claimed it would disappear and then bragged about how beautifully he was handling it, despite the fact that he was obviously mismanaging it. Wait, maybe these events have more in common than I thought.


FRONTLINE | America After 9/11 | Season 2021 | Episode 17 | PBS12

From veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker and chronicler of U.S. politics Michael Kirk and his team, this documentary traces the U.S. response to the September 11 terrorist attacks and the devastating consequences that unfolded across three presidencies. This two-hour special offers an epic re-examination of the decisions that changed the world and transformed America.

/ this was on 09/07/21
 
Obfuscatory_Drivel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: No Loose Change?


Maybe this is why?
https://youtu.be/o_QPNvKVBEk
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.