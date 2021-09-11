 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Only left-handed devout Christians allowed to cross Portland's new bridge   (kptv.com) divider line
10
    More: Silly, The Simpsons, Matt Groening, Homer Simpson, Traffic, Portland, Oregon, Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire, Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, Ned Flanders Crossing  
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stupid Flanders bridge
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Constructophilliacs: "Stupid sexy Flanders"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be honest, Ned Flanders is named after NE [north east] Flanders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
this sounds sinister to me...


sin·is·ter
/ˈsinistər/
adjective
1.
giving the impression that something harmful or evil is happening or will happen.
"there was something sinister about that murmuring voice"
2.
ARCHAIC•HERALDRY
of, on, or toward the left-hand side (in a coat of arms, from the bearer's point of view, i.e., the right as it is depicted).

yes, i am that old.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't wait until someone drops a deuce on the plaque
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are no left-handed devout Christians.

Truly devout Christians exorcise the devil out of their left-handed children and convert them to dexters.

/paindexters?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And people will cross the bridge into.... a crater?

/because, as Fox News et al. keep telling us, that's all that remains of Portland after the BLM Antifa Hippies blew it up
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat boy: Can't wait until someone drops a deuce on the plaque


Weird fetish. I know not supposed to kink-shame, to "ewwww," someone's "oOoOO," but eww.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stupid sexy Flanders.

Stupid Sexy Flanders! (The Simpsons)
Youtube WaeRM7X_yS4
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.