(The Daily Beast)   Judge, Jury, and Executioner   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Being a pedophile and a republican judge is close to a given at this point. A person calling themselves a devote christian and republican is about the same as announcement they are a pedophile.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Revive him, put him on trial, then kill him.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has to be fake news. I didn't see a single mention of pizza parlors.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just glad that he got the order of steps on murder / suicide right, and that he didn't kill anyone else before taking the coward's way out.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts...

Wait. Wait. No.

If you're a child predator, go ahead and kill yourself.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FAFO.....
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: Just glad that he got the order of steps on murder / suicide right, and that he didn't kill anyone else before taking the coward's way out.


I still wouldn't give him a passing grade, though. Ideally the suicide should have been moved up before the child abuse. (I would also have accepted turning himself in for treatment and therapy, pre-abuse.)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In case it wasn't obvious:

In 2016, Newell, a Republican, was appointed as a judge to Caroline County's only circuit court by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. He held onto that role in 2018 and was serving a 15-year term before taking his life.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sorceror: Warthog: Just glad that he got the order of steps on murder / suicide right, and that he didn't kill anyone else before taking the coward's way out.

I still wouldn't give him a passing grade, though. Ideally the suicide should have been moved up before the child abuse. (I would also have accepted turning himself in for treatment and therapy, pre-abuse.)


Oh, I don't know.  I mean granted, he's not getting an A or anything.  But can't we give him a C- for not hurting anyone else after he'd been caught, and offing himself without the cost of a trial or making his victims testify?

Do we really want to fail the guy, and make him repeat the class?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: FAFO.....


Did you even read the article or did you just want to post that tired meme?  He didn't find out, dumbass.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: SpaceMonkey-66: FAFO.....

Did you even read the article or did you just want to post that tired meme?  He didn't find out, dumbass.


Fark user imageView Full Size


How much more "finding out" is there than killing yourself as LE closes in on your house to arrest you?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is an acceptable outcome! No trial, no kids having to testify, no taxpayer money being used to support his worthless life for decades, and no further abuse by him. A completely acceptable outcome.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That whole article made my skin crawl.  I'm never checking myself for ticks again.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
allegations that he had a hidden camera that captured naked images of boys in his...


Images of naked boys.
Goddammit journalism is dead.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Since this is the BS timeline we're in, I kinda have to give him credit for only taking himself out. Way too often this ends up as a multiple homicide and then suicide.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
he gets points for eating the memory card. Probably should have been arrested on the spot for destruction of evidence but points none the less.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"She wrote that she heard sounds that she believed were gunshots."

I'm going to sleep well believing that he farked up the first time and had to try again
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republicans/conservatives/religionists​, whatever they call themselves, just presume they're degenerates.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[imokaywiththis.jpg]
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another miss by Qanon! it's like it's in purpose,weird
 
houstondragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Guilty plea accepted
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no, anyway.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: syrynxx: SpaceMonkey-66: FAFO.....

Did you even read the article or did you just want to post that tired meme?  He didn't find out, dumbass.

[Fark user image image 370x728]

How much more "finding out" is there than killing yourself as LE closes in on your house to arrest you?


I might argue that that's avoiding finding out.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hillary got to him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Judge, jury, executioner.

Also the Accused and Accuser.

I can't believe that I am the first person to complete that list. I could be. Anything is possible for a Farker.

/ Donald Trump. Ah, there it is!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This to me demonstrates the difference between dying of suicide and committing suicide--this man wasn't depressed. He wasn't experiencing an emotional crisis--he acted in a cowardly manner so as to avoid consequences for his actions.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
DONALD TRUMP IN FEW WORDS:  Judge, jury, executioner.  Also the Accuser and the Accused.

/ The Accuser. The job title of Satan.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Also the Accused and Accuser.


So you're saying he was a fan of pinball?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Smart enough to get through law school, too stupid to use encryption.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One less "family values" republican.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: This to me demonstrates the difference between dying of suicide and committing suicide--this man wasn't depressed. He wasn't experiencing an emotional crisis--he acted in a cowardly manner so as to avoid consequences for his actions.

Also:

[Fark user image 425x203]


That's how sheds get you. They creep around your house when you are distracted. Where there is one, there are usually two, They usually travel in pairs.
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh Please... Let those Farkers among us who have NOT place a camera in a shower stall, Cast the first stone!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

austerity101: brantgoose: Also the Accused and Accuser.

So you're saying he was a fan of pinball?


Pinball? I don't get it. Full points to you. Love.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tick check party!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

forteblast: you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts...


I co-worked said that they heard on the news that each hotdog takes 36 minutes off your life.  I thought to myself for a minute, then replied "That's way too many hot dogs".

Maybe I need that phone number...
 
invictus2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

no, author no.

Eastern Shore judge takes his own life as FBI moves in for arrest on illicit images of children - Baltimore Sun

here is a better more informative link
 
casual disregard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Revive him, put him on trial, then kill him.


Alas we have not yet perfected the art of Necromancy.
 
Al!
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: allegations that he had a hidden camera that captured naked images of boys in his...


Images of naked boys.
Goddammit journalism is dead.


"Naked" in that it was lacking disguise and was plain to interpret? Which would make them naked images of naked boys... so much confusion on what should be relatively easy to explain. We could go further. If the lighting was unshaded, it was naked images of naked boys in naked light. Or, if the boys were prepubescent, we could have "naked" meaning hairless, so they were naked images of nude, naked boys in naked light.

I mean, I'm right with you on the point, I'm just offering an out to the college dropout that edited this piece.

/I have written "naked" so many times in this post it has become a strange word.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brantgoose: austerity101: brantgoose: Also the Accused and Accuser.

So you're saying he was a fan of pinball?

Pinball? I don't get it. Full points to you. Love.


Aww.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: austerity101: brantgoose: Also the Accused and Accuser.

So you're saying he was a fan of pinball?

Pinball? I don't get it. Full points to you. Love.


I think I figured that out with the help of Goodle. I am taking away one of your points.
 
ongbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Has to be fake news. I didn't see a single mention of pizza parlors.


It is the liberal media. He was really found in the secret undocumented basement of a pizza parlor, on a ping pong table.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Al!: vudukungfu: allegations that he had a hidden camera that captured naked images of boys in his...


Images of naked boys.
Goddammit journalism is dead.

"Naked" in that it was lacking disguise and was plain to interpret? Which would make them naked images of naked boys... so much confusion on what should be relatively easy to explain. We could go further. If the lighting was unshaded, it was naked images of naked boys in naked light. Or, if the boys were prepubescent, we could have "naked" meaning hairless, so they were naked images of nude, naked boys in naked light.

I mean, I'm right with you on the point, I'm just offering an out to the college dropout that edited this piece.

/I have written "naked" so many times in this post it has become a strange word.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Being a pedophile and a republican judge is close to a given at this point. A person calling themselves a devote christian and republican is about the same as announcement they are a pedophile.


BUT BIDEN!!!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sorceror: Warthog: Just glad that he got the order of steps on murder / suicide right, and that he didn't kill anyone else before taking the coward's way out.

I still wouldn't give him a passing grade, though. Ideally the suicide should have been moved up before the child abuse. (I would also have accepted turning himself in for treatment and therapy, pre-abuse.)


You have to give him partial credit because he did kill a child abuser.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: austerity101: This to me demonstrates the difference between dying of suicide and committing suicide--this man wasn't depressed. He wasn't experiencing an emotional crisis--he acted in a cowardly manner so as to avoid consequences for his actions.

Also:

[Fark user image 425x203]

That's how sheds get you. They creep around your house when you are distracted. Where there is one, there are usually two, They usually travel in pairs.


Knows all too well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was going to ask why we don't just fire the judge, but I guess he fired himself.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: allegations that he had a hidden camera that captured naked images of boys in his...


Images of naked boys.
Goddammit journalism is dead.


They meant that there were no wooden frames, no matte, and no museum-quality UV-blocking glass covers.
 
