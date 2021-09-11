 Skip to content
(CNN)   EU banning Americans because they're jealous of all our freedumbs   (cnn.com) divider line
29
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many of the unvaccinated have a passport to begin with?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OptionC: How many of the unvaccinated have a passport to begin with?


I know several antivaxxers with passports.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone unvaccinated at this point is either immunocompromised or a gullible red hat.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ftfa: 'Bulgaria, Norway and Sweden'

There goes my dream Bulgarian holiday plans.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Anyone unvaccinated at this point is either immunocompromised or a gullible red hat.


"Too sick to survive" covers both.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OptionC: How many of the unvaccinated have a passport to begin with?


Being antivaxx isn't just a class thing, ya know. Plenty of them have passports.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank you, Israeli passport.

syrynxx: Anyone unvaccinated at this point is either immunocompromised or a gullible red hat.


Weren't the immunocompromised the first to get the vaccine because they have weakened immune systems?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA:  What EU countries can Americans still visit?
Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain are currently all open to fully vaccinated Americans.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fat unvaccinated trumpers determined to strike inside the United States.

That's how they should be treated
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free, there's a motherfarkin' fee.
 
cefm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As with most things in the US, it's basically 30% of the country that's ruining everything for the rest of us.
 
Skail
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Thank you, Israeli passport.

syrynxx: Anyone unvaccinated at this point is either immunocompromised or a gullible red hat.

Weren't the immunocompromised the first to get the vaccine because they have weakened immune systems?


How much of an immune response to a vaccine would you expect an immunocompromised individual to develop?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Thank you, Israeli passport.

syrynxx: Anyone unvaccinated at this point is either immunocompromised or a gullible red hat.

Weren't the immunocompromised the first to get the vaccine because they have weakened immune systems?


Close to first. In some areas, nursing home residents and the elderly came first (behind medical personnel and first responders).
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Skail: bostonguy: Thank you, Israeli passport.

syrynxx: Anyone unvaccinated at this point is either immunocompromised or a gullible red hat.

Weren't the immunocompromised the first to get the vaccine because they have weakened immune systems?

How much of an immune response to a vaccine would you expect an immunocompromised individual to develop?


I'm no expert, I'm just going by what everyone is recommending.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: OptionC: How many of the unvaccinated have a passport to begin with?

I know several antivaxxers with passports.


Yeah, don't make the mistake of thinking that those who were unvaccinated are the unwashed uneducated dregs of society. Politically inspired anti-vaccination Hysteria goes all the way up the economic ladder. The dumb ones are just the loud ones.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: OptionC: How many of the unvaccinated have a passport to begin with?

Being antivaxx isn't just a class thing, ya know. Plenty of them have passports.


In fact, antivaxxers have proof that getting vaccinated turns you into an asshole.  They point to DeSantis and Abbott for proof.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Anyone unvaccinated at this point is either immunocompromised or a gullible red hat.


Or under 12 years old. Don't forget them
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
EU banning travelers from shiathole countries.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Something, something stupid games, something stupid prizes...
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Screw them.
If it wasn't for America they'd all be speaking Japanese now.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dryknife: If it wasn't for America they'd all be speaking Japanese now.


You really think so?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dryknife: Screw them.
If it wasn't for America they'd all be speaking Japanese now.


No, between Germany, Italy, and Japan they would have had to settle on Esperanto as a common language.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Skail: bostonguy: Thank you, Israeli passport.

syrynxx: Anyone unvaccinated at this point is either immunocompromised or a gullible red hat.

Weren't the immunocompromised the first to get the vaccine because they have weakened immune systems?

How much of an immune response to a vaccine would you expect an immunocompromised individual to develop?


Bear in mind,
Like anything - it's a range. Not every immunocompromised person is going to have a completely destroyed immune system. It just means they're being impacted by something that reduces the efficiency of their immune system, like a long-term illness or as the side effect of another treatment.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yet another surge due to idiots =/= freedom

Vaccines === freedom
 
Malenfant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: OptionC: How many of the unvaccinated have a passport to begin with?

Being antivaxx isn't just a class thing, ya know. Plenty of them have passports.


The ones with passports will mostly be vaccinated, but urging our right-wing dopes to die from COVID in an attempt to somehow make Biden look bad, while really making it clear that the GQP is a degenerate death cult.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd see the day that the US would become a leper pariah state.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not a ban on Americans, it's a ban on traveling from the US. Americans already in green or yellow countries aren't affected.
 
