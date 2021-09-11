 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Meet Will Jimeno, the police officer who survived for 13 hours trapped in the rubble of the Twin Towers on 9/11   (politico.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for linking this, subby.  The first parts of the article are familiar -- I think most will have heard some version of his story over the years of the towers coming down, being trapped, getting rescued.  But it's the second half of the article about his trying to cope in the 20 years since, and his battles with PTSD, that I found to be revelatory.   Folks shouldn't bail on reading this one half way through.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing article.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Port Authority police officer spent 13 hours trapped in the rubble of the Twin Towers before he was rescued. But the most remarkable thing might be what happened afterward.

Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That had to suck.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Getting trapped by rubble is never fun.
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Surprised it took them so long to figure out he had PTSD. (Not really. Metal health care in the US sucks). But setting aside *how* he got buried alive, he was buried alive. That's like a primal fear in our species going back to when we started doing funerary burials, and eventually noticed that sometimes the village medicine man pronounces someone dead prematurely.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're just scrolling the comments & haven't read the article, go read the gotdam article
 
