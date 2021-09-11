 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   *cough* You're fired *cough*   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
63
•       •       •

63 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How did she not get punched.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It gives me an intense burst of pleasure to see one of these idiots get their comeuppance
 
tjsands1118 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She should be spending a month in jail for each person she coughed on.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baka-san: How did she not get punched.


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anarcho​-​pacifism
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baka-san: How did she not get punched.


I know if someone pulled that shiat with me I'd have no problem punching them no matter age or gender.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about assault charges?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pepper spray, right in the mouth.  That's assault.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

baka-san: How did she not get punched.


I woulda punched her.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I applaud that mother for having the restraint to not pop that 70 year old tantruming toddler in the mouth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Pepper spray, right in the mouth.  That's assault.


Well, assault and a pepper do go together.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serves that bench right for terrorizing people with a lethal biological agent.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have my freedums! I can do what I want, and I don't want to wear a mask! You're not allowed to, either! Don't tread on ME; I'm going to tread on YOU!"
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: How did she not get punched.


Yea during a pandemic I'd consider intentionally coughing on someone assault.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a misuse of the label 'Karen'.  The correct term should have been 'evil, tiny shrew'

This person is in no way a Karen
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: baka-san: How did she not get punched.

Yea during a pandemic I'd consider intentionally coughing on someone assault.


It has been ruled as such in some cases
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good I suppose next is her Fox appearance and her go fund me. I am glad to see these bullies get their dues finally.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing anyone will ever tell me will convince me that behavior like this from these people is nothing other than a mental illness.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: She should be spending a month in jail for each person she coughed on.


How about a possible use of a "stand your ground law" for the people around her?
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: How did she not get punched.


Given the circumstances I'm wondering why she wasn't charged with assault.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark did she stay in the store and try to finish her shopping? I've had a couple of instances when people have tried being creepy to me and I just walked the fark out the door.  Restaurants (prepaid. Don't care if i lost my lunch) grocery stores - Abandoned  my cart. Just dipped the fark out.

It's incredibly effective.  They don't know what to do.  They get no reaction.  Just the back of my head.

STOP GIVING THESE PEOPLE OXYGEN!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: How did she not get punched.


It's really what these biological terrorists want, to be the victim. I say let them have their wish just make sure you break something on them when you do it.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: Why the fark did she stay in the store and try to finish her shopping? I've had a couple of instances when people have tried being creepy to me and I just walked the fark out the door.  Restaurants (prepaid. Don't care if i lost my lunch) grocery stores - Abandoned  my cart. Just dipped the fark out.

It's incredibly effective.  They don't know what to do.  They get no reaction.  Just the back of my head.

STOP GIVING THESE PEOPLE OXYGEN!


Because she needed to do her shopping, why should she have to go elsewhere?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Nothing anyone will ever tell me will convince me that behavior like this from these people is nothing other than a mental illness.


Don't care. Lock them up either way.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw this video, all I could think about was punching her teeth out.
Someone should have smacked her in the head with a watermelon. How long until she has a six-figure job with Governor Ducey?
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look at you, it's so cute how scared you are!"

It's so cute how those words probably elevate the level of crime with which she will be charged.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are actively trying to get f*cked up. Beat them until they can't piss.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Burchill: buster_v: Why the fark did she stay in the store and try to finish her shopping? I've had a couple of instances when people have tried being creepy to me and I just walked the fark out the door.  Restaurants (prepaid. Don't care if i lost my lunch) grocery stores - Abandoned  my cart. Just dipped the fark out.

It's incredibly effective.  They don't know what to do.  They get no reaction.  Just the back of my head.

STOP GIVING THESE PEOPLE OXYGEN!

Because she needed to do her shopping, why should she have to go elsewhere?


Exactly! Why let this horrible person make you shop somewhere else? If anyone should leave, it should be her, preferably in the back of a police car.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Smoking GNU: Nothing anyone will ever tell me will convince me that behavior like this from these people is nothing other than a mental illness.

Don't care. Lock them up either way.


Fair enough.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice after the FO portion, no one on the right wing media or political spectrum is white knighting her and telling SAP to rehire her or else.

Maybe these antimaskers and Karens should realize no one has their back and they're just cannon fodder.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same stupid trash asking 'why do you care if I don't wear a mask?' seem to care a lot about whether other people wear them.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I notice after the FO portion, no one on the right wing media or political spectrum is white knighting her and telling SAP to rehire her or else.

Maybe these antimaskers and Karens should realize no one has their back and they're just cannon fodder.


That's an excellent point and a good way to put it. These idiots are nothing more than extremely annoying pawns that their masters don't care about.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what she did at SAP but I'm sure she'll have no trouble finding a good paying job at 54.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn she is ugly as fark.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's her gofundme page?
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: "Look at you, it's so cute how scared you are!"

It's so cute how those words probably elevate the level of crime with which she will be charged.


She is nothing more than a sociopath.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The same stupid trash asking 'why do you care if I don't wear a mask?' seem to care a lot about whether other people wear them.


Not surprising. The 'fark your feelings' crowd sure had a lot of feelings about things too. The venn diagram of these idiots and the 'fark your feelings' crowd is basically a circle.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This person worked at SAP, these jobs are straight up cash money, often with loooooong expensive extended contracts supporting customers.

That was a big six figure job she just lost, and with her name carved into Google forever with this, she's basically pooched any opportunity to work for anyone else again in that arena.

farked around and found out indeed.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Smoking GNU: Nothing anyone will ever tell me will convince me that behavior like this from these people is nothing other than a mental illness.

Don't care. Lock them up either way.


This. They're either aware that what they're doing is evil, in which they should be in jail/prison, or they're divorced from reality and should be institutionalized. Either way, they shouldn't be allowed to walk freely among us.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: 27 With Dadbod Though: "Look at you, it's so cute how scared you are!"

It's so cute how those words probably elevate the level of crime with which she will be charged.

She is nothing more than a sociopath.


Ya'll seem to have a fairly large number of 'em around these days.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad the selfish, immature twunt was fired. She needed to be throat punched
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: rummonkey: 27 With Dadbod Though: "Look at you, it's so cute how scared you are!"

It's so cute how those words probably elevate the level of crime with which she will be charged.

She is nothing more than a sociopath.

Ya'll seem to have a fairly large number of 'em around these days.


We've always had them, it's just that the last four years give them permission to let it out and fly it proudly.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: This is a misuse of the label 'Karen'.  The correct term should have been 'evil, tiny shrew'

This person is in no way a Karen


coont. That's what this person is.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Nothing anyone will ever tell me will convince me that behavior like this from these people is nothing other than a mental illness.


So it's just a coincidence they all spout talk radio and Fox News bullshiate? There are plenty of mentally ill people who would never dream of doing such a thing; the root of this is right wing media normalizing ashollery
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: STOP GIVING THESE PEOPLE OXYGEN!


They'll be stopping giving themselves oxygen soon anyway, as they end up on ventilators making their patriotic choking noises.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So far I have not run into anyone like this, but I'm worried it'll eventually happen. I certainly don't want to be arrested, but I don't think I'd be able to stop myself from giving a black eye or two.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Charge her with assault, once for each person she was doing this to. These vicious idiots have been handled with kid gloves for far too long.
 
